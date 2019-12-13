THE ISSUE
As LNP’s Heather Stauffer reported earlier this week, a “licensed practical nurse has filed a lawsuit against Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, claiming religious discrimination in her dismissal for refusing to get a flu shot. Pequea Township resident Shyanne Aukamp-Corcoran filed the federal lawsuit Dec. 5 in Pennsylvania’s Eastern District Court, seeking compensatory and punitive damages in unspecified amounts.” LG Health spokesman John Lines told LNP in an email that the organization doesn’t comment on ongoing litigation or personnel matters. But he noted: “Many hospitals across the country have mandatory flu vaccination programs to provide for the health and safety of their patients, visitors and employees.”
If you want to be employed as a health care worker in a medical facility — a place that’s likely full of sick people who cannot afford to get sicker — you need to get vaccinated against the flu.
That’s just a matter of common sense.
But every once in a while, health care workers challenge this premise. Which we find deeply frustrating.
Often the challenges are, as in this case, on religious grounds — the assertion being that employers cannot discriminate on the basis of religion, the exercise of which is protected by the First Amendment.
Which is true.
But as an article published in 2010 in a U.S. government health journal pointed out, “A considerable body of case law suggests that under certain circumstances, the government may restrict personal liberty to protect the public’s health.”
Importantly, this article noted that health care workers “who have direct contact with patients present the primary source of infectious disease outbreaks” in health care facilities.
Did you catch that? The primary source.
The article stated: “Patients are at increased risk for disease when they are treated by (health care workers) who have been exposed to influenza. During an average season, 23% of (health care workers) are infected with the virus ... and continue to work despite being infectious.”
It also noted that vaccination against the flu “can reduce morbidity by 70% to 90%, making it the most effective method to prevent transmission of the virus.”
People ages 65 and older are at particular risk of dying from influenza. This licensed practical nurse worked at an LG Health facility that offers geriatric care.
LG Health requires employees who have successfully gotten exemptions to the flu vaccine to wear masks when within 6 feet of patients during flu season.
But the licensed practical nurse in this case failed to get such an exemption.
After LG Health started a mandatory vaccination policy in 2012, she got the flu shot annually through 2016, according to her lawsuit.
But then she began attending Refton Brethren in Christ Church. She also “researched potential dangers of vaccinations,” her lawsuit says. She suffered a miscarriage, and then became pregnant again. And then, according to the lawsuit, she “came to believe that her body is a temple of the Holy Spirit.” And to believe that “her religion requires her to keep her body pure from everything that contaminates the body and spirit, and she further believes that she is required by her religious beliefs to refrain from receiving vaccines.”
We find this a bit puzzling, given the statement emailed to LNP by Scott MacFeat Jr., lead pastor of the Refton church: “The Brethren In Christ Denomination does not have an official position or statement on flu shots.”
The licensed practical nurse first attempted to get a medical exemption.
But her obstetrician was on vacation at the time and a midwife did not feel comfortable providing a note as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that the flu vaccine is safe for pregnant women.
Indeed, the CDC’s website cites a major study showing that flu vaccination during pregnancy does not increase the risk of miscarriage.
It recommends the flu vaccine for pregnant women because the flu “is more likely to cause severe illness in pregnant women than in women who are not pregnant.”
Failing to get a medical exemption to the flu vaccine, the nurse submitted her own note seeking a religious exemption. She had a telephone interview with a retired judge that LG Health appointed as an independent reviewer. Her request was denied.
She refused to get a flu shot and was terminated Jan. 5, 2018, her lawsuit states. She filed a discrimination charge with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which investigated and was “unable to conclude that the information obtained establishes violations of the statutes.”
She then took her case to federal court.
So to recap: A licensed practical nurse is seeking monetary damages because her employer required her to get a vaccine she had gotten for several years, until she joined a church that doesn’t even have a position on vaccination.
And she couldn’t get a medical exemption to the vaccine because a midwife to whom she turned believed the vaccine was safe — a conclusion, we imagine, that midwife drew not just in good conscience but based on medical science.
We think that’s the sum of it.
Here’s what we also think: Health care workers have a sacred obligation to do what they’re required to do to keep patients safe.
The flu can be deadly. There’s a public interest in containing its spread.
If we learned that one of our loved ones was receiving care at a medical facility from someone not vaccinated against the flu, we’d be incensed.
It’s not just doctors who must do no harm.