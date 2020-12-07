THE ISSUE

Because the latest COVID-19 surge threatens to overwhelm Pennsylvania hospitals — including those in Lancaster County — we are necessarily being asked to avoid holiday parties and family gatherings. We’re not meeting in large groups at local restaurants or crowding into local retail shops. And some families are not only going to struggle to buy holiday presents but traditional holiday foods later this month.

This is, we know, a surreal holiday season.

We may have longed in the past for a corrective to the commercialism of the season, but no one wanted a December like this.

We have an idea that might help.

A study published in the journal Nature Communications in 2017 found that there is a neural link between generosity and happiness. Indeed, research conducted by neuroscientists found that even thinking about doing something generous can boost a person’s spirits.

Last week, LNP | LancasterOnline published an article highlighting eight ways to give in this season of goodwill. We encourage you to read it in full, but here are a few projects to consider:

— The 34th annual Lancaster County Project for the Needy holiday dinner giveaway will be held Dec. 19.

United Way of Lancaster County and UPMC Pinnacle Health are partnering with the project to provide a holiday meal for low-income families.

Because of the pandemic, there will be no pick-up location at Clipper Magazine Stadium this year. Instead, families must pre-register for the event by calling the United Way of Lancaster County’s 211 hotline or 855-567-5341 before Friday.

Delivery drivers are needed. Deliveries will begin at 8 a.m. Dec. 19 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Ave., Lancaster. Drivers must be 21 or older, possess a current driver’s license with no outstanding violations and have minimum level automobile insurance. Drivers must sign up ahead of time and sign a waiver/release form. Email Tom Fasnacht of LCPN at TFasnacht@fultonbank.com by Friday, Dec. 11.

— The annual Marine Corps League’s Toys for Tots drive is being held both in person and virtually this year.

Donations at in-person drop sites will be picked up Dec. 15. You can also donate online or by mailing in a check. If you’re mailing a check, write it out to “Toys for Tots” and put “Lancaster County” in the memo section to ensure your donation stays in the county. Checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 227, Columbia PA 17512.

— The Arc Lancaster Lebanon’s Arc Angel program connects community givers with individuals who have intellectual and/or developmental disabilities and need holiday gifts. This project is organized by The Arc in collaboration with Lancaster County Behavioral Health and Developmental Services. This year, The Arc is asking donations be in the form of gift cards.

To become an Angel, please contact Amy by phone at 717-394-5251, or by email at amy@thearclancleb.org.

— And this one requires no spending at all, just your time.

Lancaster County Office of Aging created a virtual senior center this fall to reach isolated seniors. The agency is looking for volunteers to share interests — playing a game, doing an art project, sharing travel videos and photos, teaching a class — via Zoom with seniors.

The program could be a one-time project or ongoing. Contact Bev Via at aging@co.lancaster.pa.us or 717-299-7979 for more details.

We know Lancaster County just has participated in the Extraordinary Give. And many county residents took part in last week’s Giving Tuesday.

But if we all could find some way of doing something for others, we might find our spirits lifting.

Maybe that something is just putting Christmas lights on a front window to brighten your neighborhood.

Or offering to do an errand for a senior concerned about venturing out at a time when COVID-19 cases are rising.

Or contributing to St. Anne Roman Catholic Church’s free Christmas meal, which will be served this year via takeout from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 23. Cash donations always are welcome, but the meal’s organizers also are accepting new hats, gloves and scarves to distribute with the hot meals. Donations can be dropped off during parish office hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, or mailed to the church at 929 N. Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17602.

Or “adopting” a letter via the U.S. Postal Service’s Operation Santa.

You can view on that project’s website letters written to Santa Claus by children. Choose one or more letter you’d like to answer; shop for the requested gifts; wrap them and pack them according to the shipping guidelines; and then drop them off at a participating Post Office by Dec. 19.

Even if you can’t afford to take on a child’s wish list, check out the letters. They are adorable beyond description (one boy described in vivid detail how very hard he’s worked this year not to be mean to his very annoying sister). New letters arrive all the time.

We can turn what might otherwise be a blue Christmas into a do-unto-others Christmas.