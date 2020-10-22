THE ISSUE

Election Day is just 12 days away, though 57,499 mailed ballots already had been received by the Lancaster County Board of Elections as of Wednesday afternoon. The board has processed 100,404 applications for mail-in ballots. The deadline for applying for a mail-in (or absentee) ballot is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27 — five days away. If you have a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license or Pennsylvania Department of Transportation ID — and you’re registered to vote — you can apply online right now at votespa.com.

We are getting down to the wire. So we’d like to take this chance to amplify a few things.

The first is a reminder to make sure that if you’re voting by mail-in ballot, you ensure that your ballot isn’t returned naked — that is, without its secrecy envelope — to county elections officials.

This message, we know, has been reinforced in multiple ways. Hollywood actor — and Philadelphia native — Bradley Cooper made a video about how to properly vote in Pennsylvania. A bunch of other Hollywood celebs made one, too. As did Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen.

Additionally, Randall O. Wenger, chief clerk of the Lancaster County Board of Elections, worked with LNP | LancasterOnline’s Tyler Huber to produce an excellent and clear how-to video on voting by mail. We encourage you to view it.

The message bears repeating, because mailed ballots returned without the secrecy envelope will be rejected by elections officials, per a recent Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling.

So, again, every ballot comes with an inner secrecy envelope and a postage-paid return envelope.

The secrecy envelope is marked: “Official Election Ballot.”

So put your completed ballot first into the secrecy envelope.

Then put the secrecy envelope into the postage-paid return envelope (also known as the “declaration envelope”).

The return envelope will be marked with a “Voter’s declaration” that you must fill out and sign, so your signature can be verified by county elections officials.

That’s it. It’s simple.

If you still are hanging onto your mail-in ballot, please complete it and return it as soon as possible. You can put it in the U.S. mail or drop it off to the Lancaster County Government Center, 150 N. Queen St.

The county has placed a ballot drop box in that facility’s Chestnut Street entrance lobby, just before the security station.

The lobby is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Extended hours, until 8 p.m., will be in effect on Oct. 28, Oct. 29 and Nov. 2. And the lobby will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.

On Election Day, the lobby — and county elections board office — will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Please note that the county government center is on North Queen Street.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Gillian McGoldrick has reported, mail for 150 N. Queen St. sometimes is mistakenly delivered to 150 S. Queen St., the site of the Lancaster Early Education Center.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Nina Moragne, the CEO of the Lancaster Early Education Center, told McGoldrick that she receives several pieces of mail intended for the county each week.

Fortunately, mail-in ballots come with pre-addressed return envelopes. But if you’re sending any other election-related mail to the county elections board, please address the envelope correctly.

Neither Moragne nor Wenger, the county’s chief elections official, needs the headache of ensuring that incorrectly addressed or delivered mail gets to the right place. Though we appreciate their efforts on this score, it’s not really their responsibility.

If you have any questions about mail-in voting, we’d urge you to check the county elections board’s list of frequently asked questions.

One question on that list that seems important to highlight is this: “May I vote at the polls if I applied for a mail-in ballot?”

And here we’ll quote the answer in full: “Yes, if the Election Office has not received the voted ballot. You may bring your ballot with the return envelope to the polling location to surrender to the Judge of Election and vote a regular ballot. If you do not have your ballot, you may vote provisionally. Provisional ballots will then be scanned by the Lancaster County Board of Elections to ensure that a completed ballot was not previously received.”

Please, keep it simple: We’d urge you to complete the mail-in ballot process once initiated. If you’re worried about your ballot not being received in time, drop it off in person.

But rest assured: As long as your mailed ballot is postmarked by 8 p.m. on Election Day, and received by county elections officials by 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, it will be counted.

This will include ballots “lacking a clear postmark,” unless there is clear evidence they were mailed after the polls closed, The Associated Press reported.

That was the upshot of a 4-4 decision Monday by the U.S. Supreme Court that let stand a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling on the matter.

State Republican lawmakers and party officials wanted ballots that arrive after Election Day to be rejected. But Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the liberal justices on the nation’s highest court to make the decision a 4-4 tie, meaning that the Republican effort failed.

Please, don’t tempt the postal fates. If you’re voting by mail, send back your completed ballot — secrecy envelope and all — as soon as possible.

And remember: If Pennsylvania’s election results aren’t known election night, nothing nefarious is at work. The deluge of mail-in ballots likely will delay the count.

On that note, we’re disappointed that the General Assembly hasn’t managed to provide relief to county elections officials, who were seeking a change to state election law so they could “precanvass” mailed ballots before 7 a.m. on Election Day in order to speed up the count.

Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar told Spotlight PA that she’s confident that “the overwhelming majority” of the state’s votes will be counted soon after Nov. 3.

This might have been assured if lawmakers had moved to allow county elections officials to precanvass mailed ballots — that is, to inspect, open and count them, though not to record or publish the results.

However, as Spotlight PA reported Monday, “it now appears less likely than ever that Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and the Republican-led state legislature will come to an agreement before Election Day.”

This is a shame. But sadly, not a surprise.

Let’s do our part to relieve the burden on county elections officials: If you intend to vote by mail, apply for your mail-in ballot today. And return your completed mail-in ballot promptly and properly.