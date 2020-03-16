THE ISSUE

This is Sunshine Week, which promotes the importance of open government and freedom of information. It’s a national celebration of principles that LNP Media Group — including LNP | LancasterOnline — fights for and seeks to promote every day. Our journalists play an essential role as government watchdogs. They file Right-to-Know requests and ensure that Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Act — its open-meetings law — is heeded by local government and school boards.

Especially in this time of national emergency and uncertainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we should reflect on the role our nation’s journalists play in keeping citizens informed about their county, state, nation and world.

Sunshine Week is also “a good time to consider why the Founding Fathers enshrined press freedom in the Constitution — and why local newspapers are essential,” the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board wrote last year for Sunshine Week. “When the watchdogs go away, elected officials have more latitude to play ... (so) we thank those who understand this newspaper’s importance to the community and subscribe.”

But don’t just take our word on the importance of Sunshine Week and local journalism. Here are some passages from SunshineWeek.org we’d like to highlight:

— “Far from being the enemy of the people, day in and day out we take our role as the Fourth Estate seriously and work hard to protect your right to know, making public records requests and attending public meetings to keep you informed. Why? Because we believe all the business government does, whether in open public meetings or behind closed doors, is your business. We believe every last penny government spends is your money. We believe it is your right to know every transaction, every decision, every expenditure and every deliberation of your government.” (Jim Zachary, CNHI deputy national editor)

— “The transparency of today, as good or as bad as it is, is not the transparency of tomorrow. ... Disclosure of online advertising, micro-targeting, and ‘true identity’ issues of election-advertising spenders frame key new areas of concern for democracy advocates and for journalists — because it’s difficult to hold elected officials accountable without robust disclosure of who’s behind those candidates’ political campaigns and the issues they advocate for or against.” (Edwin Bender, executive director of National Institute on Money in State Politics)

That second passage is especially important, because the fight for more transparency — for more sunshine — is always ongoing.

As we noted last week, The Caucus and Spotlight PA requested documents from the Pennsylvania General Assembly that would illustrate how the Legislature spends the roughly $360 million in taxpayer money it receives each year. (The Caucus is an LNP Media Group watchdog publication focused on state government. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, The Caucus and other news organizations.)

Those requests sought details about whom lawmakers and their staffs were meeting with and why, and how much taxpayer money was being spent in the process.

But the initial requests were met with large amounts of redacted information. “Legislative officials — seemingly always seeking an escape hatch from transparency — cited ‘legislative privilege,’ ” we wrote, terming that state constitution escape clause “weak sauce.”

These are the type of battles we must fight to uphold the public’s right to know.

For Sunshine Week, we endorse pending state legislation that would make some of those battles easier.

Republican state Rep. Aaron Bernstine, whose district includes parts of Beaver, Butler and Lawrence counties, is sponsoring House Bill 1069, which would amend Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Act to:

— Require a public agency to post public meeting agendas at least 24 hours prior to the start of a meeting.

— Require the agenda to be posted at the location of the meeting and on the agency’s website, and for copies to be made available to those in attendance.

— And prohibit an agency from taking official action on items not on the meeting agenda unless added by a majority vote.

“This bill is a commonsense and critical piece of the puzzle when it comes to increasing transparency and ensuring government officials think twice about letting important business fly under the taxpayer's radar,” Bernstine stated in a news release. “In today’s fast-paced world, it is important that we give our constituents the tools they need to participate in government in a meaningful way.”

We agree. HB 1069 passed the House unanimously in January, which we applaud. We urge the state Senate to bring it to the floor and pass it, so it can be placed in front of Gov. Tom Wolf.

Transparency matters.

Sunshine matters.

They’re in the spotlight this week to show how important they are to our democracy.

We like how Brad Simpson, president of the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, put it recently:

“Much like how sunlight has a healthy and positive effect on our lives, the sunshine that journalists provide has the same crucial and beneficial impact on good governance. As we commemorate this Sunshine Week, we urge you to reflect on the vital impact your local journalists have on you and your community, and we encourage you to remind your elected officials about the importance of transparency. This way, the sun will continue to shine and keep all of us happy.”