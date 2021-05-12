THE ISSUE

A group of Pennsylvania senators, led by Republican Scott Martin of Martic Township, asked Gov. Tom Wolf in a letter last week to lift most of the state’s COVID-19 mitigation orders by Friday, May 28, rather than on Monday, May 31, as announced. This would allow hospitality and tourism businesses to make the most of the Memorial Day weekend, the senators said. The Wolf administration announced last week that the commonwealth’s remaining COVID-19 mitigation orders, except mask-wearing, would be lifted at 12:01 a.m. Memorial Day. The public mask mandate is to remain in place until 70% of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated.

Although it has come to be celebrated as the unofficial start of the summer, Memorial Day is supposed to be about more than hanging with friends at bars and restaurants.

The holiday is meant to honor the men and women who lost their lives in military service to this nation.

With less than 10% of the U.S. adult population currently or formerly engaged in military service, we sometimes forget how much some Americans have sacrificed on our behalf.

These days, it’s a struggle to get some Americans to wear masks and get vaccinated against the viral enemy that has upended our way of life.

All that said, we know the pandemic has been grim and protracted, necessarily marked as it’s been by lockdowns, COVID-19 mitigation measures and isolation.

So we understand why some Lancaster County residents may be ready to let loose and celebrate summer’s approach.

And we understand why business owners are champing at the bit to operate their facilities at full capacity. Restaurants, in particular, have struggled through this pandemic; some haven’t made it. It’s hard to make a profit when you only can welcome a fraction of your customers.

Martin and his fellow senators argue that Gov. Wolf should allow business owners to operate at full capacity over the entirety of Memorial Day weekend. This, they wrote, “could serve as a springboard into a successful summer of recovery.”

We’d point out that COVID-19 remains a threat. While Lancaster County’s COVID-19 case numbers are improving, we remain an area of substantial community transmission.

And while about 55% of Lancaster County residents ages 16 and older are at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19, that means that 45% are not.

Do we really want county residents packing bars and restaurants over the Memorial Day weekend? At what cost? Hospital workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle are exhausted; they’ve been fighting the pandemic for more than 13 months. The last thing they need is another spike, even a minor one, in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

We are approaching what we hope is the finish line. If the senators who wrote to Wolf really want to advance the interests of Pennsylvania businesses — and all Pennsylvanians — they ought to do all they can to champion vaccination.

Unfortunately, one of the letter’s 21 signatories — state Sen. Doug Mastriano, of Adams and Franklin counties — isn’t likely to offer any help on that front.

Mastriano organized a bus trip to then-President Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 rally that preceded the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. He has denounced COVID-19 mitigation measures as “tyranny,” and has perpetuated lies and conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, vaccination and COVID-19. Ironically, Mastriano had to leave a White House meeting with Trump in November after testing positive for COVID-19. (A profile of Mastriano published in this week’s New Yorker magazine makes for interesting reading.)

Sen. Martin seems to us to be a much more sensible person than Mastriano. Seeing Mastriano’s name on the letter’s list of signatories didn’t exactly inspire confidence in its contents.

Not on that list: state Sen. Ryan Aument, of Mount Joy, who is the Senate Republican Caucus’ representative on the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Joint Task Force.

Aument told PennLive he chose not to sign the letter because he had been part of the conversation with Wolf that led to the decision to lift the mitigation orders May 31. He told that newspaper that he planned to raise his fellow senators’ concern about the reopening date at the next vaccine task force meeting.

That meeting was supposed to be held Tuesday, but it was moved until later in the week. In fantastic news for Lancaster County families, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices today is expected to recommend use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12-15. That will be the “next major discussion point” for the vaccine task force, said Wolf spokeswoman Lyndsay Kensinger.

Aument told PennLive that he thought the “best way” to raise the issue was “in person, as I’ve done ever since I joined the task force.”

Noted Aument: “I’ve been pleased with how the governor has used the vaccine task force, and I want to be respectful of him because I am appreciative that he has listened to the input that I have provided throughout.”

In a related development, the Wolf administration announced Tuesday that maximum occupancy limits will be increased from 25% to 50% for indoor events and gatherings and from 50% to 75% for outdoor events and gatherings effective next Monday. This applies to “fairs, festivals, concerts or shows and groupings that occur within larger, more permanent businesses,” according to the governor’s website. Face masks still must be worn.

Stephen Miskin, director of communications for the state House Republican Caucus, wasn’t impressed. The change basically proves the Wolf administration’s “flip of the coin rule of governing,” he remarked on Twitter.

We understand how politics play out in Harrisburg. Which is why we wish politics weren’t such a major factor in issues related to COVID-19. And why we’re heartened by the serious and thoughtful approach Aument is taking as a member of the vaccine task force.

Faced with an enemy like this capricious, vicious virus, we should present a united front. We should try to get through Memorial Day weekend responsibly — wearing masks in public, following CDC recommendations — so we can have the joyful summer we all need.

And we should be enlisting the vaccine-hesitant into the fight, by urging them to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

We’ve always found Sen. Martin to be an impassioned speaker, especially on matters relating to health. We’d love to see him direct more of his energy to the vaccination campaign. That, more than anything else, would help ensure the long-term well-being of Pennsylvania businesses — and citizens.