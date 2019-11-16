THE ISSUE
Water Street Mission on Wednesday unveiled Providence Shelter, a new, 9,000-square-foot, 80-bed overnight emergency shelter that previously served as a warehouse. Set to open Dec. 8, it offers larger personal space, increased bathroom facilities, private showers, cellphone-charging lockers, a respite room for those who need down time before sleeping, laundry facilities and indoor storage for personal belongings.
In a country as rich as the United States, homelessness shouldn’t exist.
But a total of 552,830 people were experiencing homelessness on a single night in 2018, reported the Housing and Urban Development’s Point-in-Time Count, the only nationwide survey of homeless people.
In Lancaster County on any given day, “approximately 360 people are experiencing homelessness. Some are in emergency shelters. Others are on the street, in places not meant for human habitation,” according to the Lancaster County Coalition to End Homelessness.
In an April editorial, we praised Water Street Mission upon the announcement of this shelter project, which replaces cramped 70 bunk-bed areas for men and women that offered little privacy.
As we noted then, “Water Street Mission has a long legacy of compassion.”
“We know when (people) come to us, they are experiencing some of the worst moments in their life,” Water Street’s President Jack Crowley told LNP’s Earle Cornelius. “We want them to feel they are valued, they’re worthy of dignity and respect and they’re loved by God.”
“The new facility will house 50 women and 30 men,” Cornelius wrote. “They will check in at a concierge desk before entering the sleeping area. The addition of a ‘respite room’ gives people who return from an after-hours job a chance to relax before going to sleep.”
We applaud Water Street for completing this $1 million donor-funded project, built by Wohlsen Construction, in time for winter; the day it was unveiled this week, temperatures were frigid.
And we’re grateful to each and every donor — of supplies, labor or money — who helped to make it happen.
“This is an accomplishment of which the whole of this community can, and should, be proud,” we wrote in April.
Planning to turn the warehouse into a shelter began 18 months ago, Cornelius reported. It included input from staff members, professional designers and guests.
“It’s kind of the next phase of our looking at our property and all of our facilities to reflect the same heart that we try to reflect in our ministry,” Crowley told LNP.
Providence Shelter is the latest in a series of improvements that have taken place at the mission, 210 S. Prince St. Three years ago, the dining facility was renovated to make it brighter and more like a neighborhood cafe. Two years ago, a new access center was added to make the initial intake process more efficient and more welcome to guests. The day shelter has been upgraded, as have bathrooms and showers in its residential area.
Crowley explained to LNP that the emergency shelter initially consisted of mats on a floor before expanding to bunk-bed rooms that were replaced by the new shelter.
He told Cornelius that offering guests more personal space is key. Many, he said, have endured trauma.
“We believe that an environment that communicates dignity is an important first step in building trust and beginning the process of restoration,” Crowley said.
Our April editorial stated: “These offerings — private showers, sitting rooms — may not seem like much to those of us fortunate to have our own spaces, our own homes. But to those who need Water Street’s services, it is a merciful nod to their humanity. Everyone should be afforded such treatment, whenever possible.”
As the sign attached to the exterior wall at Water Street Mission reads: “There is dignity in every life and the reflection of divinity in every soul.”
We believe that as well — wholeheartedly — and a shelter with more personal space, expanded bathroom facilities and other amenities delivers that message to its guests. Loudly and clearly.