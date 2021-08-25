THE ISSUE

Cocalico, Columbia Borough, Conestoga Valley, Donegal, Elizabethtown Area, Hempfield, Lampeter-Strasburg, Lancaster, Manheim Township and Pequea Valley school districts are starting school this week. Eastern Lancaster County, Ephrata Area, Manheim Central, Penn Manor, Octorara Area, Solanco and Warwick school districts start next week. Of these public school districts, only Lancaster, Columbia Borough and Manheim Township are requiring students and school staff to wear masks indoors.

Few people seem concerned that schools now hold armed intruder drills, install security cameras, and in some cases deploy armed police officers to keep students safe from gun violence.

But schools implementing essential measures to keep out a viral intruder? That’s apparently a bridge too far for some people.

We believe that failing to require masks to begin this school year is a terrible mistake.

School officials have been left in the lurch by the Lancaster County commissioners and a shamefully silent Gov. Tom Wolf. With no county health department to guide them, county school officials have been left to make decisions on their own, and they mostly have made bad ones.

We hope the school districts making masks optional manage to avoid outbreaks. We truly do. But against the highly contagious delta variant, and with children under 12 not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, the odds are not in their favor.

And it strikes us as deeply unfair that the parents who are doing all the right things to protect their children from the delta variant — encouraging mask-wearing, practicing social distancing, avoiding crowds, getting vaccinated — are being forced by mask-optional policies to consider whether sending their kids to school is safe.

Jen Hartman told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Alex Geli that her daughter, a junior at Hempfield High School, is vaccinated and will wear a mask in school. But with others unvaccinated and not wearing masks, Hempfield is risking disruptions to in-person learning, Hartman said.

As Geli reported Monday, “With 7,000 students, Hempfield is the second-largest county school district, and the largest not requiring masks.”

Hartman works as a customer service representative for Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health. Like this editorial board, she believes it’s illogical for schools to make masks optional as they start the academic year.

“To me, masking is such a simple thing that we can do,” Hartman said. “It increases the likelihood of staying (in-person) the whole time.”

Keely Childers Heany, of Millersville, told Geli that she is vacillating on whether to send her 8-year-old daughter to Eshleman Elementary School in the Penn Manor School District, which is making masks optional.

She told Geli she was happy and relieved for the parents whose districts are requiring masks, but was distressed by Penn Manor’s failure to do so.

A ‘bees’ nest’

As Geli reported Tuesday, parents in the Conestoga Valley School District received a letter Sunday — the day before school opened — from district Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski. He announced a tweak to that district’s mask-optional policy.

Because elementary students are ineligible for COVID-19 vaccination, Zuilkoski wrote, the district’s elementary schools will impose a two-week mask requirement if they reach a certain number of active coronavirus cases. The case thresholds triggering a temporary mask requirement range from five to eight, depending on the elementary school.

As Geli noted, “The district is using the same threshold the Pennsylvania Department of Education used last school year for closing schools amid surges of the virus. That guidance, however, is not in place this school year and it was never meant for shifting to a mask requirement.”

A district spokesperson declined to answer why the administration had adopted this slightly revamped policy. In our view, it doesn’t go nearly far enough.

We’re not alone in that view.

“I was aghast,” LuAnne Mikos, who has a son in fourth grade in the district, told Geli.

She said Conestoga Valley should have gone further and adopted a universal mask requirement.

A retired nurse, Mikos said masks are a preventive measure, not something meant to quell an outbreak “once things have gone haywire.”

Mikos said sending her son to school Monday, knowing that he would be around unmasked kids and adults, was heart-wrenching. She told Geli she called neighboring schools to see if her son could attend there, and she has talked to a lawyer about potential legal remedies.

“I don’t know what to do,” Mikos said. “We’re just sending them into, like, a bees’ nest now, and they could have prevented that.”

A bees’ nest is exactly what a school district with a mask-optional policy seems like. And indeed, it is a preventable quandary. School officials could have saved parents the angst, children the risk and themselves the headaches that likely are coming if they had strengthened, not relaxed, COVID-19 mitigation measures.

As Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told The Atlantic magazine, the fewer mitigation measures a school has in place — masks, testing, ventilation, vaccination for students over 12 — the more likely that school closures will be necessary.

“​​Not using those measures is a surefire way to mean more kids have to be out of school and have interruptions due to quarantine and individual school closures,” Nuzzo said.

The Atlantic pointed out that in just one school district in Florida, “a state that has banned mask mandates, 8,400 students were in quarantine or isolation after one week of school. In Alabama, some districts are already being forced back to virtual learning.”

Keeping schools open

In its article, titled “This School Year Is Going to Be a Mess — Again,” The Atlantic noted that schools learned last year that they could stay open if they implemented mitigation measures and community spread was low.

“The big takeaway was: With moderate efforts, we could pretty much control transmission pretty well,” Alyssa Bilinski, a public health researcher at Brown University who has modeled COVID-19 in schools, told that magazine.

In Lancaster County, however, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, community transmission is now high. In addition, most school districts aren’t requiring masking.

Which is in complete opposition to the recommendations made by the CDC, the American Academy of Pediatrics, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health physicians and other infectious disease experts.

“There’s no single intervention that’s the magic bullet, but a set of layered interventions can work together to stop COVID. I would say it’s still true for delta. It’s just that you need more,” Meagan Fitzpatrick, an infectious-disease modeler at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, told The Atlantic.

Where the delta variant is concerned, less isn’t more. Less is dangerous.

Critical thinking needed

We know we’re a broken record on this issue. But we feel compelled to keep sounding the alarm.

We’re not alone in our concern.

As Marsha Bowen, a retired certified school nurse, writes in a letter to the editor today applauding the Manheim Township school board for mandating masks, “Masks and vaccines are not political or personal issues, but public health issues and should be treated as such.”

She notes that schools “teach students of all ages to use critical thinking in making decisions. Facts and information provided by experts in any field are evaluated when making decisions and looking at outcomes.”

Unfortunately, most Lancaster County school boards and school district administrators haven’t demonstrated any reliance on medical experts and critical thinking. They’ve surrendered to that force they warn students about — peer pressure, in this instance exerted by vocal parents making politically charged, medically unsound arguments.

They should instead heed the words of Dr. Alexandra Solosko, a pediatric hospitalist who wrote in an LNP | LancasterOnline column last week of caring for “countless children with COVID-19 in our inpatient unit at Lancaster General Hospital.”

Some children, she wrote, “may have only mild illness; however, we have had many children who have ultimately developed respiratory failure, heart damage, neurological complications and shock.” And a “good number of these children were previously healthy and not considered ‘high risk.’ ”

School officials: You understandably go to great lengths to protect children from all kinds of harm, including the scourge of school shootings. Please also protect them from the viral threat that is the delta variant of COVID-19.