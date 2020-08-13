THE ISSUE

Dr. Ronald V. Krak, 62, “a longtime Lancaster pediatrician known for compassionate care and attention to detail,” died Aug. 5 at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital from injuries suffered the previous Saturday in a bicycle accident, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Jeff Hawkes reported last week. “Krak, who practiced at Roseville Pediatrics in Manheim Township for 33 years, was a biking enthusiast who often made trips of 25 or more miles,” Hawkes noted. Krak was a graduate of Penn State College of Medicine and completed a residency at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

In this year of the utterly inexplicable, there’s no way to even attempt to understand why Dr. Ronald Krak isn’t still in his examining room at Roseville Pediatrics, caring for Lancaster County’s children.

As the comments left on “Paging Dr. Krak” — the Facebook page devoted to him — clearly show, he wasn’t merely a good doctor, but a great one.

His former nurse at Roseville, Jessica Townsend, described him as “so giving and caring and never worried how far behind he was” — each patient still would get his complete attention. “Even if you were there for (a) bug bite on the arm he was going to check everything. ... There was no way to rush him or make him move faster. He was gonna doctor the way he wanted.”

To parents of patients, who wanted their children to receive this undivided and meticulous attention, Krak was a gem.

One mom wrote that if Dr. Krak “wasn’t available I waited until he was. ... He is truly irreplaceable.”

Another mom wrote: “He was always worth the wait! ... I knew he was being just as thorough with someone else before it was my children’s turn.”

Another mother wrote of the time Krak spent “off the clock” diagnosing her daughter’s condition and putting her in touch with specialists who could help.

And another wrote, “He never failed to make my daughter laugh during her appointments, and when she decided she wasn’t going to talk, only make cat sounds, he meowed right along with her.”

Still another mom wrote of the time she had to take her then 2-year-old to an appointment for her then 5-year-old. When her younger child had a tantrum in the exam room, she wrote, “I was mortified and stressed beyond belief because I thought Dr. Krak was thinking, ‘what kind of parent is she?’ ... Later that evening, I received a call from Dr. Krak, and his exact words were, ‘I’m just calling to see if you recovered alright from that performance today?’ Not only did Dr. Krak care about his patients, he also cared about their parents.”

Every parent has been there. Every parent knows what a relief it is to find someone who responds with no judgment, only understanding.

The heartfelt accolades go on and on for Dr. Krak on that Facebook page. Memories of him diagnosing complicated medical problems and caring for newborn babies, children with disabilities and unusual health conditions, pediatric trauma patients, treating every child — in the words of one woman — “as if they were his own!”

But we found this post, by his daughter Natalie, to be the most moving: “As his last selfless act, Dr. Krak gave the gift of life through organ and tissue donation to save 50-100 lives. If the lucky recipients receive any of his best qualities through the donation, they will marvel at Dr. Krak’s never-ending kindness and machine-like energy that lives on in them. We will miss Dr. Krak terribly but find comfort in the time we shared with him, and in his final healing act.”

She posted a short video of her immediate family members, standing side by side, wearing masks, and looking up as a “Donate Life” flag is raised outside Lancaster General Hospital. It is a 32-second demonstration of strength and compassion for others in a moment of terrible personal sorrow. It is both heartbreaking and inspiring.

And it is as powerful a message on behalf of organ donation as we’ve seen.

As his daughter put it, organ donation was her father’s “final healing act.” And here’s the thing: We don’t need to have a medical degree or decades of service treating patients to follow Krak’s example.

Nearly 50% of Pennsylvanians are registered as organ donors through their driver’s licenses and state identification cards, according to a Gift of Life Donor Program spokeswoman.

But the need for organ donation is immense. According to Gift of Life, there are more than 110,000 people waiting for an organ transplant nationwide. And more than 5,000 men, women and children in our region (the eastern half of Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware) await a life-saving organ transplant.

According to Donate Life Pennsylvania, “All organized religions in the United States permit or even encourage organ donation as an act of generosity and compassion.”

So please take a minute — less than a minute, actually — to sign up as an organ donor by visiting donors1.org and clicking on the “Register to Save Lives” link. Donors also can register at organdonor.gov or donatelifepa.

Krak’s daughter also posted to Facebook a photo of what appeared to be her father’s colleagues at LGH and his loved ones holding vigil across the street from the hospital for him. Amid the clouds, above the trees and city row houses pictured, a double rainbow appears.

This year, overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, has been exhausting and depressing and worrying. We have to look for signs of hope where we can find them. That rainbow clearly was one. Dr. Krak’s “final act of healing” was another. We hope it inspires countless more.