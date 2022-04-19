THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Lisa Scheid reported Friday, more than 1,000 children are on waiting lists for child care in Lancaster County. “The pandemic has exacerbated the lack of staff in a profession made up of mostly women. Low wages (in Lancaster County the median wage is $11 an hour) and lack of benefits are not new in child care, a workforce in the United States that has been trying to be treated and seen as professionals for decades,” Scheid wrote.

How much we pay those who look after our children says a lot about our priorities and values as a society.

Sadly, it doesn’t speak well of us.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board, experienced child care workers in this county earn annual salaries of just $27,500. The mean salary is lower: $25,400. An entry-level salary pays a paltry $21,200; the median wage posted for child care workers is $11 an hour.

We entrust child care workers to care for our precious children, but we do not pay them a decent wage; workers in manufacturing can earn significantly more. Even child care workers who have education degrees are seriously underpaid. And the benefits often range from meager to nonexistent.

So it’s no wonder, really, that child care facilities are struggling to fill job vacancies.

Applying to work in child care isn’t like filling out an online application for a retail company. A child care worker needs to get a Pennsylvania child abuse history clearance, as well as criminal history background checks from the Pennsylvania State Police and FBI, and must undergo health and safety training.

We believe these rigorous checks are necessary for workers who have direct contact with children. But we also understand why some would-be workers would rather just earn $15 an hour stocking shelves at a grocery store.

Unfortunately, shortages of child care workers have direct consequences for parents in the workforce — particularly mothers, to whom the responsibility of finding child care still generally falls, even in 2022.

As Brittany Hoeschele told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Scheid, she wouldn’t be in the workforce if her daughters didn’t have care at Owl Hill Early Learning Center just outside of Lititz.

Her daughters had been in a child care facility that closed; in the last two years, they’ve been in three different centers.

Hoeschele didn’t want to settle for a facility where her daughters just could pass the hours while she worked. She sought a quality program that offered hands-on learning.

“If we didn’t have a quality day care I wouldn’t be working,” Hoeschele, who works in inside sales at Advanced Cooling Technologies Inc. in Lancaster, told Scheid. “If you want the economy to be stimulated you have to have quality care.”

She is exactly right.

The dearth of quality child care predated COVID-19, but the pandemic has made things worse. And the scale of the problem is huge.

Scheid cited a survey of 32 Lancaster County child care programs released by Start Strong PA last month. The survey found that 97% of the programs reported having staffing shortages.

A coalition of groups advocating for access to high-quality child care, Start Strong PA said low wages and lack of benefits have resulted in 308 open staff positions in the county. The survey showed 64 classrooms are closed, leaving 1,141 children on waiting lists.

As we’ve noted before, work that is associated with women — including child care — is treated as less valuable, even as we praise it as “essential.”

If we want quality child care facilities to be staffed by skilled and knowledgeable workers who can afford to remain in the child care industry, the plain fact is that we will need to reorder our priorities and pay them more.

As Scheid reported, “Advocates of a new campaign called ‘Raise Child Care’ want the General Assembly and the Wolf administration to allocate $115 million in sustainable state and/or federal funds as part of the final state budget to provide a $2 per hour wage supplement for child care teachers and staff.”

This would be a good start.

Owl Hill’s Warwick Township director Michelle Ziegler has not been able to hire a new staff member since September. She said she pays $13 to $15 an hour and still can’t attract workers. But that’s without benefits, which means it’s a tough sell to single parents who need health insurance for their families.

Ziegler told Scheid that she’d like to hire people with early childhood education degrees but would take anyone with a high school diploma or experience with children. “She said she can train them, even help with certification. And yet, she hasn’t found anyone,” Scheid reported.

A hiring effort held at the end of March by the Pennsylvania Association for the Education of Young Children failed to yield applicants for Owl Hill.

We’d like to see a more thorough study of child care options that includes a look at how such care is delivered in Canada and Europe. What are those countries getting right that we can emulate?

As The New York Times reported last October, the United States is an outlier in the developed world in its low levels of financial support for young children’s care. The U.S. spends 0.2% of its gross domestic product on child care for children 2 and under — “which amounts to about $200 a year for most families, in the form of a once-a-year tax credit for parents who pay for care,” while the other wealthy countries in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development spend an average of 0.7% of their GDP on toddlers, “mainly through heavily subsidized child care.”

The “Build Back Better” bill would have expanded universal preschool and would have limited child care costs for many American families, but that legislation has been consigned to the scrap heap. Because, priorities.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, “the average parent loses eight days of work every year because of child care problems. Lost days add up to lost productivity. But parents who are secure about their child care are less likely to miss work or lose focus on the job.”

American employers need women to join and remain in the workforce. If that’s going to happen, we need more quality child care facilities staffed by skilled workers, who remain in their jobs because they are appropriately compensated for the important work they do.