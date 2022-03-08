THE ISSUE

“A former Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health nurse fired for refusing to get a flu shot lost her religious discrimination lawsuit,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Dan Nephin reported Saturday. “In dismissing Shyanne Aukamp-Corcoran’s suit last month, a federal judge rejected her claim that her Christianity led to her opposition and said no reasonable jury would find she had a sincere religious objection. Aukamp-Corcoran’s attorney is asking for a reconsideration, arguing the case should go to a jury because it’s not for a judge to assess witness credibility.”

The phenomenon of people doing their own research on vaccination has proven to be a scourge in recent years.

Decision-making based on internet misinformation has led to the terrible resurgence of childhood diseases such as measles. To the tragedy of unvaccinated people dying of COVID-19. And to the decline in the belief that we must fight vaccine-preventable diseases by protecting not only ourselves but one another.

Unbelievably, in this case, a licensed practical nurse placed her own misguided “research” before the health of the patients with whom she was likely to come into contact. In firing her for refusing to get immunized against the flu, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health was acting out of concern for those patients and this licensed practical nurse’s co-workers.

We’ve stated this before, and we’ll continue to make this point: If you want to be employed as a health care worker in a medical facility — a place that’s full of sick people who cannot afford to get sicker — you need to get vaccinated against infectious diseases. This is just a matter of common sense. Of what use is a health care worker who cannot safely be in the same room as a medically fragile patient?

We would believe this no matter the circumstances of a particular lawsuit. But in this instance, the judge’s call wasn’t even a difficult one.

Aukamp-Corcoran had contended that she “believes her religion requires her to keep her body pure from everything that contaminates the body and spirit,” including vaccines.

But the lead pastor at the church she attended told LNP | LancasterOnline in a 2019 email that the Brethren in Christ denomination, of which the church is part, “does not have an official position or statement on flu shots.”

Except for a few Christian faith-healing denominations, most religions have no theological objection to vaccination, according to research from Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Aukamp-Corcoran had gotten flu shots in the years 2012 through 2016, as her employer required. But she said she began in 2017 to research vaccination “from a medical perspective” after miscarrying and becoming pregnant again.

She asked her midwife and her physician to sign a medical exemption for her; they both refused, likely because they know that, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website explains, changes “to the immune system, heart, and lungs during pregnancy make people more susceptible to influenza severe enough to cause hospitalization throughout pregnancy and up to two weeks postpartum. Influenza also may be harmful for the developing baby.”

So Aukamp-Corcoran posted about her vaccine situation on a sketchy vaccine “re-education” forum that since has been shut down by Facebook. She was advised by members of that group to seek a religious exemption.

No wonder that in his Feb. 17 opinion, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Schmehl found the timing and circumstances of the plaintiff’s request for a religious exemption to Lancaster General Health’s vaccine requirement to be “suspicious” and indicative of “a lack of sincerity in her religious beliefs.”

He noted that she “did not request a religious exemption until after she unsuccessfully petitioned her midwife and her medical doctor for a medical-based exemption from the vaccination requirement.”

In finding Aukamp-Corcoran’s religious claims to be insincere, Schmehl agreed with Lancaster General Health’s assertion that her tattoos and piercings didn’t align with her claim that the Bible compelled her to keep her blood “pure.” And the judge rightly rejected Aukamp-Corcoran’s argument that granting her an exemption would not be an “undue hardship” for the health system.

Schmehl's opinion cited vaccine expert Daniel Salmon of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, who stated that any exemption, for whatever reason granted, weakens the health system’s ability to protect patients from influenza. Because some medical exemptions are necessary, Lancaster General Health needs to limit religious exemptions only to those who demonstrate an actual established right to one. Otherwise, Salmon noted, immunity is lowered within the health system, and this can lead to a spread of influenza at the health system’s facilities.

According to an article published in 2010 in a U.S. government health journal, health care workers “who have direct contact with patients present the primary source of infectious disease outbreaks” in health care facilities. (The italics are ours.)

The article continued: “Patients are at increased risk for disease when they are treated by (health care workers) who have been exposed to influenza.”

And it noted that vaccination against the flu “can reduce morbidity by 70% to 90%, making it the most effective method to prevent transmission of the virus.”

People ages 65 and older are at particular risk of dying from influenza. As Schmehl noted, Aukamp-Corcoran’s primary duties as a licensed practical nurse at Lancaster General Health’s outpatient facility at Willow Lakes involved providing direct care to geriatric patients.

The judge also noted that on average, “influenza causes approximately 200,000 hospitalizations each year.” According to the CDC, approximately 90% of influenza-related deaths and 50% to 70% of influenza-related hospitalizations occur among people ages 65 and older.

In our view, only health care workers with documented medical reasons should be exempted from mandatory vaccinations, whether flu or COVID-19. And those medical exemptions ought to be stingily granted, to ensure the health of patients.

We appreciate Judge Schmehl’s decision to grant Lancaster General Health’s request for a summary judgment in this case, shutting down this lawsuit relatively quickly. He injected some common sense into the often-ridiculous and dangerous debate over vaccination and we laud him for it.