THE ISSUE

In a column for the July 28 Sunday LNP, HACC President John J. Sygielski wrote that “groceries are increasingly an obstacle to a college degree” and provided stark figures about how many area students rely on free canned and packaged foods. Sygielski described how community college students can quickly find themselves dealing with food insecurity: “While tuition is paid at the beginning of the semester — and expenses like utilities, rent and transportation are nonnegotiable — food falls to the bottom of the priority list. Students cut their spending in the only place they can find.”

Lifetimes are filled with moments of vulnerability.

Generally, we have family members, friends, religious institutions, social services and other societal infrastructures to help us navigate the roughest patches.

But there’s rarely a solution in place for every possible issue.

So awareness must be raised, discussion generated and solutions found. Such conversations help guide the work of communities and governments to lessen the vulnerabilities.

It’s happening, we hope, with regard to two recent pieces in LNP, one of which we’ll discuss today and another tomorrow.

First up: Sygielski — who oversees a two-year college with campuses in Lancaster and elsewhere in the region and an overall enrollment of about 40,000 students — put the spotlight on a concern that is probably not on the radar of most people.

We are aware, of course, that food insecurity is a real problem in southcentral Pennsylvania. As we noted in June, the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank serves about 50,000 people in Lancaster County alone.

But we probably don’t think of college students as being among those dealing regularly with hunger and insecurity.

Sygielski told us otherwise:

— “At HACC’s Gettysburg campus ... 80% of students work at least one job (and) some students rely on free canned and packaged foods in boxes marked ‘HACC Cares.’ ”

— “(The) Lancaster campus is training staff on expanded SNAP, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, benefits for students and outreach to the United Way’s 2-1-1 service, which received 12,000 calls for food assistance statewide last year.”

— “At (the) Lebanon campus, 486 students have registered for the student food pantry since its inception one year ago.”

These are sobering statistics.

And the problem is not isolated. Sygielski cites research on food insecurity at 70 community colleges nationally. It finds that one-third of students — several million — are regularly hungry.

The community college demographic, Sygielski explains, can be particularly prone to this type of vulnerability. “Largely, food-insecure students are among the most underprivileged groups in our society: immigrants, low-income people, displaced workers and, disproportionately, people of color.” he wrote. “Such students take enormous risks to overcome barriers by enrolling in college to begin with.”

And so these students — many in their mid to late 20s — can find themselves at risk for hunger while trying to juggle studying, commuting, jobs and caring for family members.

We applaud that administrators here have recognized the problem and are addressing it. At HACC’s Lancaster campus, for example, there is now The Hawk’s Nest — a food pantry for students and employees.

“Going hungry shouldn’t be the price of education and training for a skilled job,” Sygielski wrote.

We agree.

We must keep an eye out for other segments of society that are at risk for hunger issues. They might be our neighbors, our children’s classmates, our fellow congregants at places of worship, our co-workers.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

No one should have to deal with food insecurity alone.

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank can be reached by phone at its Harrisburg office at 717-564-1700 or going to its website at centralpafoodbank.org.

The Lancaster County Food Hub (formerly the Lancaster County Council of Churches) is at 717-291-2261 and online at lcchurches.org/food-hub.

Coming Thursday: Another area of vulnerability in our society is the lack of sufficient long-term care insurance for most Americans.

Eyes on Harrisburg

Following last weekend’s mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, WITF reports that some Democratic Pennsylvania lawmakers are urging Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf “to call the Legislature back to Harrisburg for a special session on gun violence, even as other legislators concede it’s unlikely such a session would produce any meaningful action.”

Katie Muth, a Democratic senator from Montgomery County, tweeted her opinion that there are “too many cowards hiding away during their summer legislative vacation here in PA ... Every state legislature should be meeting now to expedite passing common sense gun safety laws that should’ve been passed years ago.”

Under the Pennsylvania constitution, “special sessions ... may be called by the Governor whenever in his opinion the public interest requires.”

While we have our doubts on what immediate action might come from a special session, we understand and agree with the sense of urgency for more meaningful conversations on this issue in Harrisburg. We must move forward.

Wolf, meanwhile, has announced a “bipartisan event” at 5:15 p.m. today in the Capitol Rotunda “in remembrance of the victims of all gun violence and as a call-for-action after a weekend of mass shootings and a continued deaf-ear response from federal and state lawmakers to take up stricter gun laws.”

The governor said he would be joined by Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, members of CeaseFirePA, Moms Demand Action, multiple advocacy groups, legislators, and others “to call on Congress and the state General Assembly to pass legislation that keeps guns out of the hands of those who are dangerous and may harm others or themselves.”

We appreciate those who keep this issue at the forefront.