THE ISSUE

In “Check it twice,” LNP staff writer Chad Umble wrote Tuesday about the importance of holiday tipping. He offered advice on just whom to remember this yuletide season, from your hair stylist to your newspaper delivery person.

This guide to tipping is a welcome reminder to show appreciation and say thank you to the individuals you may not think about when compiling a gift list.

Family, friends and possibly co-workers come first, but what about the babysitter, the mail carrier or your child’s teacher?

It means a lot to them to get something from customers or parents/students over the holidays. And it shows you haven’t forgotten — and are grateful for — the role they play in your life and the lives of your family.

The article also gives us an opportunity to say this: You may not like the tipping system, but that’s the system that’s currently in place, and many workers, including restaurant servers, rely greatly on tips for income.

Please resist the temptation to “punish” a server, for example, by withholding or reducing a tip.

As Michelle Singletary, a personal finance columnist for The Washington Post, wrote:

“I think diners need to ask themselves a basic question: Do you get paid when you’re having an off day? When you’re not at your best? When you’re in a bad mood?

“What’s more, waiting tables is hard work, and servers are only human. They may be having troubles at home, or they may be worried about a loved one. Or maybe they’re just spacing out. Who among us has not done that at our desks?”

Blogger Susannah Breslin, a former server, said on Forbes.com:

“Everything hinges on tips: your mood, your ability to pay your rent, your self-esteem. Sometimes, a great tip turned everything around for me. It was hard work, hauling your plates back and forth. It was messy work, scraping your chewed-on bones into the garbage can. It was demanding work, trying to figure out what you wanted when sometimes you didn't even look up and see who I was.”

Those of us who have waited tables can confirm Breslin’s hard-won wisdom. So don’t ever be a scrooge to servers.

As for others you should consider tipping, here are some suggestions from Umble’s article:

— “For a hair stylist who gives regular service, an additional tip equivalent to the cost of a regular haircut is a general rule of thumb,” he wrote.

While it’s not expected, Jonathan Leitzel, owner of the Black Comb in Lancaster, told LNP about half his clients offer a holiday tip or gift.

— For newspaper carriers, holiday tips are a big perk. Cash is the most common, but some carriers also have reported getting baked goods from Amish delivery customers, according to LNP delivery manager Steve Loose.

Nina Evans, an LNP newspaper carrier in West Hempfield Township, told Umble that cash tips during a typical holiday can amount to $3,000.

She said about 90 percent of her roughly 300 customers offer some kind of gift or tip.

— Postal carriers are among the most frequent recipients of holiday gifts. But since they’re subject to the federal government’s ethics policy, there are some limits, Umble reported.

Carriers can accept a gift worth $20 or less, including gift cards to stores or restaurants, although they cannot accept any cash, or cards such as Visa gift cards that can be used like cash.

It’s also not a good idea — despite what The Pennsylvania Lottery’s Gus the groundhog would have you believe — to go the lottery ticket route. While there’s no prohibition against giving lottery tickets to your mail carrier, post office spokeswoman Karen Mazurkiewicz told LNP some people are anti-gambling, “so that could be problematic.”

“A great gift is a clear, safe and dog-free path to the mailbox so carriers can celebrate holidays when they get off work,” Mazurkiewicz said.

— For teachers, Kristi Long, assistant director of Elizabethtown Child Care Center, told Umble that a tray of cookies is a typical gift. But be aware that some teachers have food allergies.

And please, try to resist the urge to give a mug or tchotchke with an apple motif. Veteran teachers, especially, may have drawers filled with such items.

Most schools have policies against giving cash, but teachers always can use gift cards for bookstores and big-box stores like Target.

A sure-fire gift that doesn’t cost you anything is a note of appreciation for the role the teacher is playing in your child’s life — and, if that teacher goes the extra mile, send an email of praise that’s copied to her principal and superintendent.

(Pro- tip: Don’t forget your child’s school bus driver. A small gift will make his day.)

— Susan Bleecher, deputy director for the Lancaster Parking Authority that oversees eight garages or parking lots, told LNP that a small gift for an attendant, such as candies or cookies, is welcome, even if it is uncommon.

Bleecher also makes sure to remember her dry cleaner. “I don’t know if a lot of people do, but I do.”

Some other tipping tips, from the Emily Post Institute:

Regular babysitter: Cash up to one evening’s pay, or a small gift from your child(ren).

Private nurse: Any thoughtful gift.

Housekeeper: Cash up to one week’s pay, or a small gift.

Nursing home employee: A gift that can be shared, such as flowers or cookies.

Dog walker: Cash up to one week’s pay, or a gift.

And, we’d add, for garbage collectors: Perhaps $5 gift cards for a hot drink. Or a box of snacks and (nonalcoholic) drinks left out for them to enjoy.

We know that tipping and gift-giving can seem overwhelming this time of year. Each of us only can do what we can do.

But if you can, add the folks who provide services to you and your family to your holiday list. It will brighten their holidays — and yours.