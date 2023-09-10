THE ISSUE

“Dozens more Lancaster County residents have joined the homeless population over the past year, straining the services and resources available to help them,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Jade Campos reported last Sunday. “Lancaster County Homelessness Coalition’s annual winter count found 526 people across the county were homeless in January: 107 living on the streets and 419 staying in shelters. The total number of homeless people grew by 54, or 11%, in a year, but the number of people living unsheltered increased more than fivefold.” Justin Eby, executive director of Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, which oversees the homelessness coalition, cited the rising cost of living, low availability of affordable housing and the end of pandemic protections for low-income earners as among the reasons for the increases.

Homelessness — which is increasing not just here, but across the nation — is one of those problems that can seem too massive to solve. And our hopelessness can tempt us to look away. If we have the luxury of ignoring it, and can’t do anything about it, why worry about such a seemingly intractable issue?

One reason that hope seems futile is that so many factors can lead people to be unhoused: addiction, family turmoil, mental illness, physical illness, trauma, incarceration, job loss, underemployment. Homelessness is generally the end result of a person — or a family — facing not just one challenge, but a heap of them, piled one on top of another.

But as Chad Martin writes in today’s Perspective section, finances — a person’s or a family’s income — play a key role. As does a dearth of affordable housing.

Martin is executive director of Chestnut Housing, a nonprofit organization launched by East Chestnut Street Mennonite Church in Lancaster. He points out that if rates of homelessness are driven by “structural economic factors, especially expensive and scarce housing, then solving the problem here means more housing.”

That may seem self-evident, but we as a society haven’t seen it that way. Too many of us continue to blame individual behavior and circumstances for homelessness — which is why there’s so much stigma attached to it — instead of focusing on societal solutions. Like making existing housing safer and more affordable. Like building more affordable housing.

Housing can be so pricey here that even employed people can find themselves living in their cars or bouncing from one unstable setting to another.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Chad Umble reported recently, the average sale price for a home in Lancaster County rose to $356,000 in June. With mortgage rates higher than 7%, that means that the monthly payment needed to support an “average” home in this county is now around $2,600, requiring an annual income of $95,000, according to a local real estate executive.

Those are huge sums, even for people with good-paying, steady jobs.

Umble also reported that a low vacancy rate for apartment buildings in Lancaster County has made rents more expensive.

An analysis by the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities described this county’s shortage of housing for low- and middle-income families as “severe.”

Even the homeless shelters here are beyond capacity.

Christopher Thomas, a data compliance analyst for the homelessness coalition, told Campos that shelter capacity fluctuates based on who is being served — whether a family or an individual. But at “perfect efficiency and optimal household compositions,” these shelters can accommodate 350 people total.

That’s 176 fewer beds than there are people experiencing homelessness this year.

As Campos reported, “The housing authority plans to add 60 beds by fall 2024 with a new wraparound services hub at 132-134 S. Prince St. in Lancaster, which would be shelter space and permanent housing. ... People in need will have access to showers, lockers and outreach services along with a computer lab and a laundry room.”

We laud the City of Lancaster and the Lancaster County commissioners for supporting this initiative and another project, which will add 40 more shelter beds in the city.

But as Chris Dreisbach, CEO of Blueprints for Addiction Recovery, told Campos, barriers to entry at existing shelters — requirements about substance use, for instance, or religious worship — need to be lowered. “When you’re just unilaterally turned away because of something, it makes you feel less than human,” Dreisbach rightly pointed out.

Even low-barrier shelters, however, are a short-term solution. Permanent housing is critical. So that means more affordable housing is critical — not just in Lancaster city, but across Lancaster County.

This is a drum we’ve been beating for years. We’ve also repeatedly implored Republican county Commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons to spend more of the county’s ample federal pandemic relief funds on affordable housing projects. And we haven’t been the only ones making that plea.

Earlier this year, Shelby Nauman, CEO of the housing nonprofit Tenfold, and Kate Zimmerman, executive director of Leadership Lancaster, wrote a Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline column asking the commissioners to “invest public funds in affordable housing at a rate that matches or exceeds the recent American Rescue Plan Act investments made in Lancaster city.”

The city allocated $10 million in pandemic relief funds to affordable housing, while the county allocated half that amount — though Democratic Commissioner John Trescot has made a pitch to spend more.

As Nauman and Zimmerman wrote, “Providing a decent home to each resident of our county should not be an insurmountable problem when faced together.”

In his column today, Chad Martin offers ideas for how we all can support this cause. One suggestion we endorse wholeheartedly: “Attend your township or municipal meetings and push elected officials to enact housing-friendly policies, especially allowing more housing per acre (most people who attend these meetings object to such policies).”

Martin wrote of his hope “that every time we encounter someone experiencing homelessness, we shift our thinking away from wondering what they did wrong or complaining about their presence. Instead, I hope we wonder why there are so few affordable homes in our community that hundreds are forced to live without shelter or the support they need to live in a place of their own.”

We share this hope. And, while the challenges are daunting, we refuse to surrender to the hopelessness that keeps us from finding real and lasting solutions to homelessness. Lancaster County has achieved great things — we can make it a great place to live, for all of us.