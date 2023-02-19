THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline reported, Columbia police and the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office filed child rape, rape and related charges against Jason Shackelford, a Columbia man already charged with the criminal homicide of his ex-girlfriend’s 12-year-old daughter, Elaina Smith. The charges include one count each of child rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and strangulation, related to Elaina, as well as two counts each of rape and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and four counts of sexual assault — crimes police say Shackelford committed against Elaina’s mother. LNP | LancasterOnline does not name living victims of sexual crimes.

In August 2021, Jason Shackelford pleaded guilty under a negotiated plea agreement to indecent assault, terroristic threats and a firearms violation for crimes he committed in December 2019 and January 2020.

His victim in these crimes was the mother of at least two of his children.

Judge Howard F. Knisely, now retired, sentenced Shackelford to a total of five years of probation and ordered him to register as a sex offender under Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law.

Why such a seemingly light sentence for such serious crimes?

The woman told police she had been sexually assaulted repeatedly by Shackelford. She had been punched and choked in an assault that resulted in her needing stitches. According to court records, Shackelford violated a protection from abuse order and threatened the woman with a handgun he could not legally possess because of an earlier felony conviction (for robbery).

These crimes were whittled down by the plea agreement to misdemeanors. In addition to being sentenced to probation, Shackelford was listed as a Tier 1 offender on the Megan’s Law registry.

Tier 1 offenders are generally deemed to be low-risk — unlikely to commit another sexual offense.

If only that had proven to be true.

Earlier this month, police said Shackelford confessed to raping and strangling to death 12-year-old Elaina Smith, the daughter of the victim of his previous offenses.

Elaina’s father, Dwayne Smith, described his daughter in a video as “the most perfect girl I could ever ask for” — a loving and bright girl who already knew she wanted to go to Millersville University and eventually become a veterinarian.

She was described by her aunt, Sheriece Smith, as a “beautiful, caring, intelligent” child who “made everyone better for knowing and loving her.”

Now, this child — who was clearly so full of love, light and promise — has been lost forever to everyone who loved her. The loss is gutting and unfathomable.

Elaina’s former stepgrandfather David Rowley described her as “a bundle of joy.” He planned to attend her funeral but would stay away from any trial of Shackelford.

“I’ll get thrown out,” Rowley told LNP | LancasterOnline. “I’m gonna yell at the judge, ‘Why did your system let this registered sex offender out on our streets? You are not protecting our people!’ ”

Taking one’s anger out on a judge isn’t the answer. But we understand that anger.

Shackelford’s Tier 1 registration on the state’s sex offender registry was a minor consequence. Pennsylvania law does not even prohibit a parent from leaving a child unsupervised with a Tier 1 offender.

Judge Knisely had directed that Shackelford be assessed by the state Sexual Offenders Assessment Board to determine whether he met the legal definition of sexually violent predator. The board clearly decided he did not.

Rowley told LNP | LancasterOnline that Shackelford had come across as “very polite, friendly. ... I had no idea the monster that he was. ... And that’s the scary thing about these kinds of people. They know how to fit into our society.”

That’s the thing about sex offenders and domestic abusers. They don’t present as monsters — it would be easier if they did. “These kinds of people” are all kinds of people (though overwhelmingly male). Which is why they need to be judged by their actual conduct and sentenced accordingly.

Linda Crockett is the director of Safe Communities, a nonprofit working to end child sexual abuse. She was appalled by the sentence given to Shackelford after his 2021 plea agreement.

“I think it serves as an example of how our criminal justice system fails victims of sexual and domestic violence,” Crockett noted in an email. “Attempted strangulation or choking are high-risk indicators that an abusive partner may become lethal, and sexual assault is a violent crime. The sentence he received was no deterrent to future violent behavior.”

She is right.

Unfortunately, as the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network reports, the vast majority of sexual assault perpetrators do not go to prison. Out of every 1,000 sexual assaults, only 310 are reported to police and only 50 reports result in arrests. Only 28 result in felony convictions.

Negotiating a plea agreement may be seen as a way of protecting a victim from reliving trauma during a trial. But is justice really served by such agreements, when research shows that offenders who accept plea deals are likely to get lighter sentences?

In an excerpt published in Ms. magazine of her book “Punishment Without Trial: Why Plea Bargaining is a Bad Deal,” author Carissa Byrne Hessick noted that “favorable plea deals that sidestep terrible facts — especially when it comes to crimes involving sexual abuse — are the rule, not the exception, in the criminal justice system.”

Hessick is a professor at the University of North Carolina School of Law. In her research, Hessick found that cases involving sex crimes “had been pleaded down to far less serious charges, oftentimes having nothing to do with sex.”

In Shackelford’s case, sexual assault (a felony) was amended to indecent assault. Strangulation (a felony) was amended to terroristic threats. Aggravated assault (a felony) was amended to simple assault. The felony gun possession charge was amended to a misdemeanor version. And several other serious charges were dropped.

As Crockett pointed out, sexual assault is a violent crime. The victim and offender knowing each other, even intimately, doesn’t change that reality. It ought to result in hefty consequences.

We implore Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth and District Attorney Heather Adams to consider how justice is served in sexual assault and domestic violence cases here. We understand that these cases can be complicated, especially when victims are reluctant to cooperate. But perhaps that reluctance may wane if victims feel confident that their cases will be handled with the sensitivity and gravity they deserve.

Elaina Smith was the alleged victim of a man whose punishment in 2021 did not fit his crimes. He’s facing far more serious charges now, but it’s too late to save Elaina.

24-hour sexual assault hotline: 717-392-7273

Report suspected child abuse to ChildLine: 1-800-932-0313