THE ISSUE

More than 6.6 million American workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, the federal government announced Thursday. That number is in addition to the more than 10 million who applied for benefits during the previous two weeks. That puts the three-week total at 16.8 million unemployed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. About 1.2 million Pennsylvanians filed unemployment claims between March 15 and April 8, according to the state Office of Unemployment Compensation. “The state’s swelling ranks of jobless account for an outsized portion of the nationwide toll,” The Associated Press noted April 6.

Our nation is approaching jobless numbers like it has not seen since the fallout of the Wall Street crash of 1929. Consider these grim facts from the AP:

— “The U.S. unemployment rate in April could hit 15% — a number last seen at the tail end of the Depression.”

— The total of 16.8 million unemployment claims “means more than 1 in 10 U.S. workers have been forced out of a job since the crisis took hold — the biggest, fastest pileup of job losses since record-keeping began in 1948.”

— “The real numbers could be even higher because state unemployment offices around the country have been overwhelmed with claims, and some people have been unable to get through by telephone or website. And still more job cuts are expected.”

That last part is especially scary for our economy, for the well-being of so many families and for the businesses, large and small, hoping to weather this crisis.

And it brings us to two points of discussion: Pennsylvania’s infrastructure for handling unemployment claims and the health care needs of all those who are now jobless.

Unemployment claims

Perhaps no government office could have been prepared for the avalanche of unemployment claims Pennsylvania has seen over the past few weeks.

But it is still concerning to learn of the struggles of those trying to access the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry’s unemployment compensation hotline.

The “already understaffed unemployment compensation system ... was ill-prepared to handle the surge,” Spotlight PA’s Rebecca Moss reported last week. (Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with LNP Media Group and other news organizations.)

Consider this anecdote, reported by Moss: A man called the hotline 143 times before the line connected. He was then on hold for nearly three hours. Then the call dropped.

Imagine the more than 1.2 million Pennsylvanians trying to navigate such a system. Or perhaps you don’t have to imagine, because you are among the recently unemployed.

Many are experiencing panic and frustration as they attempt to file for unemployment. “Some described repeatedly getting kicked out of the online portal and live chat when they tried to log in,” Moss reported. “Others filed claims online, only to be told the system had no record of the application or of the Social Security number needed to log in.”

Many of the unemployed have little or no internet access, and so the agency’s overwhelmed telephone hotline is their only recourse.

John Dodds, director of the Philadelphia Unemployment Project, told Spotlight PA that the state’s unemployment system was already difficult to navigate before this crisis.

“I would be a lot more sympathetic if I didn’t know this was the situation before the coronavirus,” he said. “It is really not acceptable to have a state agency that people depend on for their livelihoods and they can’t be reached when there is a problem.”

This should be the subject of investigation when the crisis has passed. Right now, state government must make it a top priority to ensure that the Office of Unemployment Compensation has whatever emergency staffing and resources it needs to process the claims of Pennsylvanians who have lost their jobs and are wondering how they’re going to make ends meet.

The AP reported Monday that unemployment compensation has started to flow to “about half the people who filed” through the state system.

That’s progress. It must continue to improve quickly.

Access to health care

The basic structure of the American health care system is that most people are dependent upon their employment for their health insurance.

The wisdom of such a structure is a debate for another day.

But right now, millions of American families are facing the loss of their health care as part of the fallout of unemployment. Access to health care is something we can never afford to lose, but that is especially true during a health-related crisis such as the one posed by the novel coronavirus.

One simple action would ease the burden for some families affected by layoffs: allowing a special enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act’s HealthCare.gov marketplaces. This would more easily allow new customers to purchase health insurance. Typically, there are special enrollment periods after events such as natural disasters.

Without such a declaration, there are cumbersome hurdles for the recently unemployed to navigate.

“Under current law, people who lose job-based insurance already qualify to enroll for health insurance on the marketplaces but are required to provide proof that they lost their coverage,” The New York Times explained. “A special enrollment period would have made it easier for such people to enroll because it would not require that paperwork. It also would have provided a new option for people who chose not to buy health insurance this year but want it now.”

We ask President Donald Trump to reconsider the opening of a special enrollment period to help Americans struggling now. Our members of Congress from both parties should convey to the Trump administration the importance of this action for their constituents.

This is a national crisis unlike any we have seen since the Depression, and it calls for bold measures equal to the moment.