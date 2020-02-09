THE ISSUE
The U.S. Senate voted 52-48 Wednesday to acquit President Donald Trump of a charge, pressed by House Democrats, of abuse of power. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah was the sole Republican to vote to convict the president on that charge. The president was acquitted of the charge of obstruction of Congress by a 53-47 vote. Trump was impeached in December over a July phone conversation he had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in which he sought Ukraine’s assistance in investigating former Vice President Joe Biden (then the Democratic presidential front runner) and his son Hunter.
How are future teachers going to teach the events of last week?
The United States has had tumultuous weeks before. It survived the Civil War, after all.
But how will they explain how the legislative body the Founding Fathers trusted to hold a fair impeachment trial rendered its verdict without seeking further evidence in the form of witnesses and documents?
Will they say the framers’ genius in establishing a government of three coequal branches — a system of checks and balances — failed in this instance? Will they say this was a mere blip in history, or a moment of no return in the course of this republic?
Will they teach their students about the speech delivered by the lone Republican who voted to convict the president on the charge of abuse of power?
We hope they do, because it will go some way to explain the torment that senator endured for taking his brave stand. Foreshadowing the abuse about to be heaped on him by the president and the president’s supporters, Sen. Romney asked, “Does anyone seriously believe I would consent to these consequences other than from an inescapable conviction that my oath before God demanded it of me?”
Will students ask why Romney was the only senator of his party to conclude that the president’s request that a foreign government investigate a political rival had been a “flagrant assault on our electoral rights, our national security interests, and our fundamental values,” and “perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of one’s oath of office that I can imagine”?
Also, how will teachers explain why the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives ripped up the State of the Union address just delivered by the 45th president?
Will teachers point to these instances and say, “Here are some of the reasons President George Washington warned of the perils of political parties”?
Perhaps those teachers will say this is why, in his farewell address to the new nation, the first president wrote: “However (political parties) may now and then answer popular ends, they are likely in the course of time and things, to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying afterwards the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion.”
Will they teach how one Democratic freshman congresswoman, hours after being sworn into office, vowed to “impeach the mother------,” and how the president, after his acquittal, called it all “bull----”? Will students balk at this kind of language, or will it be so common by then that it doesn’t raise any eyebrows?
What will they say about a president who, at a National Prayer Breakfast the day after his acquittal, said, of the GOP senator who voted to convict him, “I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong”?
Will that confuse students because that senator’s speech was filled with earnest and anguished remarks about his commitment to his faith and what it demanded of him?
What will future teachers say about the Democratic presidential nominating process? Will they point to Feb. 3, 2020, as the date of the last-ever Iowa caucuses? Will they say that’s the day that undemocratic and convoluted process died because of a state party’s incompetence?
Will teachers say that things got even worse as the 2020 presidential campaign season grew uglier and more chaotic?
Will they say that our electoral systems were prepared for the coming onslaught, or woefully unprepared for the ferocious attacks of foreign hackers and trolls? Will they say that we — and our leaders — were sufficiently concerned about election security?
Will they say that presidential candidates — freed, by Trump’s acquittal, of the rules prohibiting foreign interference in our elections — solicited such help?
Will teachers cite Washington again, noting how he warned Americans in his farewell address “to be constantly awake, since history and experience prove that foreign influence is one of the most baneful foes of republican government”?
Will teachers ask their students to consider if Washington was proven right?
What will we tell our children and grandchildren about the week we just endured?
Will we tell them that, at a time when our institutions seemed to be under siege, we continued to believe in democratic ideals, such as the freedom of the press to hold government accountable?
Will we tell them that in a time of partisan rancor and hateful politic rhetoric, we nevertheless kept faith with democracy, registering to vote, voting and holding our elected officials to the high standards set by the founders?
In his keynote address at Thursday’s National Prayer Breakfast, Harvard University professor and author Arthur Brooks called on Americans to “break the habit of contempt,” and follow Jesus’ example by loving our enemies and answering contempt “with love.”
Will we tell our children and grandchildren that this is the example we followed? Or did we choose the path of revenge and contempt? What path did our leaders take?
These are questions we may want to consider sooner rather than later. Democracy isn’t a pop quiz. It’s an essay test.