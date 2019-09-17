THE ISSUE
Today is Constitution Day and Citizenship Day. Additionally, today marks the beginning of Constitution Week, which runs through Sept. 23. On this date in 1787 — 232 years ago — the delegates to the Constitutional Convention signed the U.S. Constitution in Philadelphia. As the nonpartisan National Constitution Center’s website notes, “This document established the framework of our government and the rights and freedoms that ‘We the People’ enjoy today.”
“This Constitution, and the Laws of the United States which shall be made in Pursuance thereof; and all Treaties made, or which shall be made, under the Authority of the United States, shall be the supreme Law of the Land; and the Judges in every State shall be bound thereby, any Thing in the Constitution or Laws of any State to the Contrary notwithstanding.”
The United States Constitution is our nation’s most important document. As the words above state, it is “the supreme Law of the Land.”
It’s more than that, too.
It is compelling. And teeming with intellectual rigor. And filled with fascinating concepts.
It remains vital today.
But how many of us have read it and truly spent time with it?
It does not require a major time investment. The Constitution, including the signatures, is just 4,543 words. If you add in the 27 amendments, that takes it to 7,591 words — essentially the length of a short story.
We should all read it. Or revisit it, if it’s been a while since our last reading. And Constitution Day/Week provides a wonderful impetus to do so.
“All legislative Powers herein granted shall be vested in a Congress of the United States, which shall consist of a Senate and House of Representatives.”
Our Constitution has had impact far beyond America’s borders.
In the more than two centuries since its signing, it has been praised by many key figures in history, including Mexican President Benito Juárez in the 19th century and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in the 20th century. It long has had influence on constitutions and legal thinking in other democratic nations, serving as a framework for some.
Nineteenth-century British statesman William Ewart Gladstone said this: “The American Constitution is, so far as I can see, the most wonderful work ever struck off at a given time by the brain and purpose of man.”
This is not to say the Constitution is perfect — consider its tacit endorsement of slavery. But it was a sound foundation. Something our nation is still building upon more than two centuries later.
“All Bills for raising Revenue shall originate in the House of Representatives; but the Senate may propose or concur with Amendments as on other Bills.”
The Constitution’s level of flexibility — the sweet spot between stifling rigidity and total malleability — is one of its greatest strengths. We can debate its language and the founders’ intent within the realm of the very freedoms it affords us. And we can, hopefully, disagree on points while retaining respect for each other’s ideas.
These debates can involve hot-button topics such as gun control, the Electoral College (called “the Electors” in the Constitution), freedom of speech, states’ rights and much more. But the discussions, at their core, must hew to the original text of the Constitution and its amendments. Without that, we would have nothing to work from.
Speaking with Scholastic News in 2008 about the contemporary relevance of the Constitution, retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor said this: “It’s survived very well, I think. ... To have a good government and maintain a good government, every generation has to learn about the Constitution and the laws. That way, every generation can provide good citizens who will understand our form of government and participate by voting and other ways. It’s critically important that we learn about it, and you don’t inherit that knowledge, you have to learn it.”
That last point is vital. Our nation remains strong only if we educate ourselves on how it operates and if we participate fully in our democracy.
“The Congress shall have Power ... To promote the Progress of Science and useful Arts, by securing for limited Times to Authors and Inventors the exclusive Right to their respective Writings and Discoveries.”
The Constitution is a fascinating and forward-looking document. In addition to serving as the foundation for U.S. copyright law (as above), it also offers brief guidance on currency, international commerce, bankruptcies, weights and measures and declarations of war. And the Bill of Rights, the first 10 amendments, enumerates many of our most valued personal freedoms; without the promise of the Bill of Rights’ passage, the Constitution might not have been ratified.
“The right of citizens of the United States, who are eighteen years of age or older, to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of age” (the 26th Amendment).
There is much we can do to mark the occasion of Constitution Day/Week.
Register to vote and encourage others to do so.
Talk to our children about the Founding Fathers and the birth of our country.
But we think the best place to start is with the words themselves. Set aside some time to read the Constitution and learn about this document that remains at the center of our American lives.