THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s John Walk reported Sunday, suicide rates increased 36% between 2000 and 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The rate “grew much more quickly — 57% — among people ages 10 to 24 from 2007 to 2018. In 2020, suicide accounted for 45,979 deaths, or one every 11 minutes. That same year, suicide was the second-leading cause of death for people ages 10-14 and 25-34, and the third-leading cause of death for people ages 15-24. In Lancaster County, 17.8% of teenagers told researchers in 2021 they had considered suicide.”

Nearly 18% of Lancaster County teenagers told researchers last year they had considered suicide. That statistic is brutal.

The story John Walk told Sunday was heartrending, too. He wrote about Columbia seventh grader Robyn Bittenbender, who died by suicide at just age 12.

Twelve years old. Seventh grade.

Robyn just had returned home from a one-week stay at a behavioral health clinic in Philadelphia.

His mother Deana Fisher recalled that Robyn “felt good” coming out of that clinic. But two days later, Robyn took his own life. It was Sept. 10 — World Suicide Prevention Day.

His life was important. His story deserves our attention.

Robyn was assigned female at birth, but began identifying as male midway through sixth grade.

“When he changed his name to Robyn, teachers and most friends accepted it,” Fisher told Walk. “But that’s when some kids started being mean. It was half and half. You had some kids who would say mean, hurtful things. He never retaliated. Toward the end, he did start getting more of a voice and telling people to leave him alone. ... For a long time, he held it in, tried to brush it off.”

To adolescents, being accepted by peers is everything. Isolation can be crushing. Exclusion is a form of bullying that too often is overlooked by schools, which stage anti-bullying assemblies but too often do little to help the students sitting alone in the auditorium or cafeteria. The consequences can be devastating. LGBTQ adolescents are at particular risk.

As The Trevor Project explains, “LGBTQ youth are not inherently prone to suicide risk because of their sexual orientation or gender identity but rather placed at higher risk because of how they are mistreated and stigmatized in society.”

The italics are ours, because that is essential to understand.

According to that nonprofit organization’s 2022 national survey, “45% of LGBTQ youth seriously considered suicide in the past year, including more than half of transgender and nonbinary youth.”

As we’ve written before, to come out as transgender — to ask others to accept one’s truest self — means to make oneself less safe in a world that still frequently disdains and harms transgender people.

Robyn’s struggles

This is why we’ve pleaded with school districts including Hempfield to resist stigmatizing transgender kids further by passing unnecessary policies requiring them to join athletic teams that align with the sex assigned to them at birth. There are not hordes of trans kids seeking to join high school teams for some imagined competitive advantage; this is a trumped-up culture war issue.

So we are grateful that the Manheim Township school board did the right thing earlier this month by tabling discussion about a new athletics policy until the U.S. Department of Education issues federal regulations that we hope will show more compassion to transgender children than some Lancaster County school board members have.

We’re also grateful that Robyn Bittenbender had a mother who said she “let him be who he wanted to be.”

And that he had a fifth grade reading teacher named Bonnie Miller.

As Miller told Walk, she had set up a personal Google Doc for each of her students during partially remote learning so they could respond to some simple questions, including, “How did you sleep last night?” “How are you feeling today?” “How are things outside of school?”

And this one: “Is there anything else you want to tell me?”

“Robyn opened up to Miller, sometimes typing in a response filling an entire page,” Walk wrote. “On a few occasions, Robyn revealed he felt his life was not worth living.”

Miller wisely contacted the middle school’s principal and counselor. Over the past two years, Robyn had in-school counseling once a week, and a counselor from Pennsylvania Counseling Services visited him at home once or twice a week. He was prescribed medication to help manage his depression. After a house fire in August 2020, Robyn suffered post-traumatic stress disorder. Eventually a psychiatrist assessed Robyn as being on the low end of the autism spectrum.

Robyn first attempted suicide during the second half of sixth grade. This led to the first of three stays in two behavioral health facilities.

Fisher helped her child in every way she could, but — like others who have lost a loved one to suicide — she now struggles with guilt. Referring to Robyn’s final moments, she said he “seemed OK when he went up the steps” to his room.

Mental health services

That is the pernicious reality of suicide. It’s not always easy to tell when a person is at greatest risk.

There are certain signs for which to look. According to the CDC (bit.ly/SuicideCDC), the signs may include: isolation; increased anxiety or anger; increased substance use; extreme mood swings; expressions of hopelessness or feeling like a burden; sleeping too little or too much.

As Walk reported, legislation has been enacted in Pennsylvania in recent years to address the safety and mental health of students.

Act 71 of 2014, for instance, requires schools to adopt age-appropriate suicide awareness education for students.

And the Safe2Say Something program, created by Act 44 of 2018, is intended to prevent not only school shootings and violence, but to field calls on bullying, self-harm and mental health.

Act 18 of 2019 established requirements for schools to provide support to students who have experienced trauma, as well as to train staff in trauma-informed approaches.

And Act 55 of 2022 amended Act 44 to require at least two hours of staff training each year in topics such as situational awareness; trauma-informed approaches; behavioral health awareness; suicide and bullying awareness; and/or substance use awareness.

These are excellent advances. But sustained mental health treatment remains difficult to obtain in Pennsylvania.

As Elizabethtown College professor E. Fletcher McClellan recently noted in a column for the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, the commonwealth’s 2022-23 budget increased funding for county mental health programs by $43 million or 5%, but it was the first such boost in about a decade.

The state Legislature set aside an additional $100 million from American Rescue Plan funds to bolster the state’s mental health infrastructure, but a specific spending bill has yet to pass, the Capital-Star reported.

State House Bill 1644 would help Medicaid recipients to transition more quickly from hospital emergency departments to mental health treatment. The bill passed in the House and was referred to the state Senate Health and Human Services Committee in June, where it remains.

In Lancaster County, the commissioners have yet to allocate about $77.5 million of this county’s federal COVID-19 relief funding. While the mental health crisis among adolescents predates the pandemic, it clearly has been worsened by it. Using some of those funds to expand county mental health services would be smart.

We need a full-court press to help kids struggling with mental health issues. One way we can help is to embrace Robyn’s mom’s exhortation to be kind, to “choose words carefully.”

We can’t lose more children to suicide. We just cannot.

GET HELP

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

— National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org, 800-273-8255. (Also, 988 has launched nationally as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.)

— Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

— Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.

— If you are LGBTQ: thetrevorproject.org/get-help.