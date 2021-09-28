THE ISSUE

The findings of an Arizona election “audit,” conducted by a private company called the Cyber Ninjas, were released Friday. As The Associated Press noted, the "audit" report falsely “tried to paint routine election practices in Maricopa County as errors, irregularities or sinister efforts to deny Donald Trump another term.” But even with “its skewed analysis, the report actually came up with more votes for (Joe) Biden than he was certified to have won in the county last year.” Now attention turns to other battleground states, including Pennsylvania, where reviews of the 2020 presidential election either are planned or are underway.

Arizona’s so-called election “audit” cost $150,000 in taxpayer money and $5.7 million in donor money from Trump supporters, the AP reported. Additionally, Maricopa County will need to spend $3 million to replace vote-counting machines compromised by the Cyber Ninjas.

What did Arizona residents get for all that money? An election report indicating that Trump lost by even more votes than the certified count showed.

Swell job, folks.

Now, Republican state senators want to bring the clown show to Pennsylvania. And to subsidize the clown show, the state Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee wants us — the taxpayers — to pay a not-yet-specified amount for the handover of our personal information, including our birth dates, addresses, driver’s license numbers and the last four digits of our Social Security numbers.

We can guarantee this is not a quest for truth. This is so Republicans pandering to former President Trump can launch another effort aimed at propagating the Big Lie, the false notion that Trump was cheated out of a second term in November.

But that dog doesn’t hunt, as the saying goes. No widespread evidence of fraud was found that would have altered the election outcome in any state, including Pennsylvania, where Biden defeated Trump by more than 80,000 votes. The 2020 presidential election was deemed fair and secure by former U.S. Attorney General William Barr and Trump’s former election cybersecurity chief.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is suing Senate Republicans who have subpoenaed the Pennsylvania Department of State for the personal information of every commonwealth voter registered as of last November.

The lawsuit targets state Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, of Centre County, and Sen. Cris Dush, of Jefferson County, as well as the majority-Republican Intergovernmental Operations Committee that Dush leads, Spotlight PA reported.

“The subpoena, the complaint says, improperly seeks confidential and privileged information that is shielded from disclosure — records that could then be turned over to a private vendor with ties to ‘some of the most vicious lies about the 2020 election,’ ” Spotlight PA explained.

From the lawsuit: “In addition to jeopardizing Pennsylvanians’ privacy, the subpoena also threatens the fundamental right to vote. Pennsylvania citizens will rightly fear that the mere act of registering to vote could subject their personal information to disclosure.”

“We would not let a large company act this way with personal data,” state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who filed the lawsuit on the administration’s behalf, said Thursday. (Shapiro is likely to seek the Democratic gubernatorial nomination next year.)

We hope you’ll applaud this move to protect your personal information, whatever your political affiliation. Because, as the AP has pointed out, Pennsylvania law prohibits the public release of a voter’s driver’s license number and Social Security number.

And Senate Republicans are being cagey about how the subpoenaed information will be used, and how much this all will cost taxpayers.

As we noted in a previous editorial, Corman pledged that your “sensitive information” will be secure, but he didn’t detail just how it will be protected. And Dush wouldn’t reveal what contractors were being vetted for the job of reviewing an election that was held nearly 11 months ago; that was certified by the Republican officials of Lancaster County and other counties; and that returned many Republicans to power, while also putting a Democrat in the White House.

In a letter published in today’s LNP | LancasterOnline, reader Joel Eigen thanks Shapiro for his “efforts to keep our state from becoming the next Arizona: humiliated, financially drained by a ridiculous ‘fraudit’ and seemingly obedient to Mar-a-Lago rather than the U.S. Constitution. ... Thank God for public servants who have the nerve to stand up to sham ‘forensic audits.’ ”

Indeed.

And in a letter to the editor published in this week’s Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, Manheim Township resident Norman W. Johanson decried the effort of Sen. Dush and his “Republican cohorts” to subpoena the personal information of voters.

Johanson wrote correctly that this is “a violation of the rights of Pennsylvania citizens.”

“This is happening despite multiple audits in Pennsylvania and only a couple cases of individual fraud in the 2020 election, in which Republican voters were charged with using the identities of their dead mothers in order to vote,” Johanson wrote, also correctly.

And he made this request, which we think is entirely reasonable: “(I)f you want our data, I formally request that you Republicans set an example and publish — in all Pennsylvania newspapers — your names, addresses, driver’s license numbers and partial Social Security numbers, before asking your constituents to do so.”

So, how about it Sen. Dush and company? Do you want to go first?

Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County, who used to chair the state Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee before Corman handed that job to Dush, issued a statement Monday about the Maricopa County report that reveals the true purpose of these so-called “audits.”

He didn’t mention the central finding, the affirmation of Biden’s victory. Instead, he continued to wrongly question the legality of the ballots that were cast and he called on Arizona’s attorney general to further investigate the election. And if that investigation doesn’t yield the answers he wants, no doubt he’ll call for another.

This cannot be the pattern for future elections in the United States. It is not OK for the losing party to claim falsely that an election was fraudulent. The losing party cannot be allowed to undermine voter confidence and then insist “forensic investigations” are needed to rebuild voter confidence. The losers cannot be allowed to squander taxpayer money and play fast and loose with democracy.

And a political party should not be allowed to go on a fishing expedition in which voters’ personal information is used as bait. Most of us take care with our personal information. We don’t just hand it over to strangers. Our elected officials shouldn’t either.