THE ISSUE

For only the fourth time in United States history, the House of Representatives is undertaking a presidential impeachment inquiry. As The Associated Press noted in Tuesday’s LNP, “House committees are trying to determine whether President Donald Trump violated his oath of office by asking Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden’s family and the 2016 U.S. presidential election all while the White House was withholding military aid to the East European ally that borders Russia.” A new phase of the inquiry began last week: public, televised testimony from witnesses. Three individuals provided testimony last week and eight are scheduled to give testimony this week.

We understand — trust us, we understand — that many Americans have news fatigue, with all that has happened in politics, governance and endless campaigning over the past few years.

But this is an uncommon moment in American history.

It is a moment that demands our attention.

This impeachment inquiry — whatever the result might be — shows our Constitution in action. As the founders intended. This inquiry and these hearings show that American exceptionalism is more than just a phrase or pie-in-the-sky notion. Democracy here is different, because we heed, still, the words within the guiding document that went into effect on March 4, 1789 — more than 230 years ago.

Our Constitution contains these words in Article II, Section 4: “The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”

That sentence was not placed into the Constitution lightly. Adam Lawrence, an associate professor of government and political affairs at Millersville University, explained in an op-ed for the Nov. 10 Sunday LNP: “The power of impeachment was the subject of much debate at the Constitutional Convention in 1787. The delegates regarded elections as the remedy for unpopular presidents. But, presidents who demonstrate unfitness presented a different problem.”

And so, regarding that “different problem,” it was Founding Father Benjamin Franklin who asserted that it would be best “to provide in the Constitution for the regular punishment of the executive, where his misconduct should deserve it, and for his honorable acquittal, where he should be unjustly accused.”

That remedy — agreed upon more than two centuries ago — is what we still use today.

Democratic members of the U.S. House believe that alleged misconduct by President Trump, a Republican, warrants this impeachment inquiry. Republicans who disagree are getting the opportunity to cross-examine witnesses in these public hearings.

This phase will end, Lawrence notes, “when the investigative committees conclude their inquiries and issue their final reports.”

After that, Lawrence explains, “the House Judiciary Committee may decide to draft and vote on one or more articles of impeachment. Each article of impeachment that receives a majority vote in the House Judiciary Committee is then referred to the full House for a vote. The president is formally impeached if one or more articles receive a majority vote in the full House.”

So, to be clear, President Trump has not yet been impeached. He simply remains the subject of an impeachment inquiry. Language matters, and that is one aspect of the teachable moment unfolding before us.

Elizabethtown College students in professor Fletcher McClellan’s American Presidency class watched that unfolding Wednesday, LNP’s Alex Geli reported.

“I think it’s very important for people to actually experience big events like this,” McClellan told Geli.

We agree. We’d like to see students in all of our classrooms — high school and college — have the opportunity to watch some of the public hearings this week. (They’re slated for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.) Truly, anyone who has the time to watch some of the testimony should do so.

It’s important to listen to those who are testifying and answering questions from our lawmakers. To hear their words without the filter of social media, cable news pundits and opinion columnists.

It’s the House members who may vote on articles of impeachment, but we, the American citizens, can access the testimonies and evidence they will be using to make up their minds. We can arrive at our own conclusions.

Elizabethtown College senior Ethan Waugh told Geli he is concerned that those who don’t watch the public proceedings will “hear about it through media outlets and other sources, which will really only just kind of play certain sound bites or certain points.”

Certainly, we think the media have an important role to play. But we agree with Waugh that nothing supersedes hearing testimony firsthand.

If President Trump is impeached, each article of impeachment becomes the subject of a trial in the Senate, with Chief Justice John Roberts presiding. “A vote of two-thirds of the senators present is required to convict and remove the president from office,” Millersville’s Lawrence explains.

We’re not there yet. A Senate trial could be weeks, or even months, away. Or it might not happen at all.

But the process — the process outlined in our Constitution and agreed upon by Congress — should be allowed to play out without daily volleys of criticism that it’s moving too fast, moving too slowly, or is too “boring.”

NBC News ridiculously tweeted that the first day of testimony “lacked the pizzazz necessary to capture public attention.”

This shouldn’t be about “pizzazz” or trying to capture our attention.

This is only the fourth presidential impeachment inquiry in our nation’s history. That fact alone demands our serious attention.

We all have an obligation to follow the process. And to use this as a teachable moment for our children and students.

This is our democracy, our Constitution, in action.

And lawmakers aren’t the only citizens obligated to pay heed to whether our Constitution is applied as our founders intended.