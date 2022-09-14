THE ISSUE

As The Associated Press reported in a story published in the Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano “has rejected a media-moderated debate and instead reserved a hotel ballroom on Oct. 22 and picked a partisan moderator for himself. ... The campaign of Democrat Josh Shapiro said Mastriano’s refusal to accept an independent moderator blew up about a dozen invitations from news organizations and other groups.” Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, has said he won’t debate his Republican opponent, Mehmet Oz, until mid- to late October. And Republican U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker has declined to participate in a pair of debates organized by his hometown newspaper, LNP | LancasterOnline, and has yet to agree to a traditional debate with Bob Hollister, his Democratic challenger in the contest to represent the 11th Congressional District.

Modern-day politicians tend to surround themselves with yes-men and yes-women. Many of them are most comfortable in echo chambers and their own partisan bubbles. They become accustomed to dictating the terms of their every public appearance.

But this isn’t how it used to be.

Former U.S. Rep. Bob Walker, a Republican who served as Lancaster County’s representative in Congress from 1977 to 1997, told LNP | LancasterOnline Executive Editor Tom Murse in a recent interview that he did “not remember ever declining a debate.”

Said Walker: “Everybody running for election should test their opinions against the opposition. ... I always felt the debates were an important part of the body politic.”

We couldn’t agree more.

Debates may be challenging for political candidates but they’re essential for voters, who deserve to know as much as possible about the candidates seeking their votes.

Mastriano vs. Shapiro

Voters should be allowed to hear Mastriano elaborate on his views on abortion, for instance.

As WHYY, Philadelphia’s public radio station, reported, Mastriano said during a primary debate that he wants to make abortion illegal from “conception.” He does not support exceptions in cases of rape or incest or to save a mother’s life.

His extreme stance is likely to scare off moderate Republican women — a key demographic.

Mastriano probably doesn’t want to publicly detail his plans for Pennsylvania elections. He has said he wants to require the state’s registered voters to register again — which would violate federal law. And he has indicated that he would select a secretary of state, the commonwealth’s chief elections official, who would change election rules to his liking.

We’re certain Mastriano doesn’t want to explain why he remained on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol after it was breached by violent insurrectionists on Jan. 6, 2021. Or detail the extent of his involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Or discuss why he’s suing the congressional committee investigating Jan. 6. Or why his campaign paid the right-wing social media platform Gab — a haven for antisemitic and racist conspiracy theorists — $5,000 for “consulting services.”

The list of questions that Mastriano doesn’t want to answer is long.

Which is why, in his attempts to evade impartial questioning from professional journalists who ask questions for a living, Mastriano seeks the shelter of his right-wing echo chamber.

As The Philadelphia Inquirer reported, “Mastriano, who maintains a campaign policy of not interacting with most journalists, instead proposed debates that are run by the campaigns, with each having their own moderator. Shapiro rejected that, calling it a ‘stunt.’ ”

It is a stunt.

Mastriano’s continuing assaults on the free press are dangerous. He not only seeks to control the narrative — he wants voters to listen to only him. And “listen” is the key word: He doesn’t want to be asked questions. History has demonstrated where this strategy leads, and it’s nowhere good.

We imagine Mastriano is hoping to run out the clock on debates.

Unfortunately, he’s not alone.

Hollister vs. Smucker

Smucker, as we noted in Sunday’s editorial, has agreed only to an event with his challenger, Hollister, on ABC27 that will not be broadcast live or include an in-studio audience of voters. A Smucker campaign spokesperson has accused LNP | LancasterOnline of “blatant bias.”

It is true that the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board has criticized Smucker for his failure to vote for legislation that would directly benefit his constituents (such as a cap on the price of insulin). This board also called on Smucker to resign after he voted against accepting Pennsylvania’s electoral votes for Joe Biden mere hours after the assault on the U.S. Capitol.

But the editorial board operates independently of LNP | LancasterOnline’s newsroom. And as Murse wrote in his column Sunday, the newspaper’s “team of journalists strives to report information objectively, accurately and honestly, without bias or distortion.”

Hollister attested to this. He said LNP | LancasterOnline has covered him for more than a decade, including when he served as superintendent of the Eastern Lancaster County School District.

“Just because I didn’t like everything that was reported, that does not mean it was inaccurate,” Hollister told an LNP | LancasterOnline reporter. “I think facts are facts, and if you don’t like the facts, then I guess you don’t like the source reporting them.”

We’re guessing that former U.S. Rep. Walker didn’t like everything reported about him during his time in Congress. And yet he frequently held in-person town halls that were open to the general public, and he continues to answer journalists’ questions to this day. He told Murse that he thinks it’s unhealthy for the country that today’s politicians “communicate at an arm’s length.”

“I still find that there are people who I vehemently disagree with who, when I talk to them face to face, I find we have some things in common; there are things that fit my philosophy and are also meaningful for them,” Walker said.

How refreshing.

Fetterman vs. Oz

It’s not just Republican candidates who are reluctant to debate.

John Fetterman, who suffered a stroke just before the primary election in May, has agreed to do only a single debate in October. In a statement released last week, Fetterman said, “We’re absolutely going to debate Dr. Oz, and it was always our intent to do that. It has simply only ever been about addressing some of the lingering issues of my stroke, the auditory processing, and we’re going to be able to work that out.”

Oz told the website Axios that he wants to debate Fetterman this month before voters begin to cast ballots by mail. Which is a reasonable request.

It is true, as Fetterman pointed out in his statement, that U.S. Senate debates traditionally were held in October in Pennsylvania. But that tradition was established before early, no-excuse mail-in voting became an option for Pennsylvanians.

Fetterman should debate Oz as soon as possible. If his speech is imperfect, the thousands of Pennsylvanians who have experienced strokes — and the thousands more who know stroke survivors, or work with them — will understand.

Moreover, Fetterman’s health and health records should be fair game for questions and vetting in that debate. His campaign has been cagey about the issue; voters deserve better.

Debates should be about the free exchange and testing of ideas, elicited by nonpartisan moderators whose only agenda is to help voters better understand the candidates seeking their votes.

Debates are not about perfection. They’re about transparency. They’re about democracy.