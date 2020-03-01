THE ISSUE
The LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board met Thursday with Kathy Boockvar, secretary of the commonwealth and Pennsylvania’s top elections official. Boockvar hoped to dispel concerns among county elections officials about the implications of changes to Pennsylvania’s voting law as the April 28 primary and the Nov. 3 general election approach.
Last fall, Gov. Tom Wolf signed Act 77, which seeks to make voting more accessible to Pennsylvanians.
There is so much to love about this new law.
In the past, there was only one mail-in voting option and that was reserved for people who were ill, had a disability or were going to be away from their polling places (at college, for instance, or in the military) on Election Day. That was — and remains — the absentee ballot, and to request it, you need to have a reason.
Under the new law, anyone can vote by mail.
So if you’re a busy parent who doesn’t want to worry about child care on Election Day, or you simply don’t want to trek to your polling place, you can request a mail-in ballot (and the new online application makes it very easy).
Moreover, you can apply early so you can cast your vote as soon as ballots are ready, usually at least three to five weeks before the election.
Of course, in order to vote, you need to be registered. It used to be that you needed to register to vote 30 days before an election — now it’s 15 days. So you have more time than ever before to register for the opportunity to have your say.
While these changes are great for Pennsylvania voters, they pose something of a headache to the people who must ensure that our elections run smoothly — officials including Randall O. Wenger, chief clerk of the Lancaster County Board of Elections.
Given that the changes are being implemented in a raucous and high-stakes presidential election year, that’s going to be a challenge.
More than 20,000 Pennsylvania voters already have used the commonwealth’s new online application to request mail-in and absentee ballots for the April 28 primary election. That was just in two weeks.
So the final number is likely to be substantial.
Wenger told LNP | LancasterOnline that state election officials have advised their local counterparts to expect about 20% of the electorate to vote by mail-in ballot, plus the additional 5% who traditionally vote by absentee ballot.
As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Gillian McGoldrick reported, “This breaks down to about 70,000 additional voters who will cast their ballot by mail-in ballot and another 15,000 by absentee ballot.”
But the law, as it stands, won’t allow county officials to begin counting the mailed ballots until the polls close on election night. And because there are likely to be a lot of those ballots, it could take days before we know the final Pennsylvania vote totals.
Ours is likely to be a pivotal battleground state in November. Imagine what it will be like as county officials around Pennsylvania hurry to tally the vote as the nation’s attention is trained on them.
“I think the voters simply demand and expect that if they stay up late on election night they will know the result,” Wenger said. “With there being so many outstanding ballots my concern is the impact that will have on the voters’ confidence in the election system.”
Speaking to the PA Post, a WITF Public Media publication and LNP | LancasterOnline reporting partner, Wenger said the mail ballot system could "make Iowa look like child’s play.”
He was referring, of course, to the Democratic Party’s vote-counting debacle after the Iowa caucuses.
In her meeting with the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board, Secretary Boockvar sought to allay these concerns. She said she and other state officials are working with lawmakers including House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler of Peach Bottom to come up with a legislative fix that would allow county officials to begin the canvass — that is, start reviewing and preparing ballots for counting — before the polls close.
We hope this happens — and, like Wenger, we’d like to see it happen before the April 28 primary (though that’s likely a long shot). Because he raises an important point about voters’ confidence in the electoral system.
That confidence has been dinged by Russian interference in U.S. elections — which occurred in 2016 and is happening again, according to federal law enforcement and intelligence officials. Undermining American confidence in voting — the fundamental process of democracy — is what our enemies seek to do. They don’t want us to trust the results. They want us to be thrown into chaos and doubt. We shouldn’t help them.
Rather, we must help the people who run our elections.
So, if you apply for a mail-in ballot, complete the process. Don’t turn up at your polling place on Election Day to vote in person. Send your mail-in ballot to the county elections board — well before Election Day if you can (just because the deadline has expanded doesn’t mean we all should take advantage of that).
If you do apply for a mail-in ballot and then show up at your polling place, you will be given a provisional ballot. And the aim of elections officials is to minimize the number of provisional ballots.
As John Streeter, the judge of elections at the Locust precinct in West Lampeter Township, noted in an emailed question for Boockvar, provisional ballots are very time-consuming to process “and large numbers of them could delay voting in the precinct.”
Please don’t make Streeter’s job — or Wenger’s job, or any elections official’s job — harder.
Also, choose carefully which of the vote-by-mail ballots you request. The absentee ballot has specific requirements (again, illness, disability or travel). If you just want to vote by mail because it’s more convenient to do so, choose the new mail-in ballot.
Boockvar also asked that people consider volunteering as poll workers this year. The need, she said, is huge. “You will never feel more like you’re part of the cycle of democracy than you will when you’re in the polling place, helping people to vote. ... It’s really remarkable.”
If you can’t volunteer, please fulfill your basic obligation as a citizen and vote. A great deal is being done to make it easier for us to do so. We need to repay these efforts by engaging in our democracy.