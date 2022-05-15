THE ISSUE

As the LNP Voters Guide detailed, registered Republicans and Democrats will nominate candidates for the state Legislature, Congress, U.S. Senate and Pennsylvania governor in Tuesday’s midterm primary election. “In Lancaster County, Republicans will decide contests in two state House primaries and a state Senate race, and Democrats will choose nominees in two city-based House districts,” the voters guide noted.

Tuesday’s primary election may be the whole ball of wax in some races in Lancaster County.

Consider the Republican primary contest in northern Lancaster County’s 36th state Senate District.

State Sen. Ryan Aument is seeking a third term. Aument is, in many ways, as LNP | LancasterOnline’s Carter Walker wrote last week, “a model Republican elected official — a graduate of The Citadel, after which he was commissioned an officer in the U.S. Army, where he saw combat in Iraq, earning a Bronze Star.” Returning to Lancaster County, he served first on Quarryville Borough Council, then as county clerk of courts and state House member before winning his Senate seat in 2014.

He is being challenged by Mike Miller, a financial planner described by Walker as “emblematic of former President Donald Trump’s hold on the American right.” Indignant that Pennsylvania Republican leaders didn’t do even more than they did to advance Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him, Miller “made a name for himself among Trump’s most dedicated followers in the county,” Walker reported, as he delivered “angry speeches outside the Lancaster County office and home of Rep. Bryan Cutler, the Republican speaker of the Pennsylvania House.”

Because, inexplicably, no Democrat is running for the 36th state Senate District seat, the winner of Tuesday’s Republican primary is pretty much guaranteed a win in November.

Voters registered in either of the two major parties also will nominate candidates for statewide races — for governor and for the U.S. Senate — with national implications.

The U.S. Supreme Court appears set to overturn Roe v. Wade, so the veto power of the next governor may be pivotal in determining the future of abortion access in Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate is currently evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans, with Vice President Kamala Harris tipping the balance for the Democrats. So the relative electability of the candidates Republicans and Democrats nominate to vie against one another this fall may determine who holds power in the U.S. Senate in 2023.

As we wrote last Sunday, we’d like to see Pennsylvania’s election law changed to allow unaffiliated voters to cast ballots in primary elections. But our aim today is to urge registered Democrats and Republicans to carry out the essential civic responsibility of voting.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

If you requested a mail-in ballot, you must return your completed ballot to the Lancaster County Board of Elections office in the Lancaster County Government Center, 150 N. Queen Street in downtown Lancaster, by 8 p.m. Tuesday (the office will be open Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.).

Remember that the county’s Republican commissioners decided April 13, without even putting the matter to a vote, to remove the county’s only drop box — an action challenged in court by the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania on the grounds that no formal vote had been advertised or taken, in violation of the state’s Sunshine Act.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Dan Nephin reported, Lancaster County Common Pleas Judge Leonard G. Brown III ruled Friday that the commissioners had violated that state open-meetings law.

In response, Republican Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said a draft resolution formally eliminating the drop box will be added to the agenda of Monday’s elections board meeting.

So while a judge agrees with the ACLU that the Republican commissioners went about eliminating this important voter resource in the wrong way, those commissioners are nevertheless intent on ensuring that no drop box will be available right inside the Lancaster County Government Center entrance.

So if you’re dropping off your mail-in ballot, plan to park and wait in line, if necessary.

Democracy is never assured. We have to work to keep it, and that includes voting regularly in elections — no matter the obstacles.