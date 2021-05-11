THE ISSUE

An article by Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Jessica Calefati, published in Saturday’s LNP | LancasterOnline, noted that all but a few state GOP lawmakers have been silent about COVID-19 vaccination, hampering efforts to persuade Republican holdouts to get vaccinated. Noted Calefati: “Communications and public health experts say these skeptics need reassurance from the Republican elected officials they trust the most.”

In a May 2 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline column, Stuart Wesbury implored his fellow Republicans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Do not buy into made-up dangers promulgated by anti-vaccination voices,” wrote Wesbury, a former LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board member who began his career as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Public Health Service. “Ask your physician or other health care provider about any concerns you may have. Do not rely on people who promote unfounded theories.”

Wesbury is a staunch conservative. He was a stalwart supporter of former President Donald Trump’s policies. And as a professor emeritus in Arizona State University’s School of Health Administration and Policy, he knows how vaccination has saved lives.

He pointed to the massive number of COVID-19 vaccine doses that have been administered in the United States — more than 261 million, as of Monday afternoon — “and the resulting dramatic drops in deaths and hospitalizations among senior citizens, who were the first to be vaccinated.”

The COVID-19 vaccines are saving lives and moving us toward a return to normalcy. Because we care about you, we hope you will get vaccinated — and will persuade your family members to get vaccinated, too.

The members of the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board all have been vaccinated, and the side effects we experienced ranged from minimal arm soreness to a 12-hour low-grade fever and headache. These effects were much easier to handle than being hospitalized with COVID-19, or dealing with the condition known as long COVID-19, in which symptoms persist for months.

Now, we’re planning summer vacations. We could even fly to other countries if we wished. Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, recently told The New York Times that European Union countries likely will welcome fully vaccinated American travelers this summer.

As for other freedoms that come with vaccination, none compare to being freed from the worry that we might get seriously sick — or make someone else seriously sick — with COVID-19.

Regrettably, as the Inquirer reported, most Republican elected officials in Pennsylvania have done little to persuade their conservative supporters to get vaccinated. (Even less helpfully, state Rep. Russ Diamond of Lebanon County is among those spreading dangerous misinformation.)

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health is holding pop-up vaccination clinics for rural, Plain and poor communities across Lancaster County.

But who is trying to reach vaccine-hesitant Republicans? Trusted state GOP leaders could be — and should be — but are not, according to the Inquirer’s reporting.

A notable exception: state Sen. Ryan Aument, who tweeted that he received his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine Monday morning at the Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center. A member of the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Joint Task Force, Aument has been forthright in promoting vaccination.

Which is important. Because when silence reigns, the anti-vaccination rants of prominent conservatives like Tucker Carlson sound louder.

Carlson has refused to answer numerous media inquiries about whether he’s been vaccinated against COVID-19. But we’re guessing that Carlson — a wealthy product of elite boarding schools — sees doctors who have urged him to get vaccinated. And we know that Fox News Chairman Rupert Murdoch was vaccinated in December. Murdoch clearly trusts that vaccination is safe.

In March, Republican pollster Frank Luntz worked with the De Beaumont Foundation, a Maryland-based charitable foundation that seeks to improve community health, to figure out what messages might persuade hesitant Republicans to get vaccinated.

After meeting at length with a focus group of Republican voters who initially weren’t planning to get vaccinated, Luntz found that objective information is key to making the case for COVID-19 vaccination.

The focus group findings can be found in a report on the foundation’s website. We’re highlighting them here in the hope that they will be helpful in persuading readers to get vaccinated — or will be helpful to those who are trying to convince their loved ones to get vaccinated.

The focus group members said they want to be informed, but not told what to do — “educated, not indoctrinated.”

Among the facts they found compelling were these:

— Development of the Moderna and Pfizer BioNTech vaccines, which use messenger RNA, was “built upon decades of research” (something Wesbury also pointed out in his column).

— The clinical vaccine trials involved large numbers of participants and showed the vaccines were safe and effective.

— The government’s relatively fast approval of the vaccines was “not due to cutting corners or compromising safety but cutting ‘red tape’ and administrative bureaucracy.”

The focus group members preferred messaging that came from health experts. They were particularly convinced by Dr. Tom Frieden, an infectious disease physician and former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Frieden laid out five simple facts:

“One: If you get infected with the virus, it will go all over your body and stay there for at least a week and be much more likely to cause you long-term problems than the vaccine.

“Two: If you get the vaccine, it will prime your immune system, but then the vaccine is gone. It will not be with you anymore.

“Three: More than 95% of the doctors who have been offered this vaccine have gotten it as soon as they can.

“Four: The more we vaccinate, the faster we can get back to growing our economy and getting jobs.

“Five: If people get vaccinated, we’re going to save at least 100,000 lives of Americans who would otherwise be killed by COVID.”

The focus group members said they wanted politics to be separated from the science of vaccination — something we’d prefer, too. And they were moved by the stories of people who had personal experiences with COVID-19.

“A combination of key medical facts, enumerated clearly without any political undertones, and a human story of just how random and deadly the virus has been, is a convincing, motivating message,” Luntz, the GOP pollster, states on the focus group summary on the De Beaumont Foundation website. “If the elected officials and the public health experts adopt this strategy, they will save thousands of lives.”

We truly hope this information is helpful. Please get vaccinated and urge others to do so, too.