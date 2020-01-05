THE ISSUE
Lancaster County President Judge Dennis Reinaker violated Pennsylvania’s judicial conduct code when, during an April traffic stop, he told a police officer he had “better check the registration on this plate soon, mister.” That was the finding of the state Judicial Conduct Board, which received three complaints related to the East Lampeter Township incident. LNP’s Carter Walker reported last week that the judicial oversight board “determined there was enough evidence to file charges against Reinaker for violating Canon 1, Rule 1.2, of the Code of Judicial Conduct.” The section states: “A judge shall act at all times in a manner that promotes public confidence in the independence, integrity and impartiality of the judiciary, and shall avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety.” Coincidentally, Reinaker’s term as president judge ends Monday, though he’ll remain on the county bench.
So, the Judicial Conduct Board of Pennsylvania found there was sufficient evidence to file ethics charges against Judge Reinaker. But then decided not to file ethics charges against Judge Reinaker.
For people who are supposed to be in the accountability business, the board members don’t seem all that concerned about holding Reinaker accountable.
Instead of filing charges, the board issued “what is known as a ‘letter of counsel,’ an outcome similar to accelerated rehabilitative disposition in criminal court,” Sam Stretton, a Chester County attorney and judicial ethics expert, told LNP.
Stretton said letters of counsel are generally issued when there is enough evidence to pursue a charge, but the judge in question has no prior history with the board of misconduct.
Last year, LNP’s Walker reported, the Judicial Conduct Board received 789 complaints and issued 11 letters of counsel. Most complaints, and their dispositions, are kept secret because of provisions in the state constitution — which works out nicely for errant judges.
A letter of counsel might have been a reasonable outcome in Reinaker’s case, save for the board’s explanation for it.
In its letter, the board explained that it would not file charges because Reinaker cooperated with the investigation, the conduct in question was “brief and singular in nature,” he apologized to the police officer involved, and he accepted responsibility.
So far, so good.
But the board also included this as a mitigating factor: It noted that on June 14, Reinaker self-reported the incident to the board.
As LNP’s Walker pointed out, “Reinaker’s self-report to the Judicial Conduct Board came the day after the incident was reported by LNP.”
And June 14, as it happens, was the very day we wrote an editorial asserting that Reinaker’s behavior was an ethical breach and “a vivid display of the mindset of someone who confuses the importance of his job with his own importance.”
We were commenting on the video of the incident — dashcam video that LNP obtained from the East Lampeter Township Police Department under Act 22, a 2017 law that governs the release of video and audio recordings made by police departments.
In the video, Reinaker is seen steering his vehicle off Pitney Road into a lot, after being signaled to do so by a police car’s flashing lights. He emerges from his vehicle and furiously strides toward the police officer. He thunders to the police officer: “What do you think you’re doing pulling me over? For blowing my horn?”
The officer calmly directs Reinaker to return to his car and tells him he’ll be with him “in a second.”
Then Reinaker points toward the license plate on his vehicle and warns, “You better check the registration on this plate soon, mister.” The judge stresses the word “soon,” rendering it a command.
As we noted June 14, this could be translated as, “Do you know who I am? Or more specifically, do you know how important I am?”
It was June 10 when LNP’s Walker first requested a meeting with Reinaker to discuss “an incident from April in East Lampeter.” In a prepared statement Reinaker issued June 11, he wrote: “I am trying to think of what you might be referring to. The only thing I can think of is a minor issue I had on the way to work one morning. If that’s what this is about, the following is the only thing I have to say about it:
“I respect and greatly appreciate the hard work of our law enforcement officers in Lancaster County. ... I neither expect nor deserve any special treatment and made no such request on this occasion. However, I am not immune to an instance of mild frustration during a morning commute. In this case, it was not clear to me why I was pulled over. I obeyed the officer’s directives and intended no disrespect.”
We asked in June, and we ask again: Does that sound like a man so full of contrition that he filed a self-report to the Judicial Conduct Board?
He characterized the incident as so “minor” he barely could recall it — and, anyway, he was just frustrated.
As LNP noted then, Reinaker’s first public expression of regret, in a WGAL interview, came four days after LNP’s initial article on the matter.
So, call us cynical, but we’re left wondering if Judge Reinaker would have been so contrite, and so keen to report his misbehavior to the Judicial Conduct Board, had LNP not made the incident public.
This newspaper not only reported on the traffic stop involving Reinaker but obtained and posted the dashcam video, sparking an outcry and headlines across the country.
Is a judge supposed to get credit for doing damage control? Would he give such credit to someone in his courtroom?
Those are rhetorical questions. We don’t expect Reinaker and the Judicial Conduct Board to answer them. Accountability is for the little people, not for Pennsylvania judges or the officials who are charged with judging them.