THE ISSUE

Last month, Lititz Moravian Congregation officials objected to the use of Lititz Springs Park for a Pride festival planned for June 17. As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Dan Nephin explained, the park is privately owned by the Moravian congregation, but is operated by the nonprofit Lititz Springs Park Inc. The park board already had granted permission to the organization Lititz Chooses Love to rent the park for the Pride event. Then, on March 10, church officials — seemingly led by two trustees no longer listed on the congregation’s website — issued a statement asserting that last year’s Lititz Chooses Love event included an “adult-content drag queen performance” and “vulgarity,” and was political in nature. The Lititz Springs Park board nevertheless voted overwhelmingly to disregard the church’s objections and allow Lititz Chooses Love to proceed with its festival this year. Now the church’s leaders have apologized for their previous stance.

We’ve all been on the receiving end of halfhearted and insincere apologies. And we’ve all made them.

You know — the non-apology apologies that begin “We’re sorry if you were offended” (which implicitly blames the offended party for taking offense) or “I’m sorry, but” (nothing truly contrite ever comes after the word “but”).

Writing in Harvard Business Review, Andy Molinsky, a professor of organizational behavior and international management at Brandeis University, identified four types of ineffective apologies: the empty apology, the excessive apology, the incomplete apology and the denial.

As NPR has pointed out, politicians long have favored the phrase “mistakes were made.” Indeed, according to that news organization, that sorry substitute for a real apology was used at least as far back as 1876 by President Ulysses S. Grant.

All of this is why it’s surprising — and gratifying — when an individual or an organization offers a genuinely remorseful apology like the one issued April 7 by the leaders of the Lititz Moravian Congregation. It seemed to be the product of real soul-searching.

The church leaders acknowledged the hurt caused to the LGBTQ+ and wider Lititz communities by their decision to reject the use of Lititz Springs Park for a Transgender Day of Remembrance vigil in November 2022 and their attempt to block Lititz Chooses Love from using the park for the June Pride event.

“As leaders of this historic church, we confess that we have hurt many people in the greater Lititz community,” they wrote. “We acknowledge that our actions have caused many to mistrust our commitment to welcoming all. We humbly ask that you forgive us, receive our requests for conversation, and allow us to serve you as the hands and feet of Christ.”

They acknowledged “incorrectly and hurtfully” accusing Lititz Chooses Love of engaging in political activities by merely promoting social justice.

And they admitted to giving “undeserved credence to information and accusations we received without taking care to fully verify those accusations.”

In their March 10 statement, congregation officials had claimed that “multiple community sources,” congregants and trustees who attended the 2022 Lititz Chooses Love program reported witnessing “inappropriate (behaviors) and language, vulgarity and dress issues of presenters.”

We saw no such vulgarity in the videos of last year’s Pride event that we reviewed.

In their latest statement, the church leaders wrote: “We hereby retract all such accusations, together with any and all defamatory statements published with them. As leaders of our congregation and members of this community, we have no wish for our words to accuse or abuse any person or organization, including Lititz Chooses Love, and we will strive to treat such topics with greater care as we move forward.”

If only others would learn this lesson.

The church leaders revealed that after a conversation with Lititz Chooses Love, they better understood that not all drag performances are adult-oriented and, as an art form, drag is “not inherently sexual.”

They continued: “We confess our ignorance and lack of understanding of the daily harassment, abuse, and threat experienced by members of the LGBTQIA+ community and repent of our part in providing fodder for those who bully, harass, and threaten them. We thank Lititz Chooses Love for the time, energy, patience, and emotional labor freely given already as we journey to new insights.”

We found this to be particularly powerful — that the church leaders not only acknowledged that they might have provided fodder to the forces of anti-LGBTQ+ hate, but they acknowledged the emotional toll paid by the Lititz Chooses Love members who had to explain that hatred. Far too often, members of marginalized groups are expected by the very people causing them harm to explain that harm.

The Lititz Moravian Congregation leaders also pledged to “become better educated and aware so that we may lead our congregation toward becoming a truly open, safe, and welcoming church.”

As Andy Sagar of Elizabethtown wrote in a letter to the editor lauding the congregation’s apology in Wednesday’s LNP | LancasterOnline, “Wherever we stand in the ‘culture wars’ spectrum, we can usually find a religious organization or group that agrees with us. Considerably rarer is a group that, when challenged, will actually try to listen, learn and — where appropriate — change. I think all of us, in this overheated atmosphere, would do well to follow their example.”

We agree.

It is not for us, of course, to decide whether the LGBTQ+ community should accept the apology of the Lititz Moravian Congregation leaders. But we were moved that Lititz Chooses Love graciously posted a link to the church’s statement on its Facebook page with this introduction: “Thank you to Lititz Moravian Church for acknowledging the harm that was done. ... We look forward to our continued discussions about supporting the (LGBTQ+) community in healthy ways. Thank you for choosing Love.”

Seeking forgiveness isn’t easy. Neither is granting it. Forgiveness requires both grace and truth. But a heartfelt apology — one that offers sincere amends, not excuses — makes forgiveness possible.