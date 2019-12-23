THE ISSUE
Pennsylvania’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is looking ahead to the next quarter century for our state parks. Its proposed new management plan is titled “Penn’s Parks for All: Planning for Pennsylvania’s State Parks of Tomorrow,” and it “comes at a time when state park infrastructure is sagging under massive maintenance backlogs and many parks are struggling with overuse,” according to a column by Ad Crable in the Dec. 15 Sunday LNP.
Consider $1 billion. Each year, visitors to Pennsylvania’s 121 awe-inspiring state parks spend more than $1 billion in the communities near those attractions, according to the state DCNR.
That’s a hefty economic infusion that’s vital for those areas, provides a tax boon for the state and serves as a tremendous side benefit to the existence of the parks themselves — perhaps our state’s greatest and most cherished natural resource.
But here’s a different statistic regarding $1 billion:
There is a staggering $1 billion backlog in needed maintenance work at our state parks, according to a 2019 report by the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation.
So, we are reaping tremendous economic benefits from the parks. But we are letting their infrastructures crumble.
That’s not sustainable.
DCNR has struggled to maintain our parks system with a workforce that has decreased since 1970 and an annual budget that has been stuck at the same funding level for 15 years, Crable reported. The budget has remained stuck in neutral “even as 36 state parks have been added and park attendance has swollen by more than 10 million visitors annually,” Crable writes.
At those parks — there is one within 25 miles of every Pennsylvanian — DCNR is tasked with the upkeep of 5,689 campsites; 412 cabins, cottages and yurts; 90 dams; 30,000 picnic tables; 490 miles of road; 322 vehicle bridges, and 4,188 buildings. Plus park staffing. And security. And resource management.
“Keeping them in working order is a colossal expense,” Crable writes.
And that’s not all.
“There are other threats as well, including invasive plants and insects, ... more frequent flooding, storms and sweltering temperatures from climate change,” Crable writes. “Parks are under pressure, too, from newer trends, such as calls for larger campground sites to accommodate families and tent pods, more sites to fit larger recreational vehicles, Wi-Fi connections, more dog-friendly camping sites and charging stations for electric vehicles.”
We will pause here for a moment to discuss our duty as citizens and what our expectations should be when it comes to our state parks. We must use them responsibly. And clean up after ourselves, leaving nature as it was when we arrived. Parks aren’t there for our plunder or to serve as our trash bin.
Additionally, we don’t believe Harrisburg — or taxpayers — should have to foot the bill for every fancy perk that some park visitors might desire. We’re not advocating tax dollars for Wi-Fi, charging stations or other glamping-style amenities.
A comment on LancasterOnline states: “The people who pay the most taxes are not the people who utilize ‘free’ state parks. Obviously, we need to cut taxes and charge admission to these parks.”
We don’t agree completely with that stance; we want our parks to remain free to all. But we understand the sentiment. Our tax dollars should always be used wisely.
So we do believe it’s OK for DCNR to ask for more funding — remember, it’s been unchanged for a decade and a half — to maintain basic park infrastructure. Nobody will benefit if the roads, bridges, cookout sites and other basic amenities deteriorate to the point of being unusable. Visitors may go elsewhere, including out of state, hurting the local businesses surrounding our parks.
So far, we seem to be on the same wavelength as the nearly 15,000 residents who have been surveyed over the past two years about their priorities for our parks. This is what they want, according to Crable: “For (parks) to primarily stay places that are quiet, natural and offer a wild experience. Keep them free. Don’t allow splash parks or resort-type development. Keep campgrounds quiet and emphasize their natural surroundings.”
More land and healthier streams would be nice too, those surveyed said. And internet access isn’t a big deal.
That all seems reasonable to us. And if DCNR needs more money to ensure the upkeep of those basics, we think the Legislature should consider it.
Crable notes that “the General Assembly hasn’t shown much inclination to sink the needed money into saving state parks,” but DCNR is hopeful that the results of the aforementioned survey will free up some additional funding from the Legislature.
There’s still time to add your voice to the survey, if Pennsylvania’s parks matter to you.
The public has until Dec. 31 to comment on the future of state parks before DCNR’s final management plan is adopted. To read the full report and/or leave a comment, go to dcnr.pa.gov/stateparks/pennsparksforall. Or write to: PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Bureau of State Parks’ Planning Section, P.O. Box 8551, Harrisburg, PA, 17105.
The wear and tear on the infrastructure of our breathtaking parks will likely only get worse, if we don’t speak up now.