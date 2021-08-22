THE ISSUE: Last week, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health issued a document recommending that Lancaster County schools and child care centers implement universal masking requirements and other mitigation measures to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks and limit disruptions to in-person learning. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics also recommend universal masking in schools. According to the CDC, Lancaster County is an area of high COVID-19 transmission and this doesn’t seem likely to change anytime soon, as the highly contagious delta variant continues to infect people here — children included. Lancaster County schools will open this week and next.

The madness from anti-maskers must end.

Masks are not political weapons. They are not symbols of political identity. They are a simple, effective and inexpensive means of keeping people safe from the highly transmissible delta variant.

And it’s a disgrace that so many school administrators and boards in Lancaster County have declined to mandate masks and protect schoolchildren. And that anti-maskers are being aided by the likes of Republican state Sen. Scott Martin, of Martic Township, who ludicrously continues to insist that schools don’t have the authority to require masks.

Tell that to the school boards that have been mandating dress codes for decades.

In the glaring absence of a county public health department, Lancaster General Health stepped up last week by issuing its recommendations, and we are deeply appreciative.

We wish elected officials such as Martin, as well as school officials, would heed the actual medical experts.

We also wish they could visit the pediatric unit at Lancaster General Hospital where, according to Dr. Alexandra Solosko, previously healthy children are struggling to overcome COVID-19. Solosko is a pediatric hospitalist employed by Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia who practices at LGH.

In a searing LNP | LancasterOnline column published Wednesday, Solosko wrote that she has taken care “of countless children with COVID-19 in our inpatient unit at Lancaster General Hospital — many times over what we typically see in a flu season. I also have taken care of young patients with MIS-C (multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children), a condition associated with COVID-19 in which different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, eyes, brain or gastrointestinal organs.”

“Some children may have only mild illness; however, we have had many children who have ultimately developed respiratory failure, heart damage, neurological complications and shock.

“What people may not realize is that a good number of these children were previously healthy and not considered ‘high risk.’ ”

Neurological complications, respiratory failure, heart damage, shock — are any of these something you want your children to experience? Your students?

Kids in the hospital

As Solosko pointed out, schools in other states have tried to open without mask requirements and have failed.

Greater Clark County Schools in Indiana had to mandate masking after 70 students tested positive for COVID-19 and 1,100 were quarantined.

Ellsworth Elementary in San Tan Valley, Arizona, had to shift fifth and six graders to remote learning after that single school saw 53 COVID-19 cases.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Henry County School District in Georgia instituted a mask mandate after reporting 245 COVID-19 cases and 822 students in quarantine.

The delta variant is tearing through schools elsewhere, especially those without mask mandates. Why do superintendents and school board members think Lancaster County schools will be immune to the ravages of the delta variant?

We hope things turn out differently here. But hope is not a strategy.

As Solosko noted, “Last year, when students were masked and we were not dealing with the delta variant, there was minimal transmission in schools. Unfortunately, this year we have the highly contagious delta variant, yet we are sending unvaccinated children into classrooms where masks are optional.”

The delta variant has changed the equation. And yet, school officials are pretending it hasn’t.

“In just this past week,” Solosko wrote, “I cared for multiple children with COVID-19 who were sick enough to be admitted to our pediatric unit at LGH. I dread the thought of caring for even more children sickened by COVID-19 this fall and winter, especially when so much of the illness is preventable. I fear having to tell a family that we have no more beds in our pediatric unit and that their child must be flown to another hospital for care.”

Will school board members and superintendents be at those families’ sides should that conversation be needed? Will Sen. Martin? How about Gov. Tom Wolf, who seems to have washed his hands of any responsibility for the protection of the commonwealth’s children by insisting he won’t institute a school mask mandate?

Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons, who used to have plenty to say about COVID-19, also has gone to radio silence on infection mitigation. Only Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth has taken action, requiring visitors and staff, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks starting Monday at the county courthouse, district courts and other court-related facilities. Businesses, too, are stepping up by requiring masking and vaccination of their employees.

We’d like to see school officials heeding the science. But only a handful of public school districts — the School District of Lancaster, Columbia Borough and Manheim Township — are mandating masks.

The case for a mask mandate in Manheim Township was made by nearly a half-dozen physicians, who spoke at the board’s lengthy meeting Thursday night. We are grateful to those doctors.

Don’t use kids as pawns

Dr. Pia Fenimore, of Lancaster Pediatric Associates and vice chair of pediatrics for Lancaster General Health, also wrote a column for LNP | LancasterOnline on Wednesday.

She implored people to “stop using our children as pawns in our current political fights; they deserve better, and their mental health requires that we do better. We must find other ways to hash out our differences and leave our kids out of it.”

She continued: “We must acknowledge the threat to our children posed by the delta variant and act accordingly to protect them with what we know works.”

Fenimore noted that she and the other Lancaster General Health physicians who wrote the school recommendations did so because they’re hoping that schools will be able to remain open, so they can “begin recovering from the academic and psychological damage brought on by the inconsistency and uncertainty” of the past two school years.

“Nothing about these recommendations is political,” Fenimore wrote in her column. “This document is simply guidance from the doctors whom you trust to care for your kids.”

Their only agenda is to keep children healthy and in the classroom.

Masks are safe, effective

The Lancaster General Health document recommends that each school district establish a designated COVID-19 task force, to meet every two weeks to review COVID-19 policies, including mandatory mask wearing. So if circumstances change, each district’s task force could make changes accordingly.

As both Solosko and Fenimore pointed out, children don’t mind wearing masks.

And masks are safe for children. As Solosko wrote, masks “have not been shown to be detrimental to mental or physical health or to interfere with language or speech development.”

Moreover, as a study reported in February by Medscape Medical News showed, wearing a mask “to protect against transmission of COVID-19 does not decrease oxygen saturation,” even in people with asthma.

Masks don’t impede breathing. They impede the transmission of a virus that can leave people — children included — struggling to breathe.

We worry not just for children who end up hospitalized with COVID-19, but for those with mild infections who develop long COVID, lingering symptoms that may include cognitive, respiratory and cardiac issues.

Please don’t take risks with your child’s health. Please encourage your school officials to require masks. Right now, they’re hearing only from the loudest voices.

According to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey, 63% of American parents of school-age kids favor school mask mandates.

More importantly, mask mandates are recommended by physicians seeking to spare parents from the anguish of watching their children struggle to breathe in a pediatric intensive care unit.

As Solosko wrote last week, study after study “has shown that masks are an effective mitigation strategy for adults and children, especially when layered with other protections such as vaccines, distancing, good ventilation, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette. ... As Lancaster County vaccination numbers still lag behind national averages— just about 55% of county residents ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated — it is even more important for us to rely on layers of protection, especially for our unvaccinated children.”

Don’t take our word for it. Please take hers.