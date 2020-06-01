THE ISSUE

Pennsylvania will finally hold its primary election Tuesday. It was originally set for April 28, but state lawmakers agreed in late March to push it back. They hoped to find a balance between having to open polling places at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and maintaining, in a sufficiently timely manner, our democratic system of choosing which candidates from each political party will appear on the ballot for November’s general election.

On Tuesday, Republicans and Democrats can head to local polling places between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. to cast their ballots. (The more than 50,000 unaffiliated voters in Lancaster County are again unable to be part of the process for the most part. There is one referendum, asking “Do you favor the granting of liquor licenses for the sale of liquor in the Borough of Akron?” But that, of course, is only for Akron Borough’s registered voters.)

If you head to the polls to vote Tuesday, please observe all of the health guidelines asked of us when we’re in public. Wear a mask. Maintain social distancing to every extent possible. And bring your own pen along, in case one is needed.

Tens of thousands of Lancaster County voters requested mail-in ballots for this primary, which marks the first time no excuse or reason was needed to request one. But if you’re reading this now and still haven’t returned your mail-in ballot, please do not put it in the mail.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

As LNP | LancasterOnline's Carter Walker noted Friday, “Ballots must be physically in the hands of elections officials by 8 p.m. Tuesday to be counted. Ballots received after 8 p.m. Tuesday, even if they were postmarked as being sent before, will not be counted.”

If you have requested and received a mail-in ballot, use that ballot to cast your vote rather than going to a polling place. As the website votespa.com states, “If you didn’t receive your ballot or if it is lost, damaged or destroyed, you can vote in person at your polling place on election day using a provisional ballot.”

The best course is to take your completed mail-in ballot to the Lancaster County Government Center at 150 North Queen St., Lancaster. Ballots must be given to the staff at the elections office on the first floor there, or dropped in the collection bin immediately inside the building’s entrance by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

It may be a minor hassle, but it’s the only way to ensure your vote is counted.