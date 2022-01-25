THE ISSUE

“On-street parking rates in downtown Lancaster could soon increase to $2.50 an hour if City Council approves the plan, set for a discussion and vote next month,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Tom Lisi reported last week. Lancaster Parking Authority “Executive Director Larry Cohen’s pitch to local businesses was largely the same as the one he gave to City Council members earlier this month: Bumping up the cost to park in the Central Business District by $1 an hour to $2.50 an hour would alleviate a lack of available street spaces for customers who are looking to get in and out of a particular store. A $2.50-an-hour rate would encourage motorists to instead use public parking garages, where rates for the first couple hours are $2 an hour.” The Lancaster Parking Authority is an independent agency with a five-member board appointed by the city’s mayor; it manages eight city parking garages and lots, and more than a thousand metered parking spaces.

Downtown Lancaster is a gem.

It offers an impressive array of restaurants, live music venues, fine art galleries, eclectic stores, the Fulton Theatre and Lancaster Central Market. It’s the home base of this newspaper.

We’d like to think that people will continue coming downtown no matter the price of parking. But business owners in Harrisburg believed that high parking fees — now $4 an hour for on-street parking in that city’s central business district — slowed retail activity in that city’s downtown.

So the Lancaster Parking Authority should tread lightly in raising its on-street parking rate.

Tracy Artus, owner of Miesse Candies & Ice Cream Parlor, told LNP | LancasterOnline that she is worried that another “increase in hourly on-street parking is going to further discourage shoppers from coming downtown.” She believes other small business owners share this concern.

The city has not raised parking rates since 2006, according to Lisi’s reporting. So an increase is not unreasonable.

“Historically, this is something we’re going to do (infrequently) and it’s going to be around for a long time,” Cohen said.

But why not test this price increase to ensure it doesn’t adversely affect the city’s small businesses? Why not experiment with flexible pricing, with a rate that’s higher during periods of peak demand? Surely technology would enable that.

Given the decline in the parking authority’s operating revenues from $9.2 million in 2019, to $6.7 million in 2020, an effort to raise more revenue makes sense.

But we’re unconvinced by Cohen’s argument that raising the on-street parking rate will make parking in city garages more enticing.

Like Jesse Speicher, owner of the antiques warehouse Space at 24 W. Walnut St., we’d like to see research that supports that hypothesis.

“I don’t think that’s what people are thinking necessarily,” Speicher, a longtime city resident, said according to Lisi’s reporting. “I don’t think raising the street parking price will shuffle people to the garage.”

As Lisi reported, a survey of 303 residents conducted for a 2019 parking authority report found that 60% prefer to park on the street and 25% prefer parking garages. That’s not even close. We doubt a 50-cent difference between the hourly cost of parking on the street and parking in a garage is going to narrow that margin.

Here is what would encourage more people to use the city’s parking garages: More frequent security patrols. Staffed ticket booths. Pedestrian entrances that are welcoming and safe.

We understand that staffing shortages are plaguing many employers. As Lisi reported, Cohen said the parking authority’s staffing has fallen by 40% since the pandemic began. But the reality is that having more staff in a parking garage is going to increase its appeal to customers.

Also appealing: clean stairwells and elevators. More security phones. Fresh coats of white paint (the Penn Square parking garage looks great; the Prince Street garage is scruffier). Clear signage so drivers don’t feel like they’re trapped in a maze.

A garage will keep a vehicle safe from the elements. But a spot on a well-lit, well-traveled street closer to the driver’s destination may be the preferred option for someone concerned about personal safety.

Cohen expects the on-street parking rate hike to generate an additional $600,000 a year in revenue for the parking authority. He said the agency would invest the money into more electric charging stations in the city and improvements to the authority’s mobile app and other technology to aid those seeking parking spots.

Those are fine and necessary. But we also believe the parking authority should do more to increase the safety of its parking garages — and then promote those improvements.

We’re not talking about complete makeovers of the city’s hulking concrete garages. Just more visible security. More actual human beings and less automation. And messaging that indicates to customers that their safety is the priority.