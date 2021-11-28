THE ISSUE

In our editorial in the Nov. 14 Sunday LNP Perspective section, we called on elected officials, clergy members and other Lancaster County residents to denounce the white nationalists who held a rally in a Lancaster Township barn in August 2020. The Millersville Pike barn is owned by Holocaust denier and Jan. 6 insurrectionist Charles Bausman, who’s hiding from U.S. authorities in Russia because, having illegally entered the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection, he fears arrest. The August 2020 rally was led by Mike Peinovich and other notorious white supremacists, at least one of whom still was living on Bausman’s farm last month. In last Sunday’s Perspective section, two groups of clergy condemned antisemitism, racism and white supremacy and declared their solidarity with Lancaster County’s Jewish community.

As Rabbi Jack Paskoff of Congregation Shaarai Shomayim writes today in the "Local Voices" section of LancasterOnline, the eight-day Jewish holiday of Hanukkah begins at sundown this evening, Sunday, Nov. 28. This evening, a chanukiah, or nine-branched menorah, will be illuminated at 5:30 in Penn Square in downtown Lancaster.

The 6-foot by 6-foot chanukiah was created with funding provided by the Jewish Community Alliance of Lancaster and the Klehr Center for Jewish Life at Franklin & Marshall College.

According to Lancaster city police, the 460-pound steel menorah — a beautiful creation of York artist Mark Lewin — was intentionally damaged sometime Friday night or Saturday morning. This act of vandalism was disgraceful, and should appall every Lancaster County resident. We are disgusted.

Even before it occurred we had written this editorial, urging county residents to attend the lighting of the menorah, which will take place at 5:30 each evening this week, except Friday when the gathering will begin at 4 p.m. We originally believed it would be a powerful gesture of solidarity with the Jewish community if Lancaster County residents attended the lighting.

Now we believe it's urgent.

We appreciate that Lancaster city officials invited the Jewish community to hold the chanukiah lighting in Penn Square, and that Mayor Danene Sorace and city council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El responded quickly — unlike other of this county's officials — to the vandalism. The Lancaster City Bureau of Police also declared its "support for our dear friends and partners in the Jewish faith community." A statement from Lancaster city government declared that "we will not allow fear, hatred, or ignorance to cast a shadow over a celebration of light."

We will have more to say in a separate editorial on the silence of other Lancaster County elected officials to urgently denounce the vandalism. We had been waiting, in vain, for them to denounce the white nationalists who met in Lancaster County in August 2020.

Rabbi Paskoff told LNP | LancasterOnline that the vandalism was a “horror.” And we completely agree.

“This is a frightening time for Jews in this county,” Paskoff said.

He was not yet willing to say the vandalism was a hate crime or a deliberate act of antisemitism, but said “it was clearly targeted."

Paskoff was among the speakers at an August 2017 rally held in Penn Square decrying the violence that erupted at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The rabbi pointed out then that the Bible doesn’t instruct us to love only the neighbor “who looks like you, believes like you. It says, ‘Love your neighbor as yourself,’ period.”

As human beings, we are asked not to merely tolerate people who look, think, worship, are in any way different from us. We’re instructed to love them. To respect them. To grant them the dignity everyone is owed. To stand with them when others attempt to scapegoat or degrade them.

We’ve been disappointed by the lack of support that the Jewish community and county residents of color have received from Lancaster County elected officials in the wake of LNP | LancasterOnline’s investigative reporting about white nationalists gathering here. But we were heartened by what two groups of clergy wrote in last Sunday’s Perspective section.

Members of the Lancaster Theological Seminary faculty wrote to “strongly voice” their opposition “to the claims being made by white nationalist Charles Bausman and those who share his anti-Jewish, hate-filled ideology. As reported by LNP | LancasterOnline journalists, Bausman and others who have gathered in Lancaster Township promote anti-Jewish propaganda that denies the Holocaust and casts Jews as the enemies of Christianity. … These are long-standing and dangerous lies, rejected by the majority of Christian faith traditions — Roman Catholic and Protestant.”

They wrote: “We stand in solidarity with the Jewish community of Lancaster and throughout the world. We reject any definition of Christianity that aligns our faith with hatred, racism and nationalism. The vicious and vile tenets of the Bausman group are contrary to the spirit of Christ.”

The Rev. Matthew Lenahan of Zion Lutheran Church authored an op-ed on behalf of the grassroots organization POWER Interfaith Lancaster County. It was co-signed by nearly 20 Episcopal, Lutheran, Methodist, Mennonite, United Church of Christ and Unitarian Universalist members of clergy, as well as a member of Lancaster Friends Meeting.

Referring to the investigative reporting of LNP | LancasterOnline’s Carter Walker and Russ Walker published in the Oct. 31 Sunday LNP (“Hidden in plain sight”), Lenahan wrote that what “these investigative stories expose is the truth that there are deep-seated beliefs in white supremacy and antisemitism lying below the surface in our county. There is soil here that grows bad fruit. This group found allies here and a place to gather to sow hatred, lies and division. This reporting and the event itself are legitimate causes of fear and trauma in Jews and people of color. We grieve with them and also fear for their safety, given the potential threat that exists for them here.”

He cautioned: “We must not believe that this event is just a single, isolated incident involving nonresidents or foreign influence trespassing in our beloved community. Local Jewish, Black and Hispanic people testify to hate speech and other acts of violence directed at them here. … We must not believe that the white nationalist rally held here 15 months ago is merely part of an unwelcome fringe element that has emerged in a time of political turmoil that will recede without concerted opposition. ‘Silence in the face of injustice is complicity with the oppressor,’ Ginetta Sagan wrote. Our silence perpetuates harm, fails to protect and breathes fresh oxygen on the flames of hate.”

Lenahan added: “There is no neutrality when it comes to racism or antisemitism. Neutrality is a form of indifference to violence.” And he wrote that POWER Interfaith encourages “Christian leaders to stop fomenting bigotry in their places of worship and to speak against its existence in their faith communities and neighborhoods. We invite faith leaders to join us in our ongoing efforts to confront and dismantle the injustices that threaten our neighbors — especially racial, religious and economic forms of suffering promoted by the group that gathered in our county 15 months ago.”

We’re grateful that letter writers have weighed in, too.

Marilyn and Jay Parrish of East Petersburg wrote last Sunday that they “join Rabbi Paskoff and others in condemning the white supremacist, white nationalist, antisemitic, hate-filled and insurrectionist rhetoric and actions promoted by Charles Bausman and the people who have gathered on his property.”

Marolyn Shirk Davenport of Manheim Township asked: “How can we Lancaster County residents react with anything less than horror, anger and deep sadness to the news that a group of white supremacists met in our midst? To the fact that they vowed to uphold a ‘white majority forever’ and spewed hatred of Jews, people of color and immigrants? Aren’t we a community that prides itself on how many immigrants we accept and resettle?” These are important questions; they demand answers.

And John E. Fueller of York County wrote: “Bigotry and hatred have no place in any community. Tell your legislators to speak out and act against it.”

We agree. Our legislators ought to speak out and against it. Their apparent reticence to speak out is conveying a harmful message.

They could, and should, change that today.

Any evening this week would be a good time for legislators and other elected officials to stand in solidarity with the Jewish community, to make it clear that they reject the hateful ideology and dangerous rhetoric of white nationalists, racists and antisemites. The lighting of the chanukiah in Penn Square won’t take long. But the light of a community united against hatred will pierce the darkness forever.