As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Colin Evans reported earlier this week, “Lancaster County is home to about 2,250 people with Ukrainian ancestry and about 350 Ukraine-born residents, according to 2019 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau. Since 2008, 104 Ukrainian refugees have been resettled in the county, the third-highest figure in Pennsylvania behind Philadelphia and Erie counties, according to data from the state Department of Human Services. About 88% of those refugees have been resettled since 2014, when protesters in Ukraine ousted then-president Viktor Yanukovych and Russia invaded and annexed Crimea. Lancaster County has several Ukrainian community hubs, including St. Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church in Manheim Township and two Slavic churches in Ephrata: Bethany Slavic Church and Light of the World Fellowship.”

To our Ukrainian friends and neighbors we offer our strongest moral support. What Russian President Vladimir Putin is inflicting on Ukraine is monstrous.

On Tuesday, a Russian missile struck a Kyiv television and radio tower, according to Ukraine’s foreign affairs minister, Dmytro Kuleba. As he noted on Twitter, the tower is located near a Holocaust memorial center at Babyn Yar, where Nazis executed more than 33,000 Jews in just two horrific days in September 1941. “Evil and barbaric,” Kuleba wrote, and it mostly certainly was — both the Nazi massacre of Kyiv’s Jews and Tuesday’s Russian missile strike.

Amid news reports such as this, we are glad that Lancaster County residents of Ukrainian birth or descent have places here to gather.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Erik Yabor reported Monday, St. Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church — which holds its worship services in the former Dominican monastery in Manheim Township — is one such sanctuary.

“It’s our little island in America,” said Oksana Kerod, a Rapho Township resident from the village of Skalat in heavily Catholic western Ukraine.

The courage of the Ukrainian people — a courage that has won the admiration of people around the world — is reflected in the fact that many St. Andrew parishioners have family members who have remained in their country, even as Russian forces seek to lay siege to cities such as Kyiv and Kharkiv.

“They don’t want to leave,” Oksana Dudko told Yabor. “They said, ‘If we leave, who will protect Ukraine?’ ”

Now a York resident, Dudko hails from Ivano-Frankivsk, a city in western Ukraine. She has lived in the U.S. with her parents for nine years. She said some of her family members have been taking refuge in bomb shelters in the capital city of Kyiv, while other family members have been fighting Russian-backed separatists in the eastern part of the country for years.

“Every night they go to bed without knowing if they will wake up tomorrow,” she said.

This is heartrending. So, too, are the images of children sheltering from Russian bombs in Ukrainian basements and subways.

But we can turn our heartache and concern into action, as the members of St. Andrew have been doing.

Dudko said 40 to 50 boxes of supplies — food, clothing, blankets, tourniquets, painkillers and other items — began their journey Saturday from the parish to Eastern Europe. Once in Poland, she said, the boxes will be driven across the Ukrainian border, where they’ll be put to use.

The St. Andrew parishioners asked Lancaster County residents to continue to apply pressure on American political leaders to sustain their support of Ukraine. And they asked that people pray for Ukraine.

“If you know anyone Ukrainian, ask them how they are doing and support them,” Dudko said.

We will never dismiss the power of prayer. But we also know that many of us want to help in other ways, too.

“Right now Ukraine needs everything,” Gregory Kushnir, a Cumberland County resident who came to the United States 10 years ago from Ternopil, a city in western Ukraine, told Yabor.

Monetary donations are easier to make and deliver than material goods. The watchdog website Charity Navigator (charitynavigator.org) has created a webpage listing highly rated nonprofits engaged in relief efforts in Ukraine. Among them:

— Save the Children (savethechildren.org). That nonprofit’s website notes that “Ukraine’s children are in grave danger of physical harm, severe emotional distress and mass displacement.” Donations to “Save the Children’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund can help provide children and families with immediate aid, such as food, water, hygiene kits, psychosocial support and cash assistance.”

— Direct Relief (directrelief.org) says it is mobilizing the delivery of medications that the Ukrainian Ministry of Health said are needed, as well as “critical care medical items for blood pressure support, intubation/ventilation, IV antibiotics, fluids” and combat application tourniquets and bandages. A large shipment of diabetes supplies was delivered last week to Ukrainian health care providers, the agency’s website said, noting that Direct Relief has supplied Ukrainian health care providers with more than $27 million in medical aid since January 2021.

— GlobalGiving (globalgiving.org) says that all donations to its Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund “will support humanitarian assistance in impacted communities in Ukraine and surrounding regions where Ukrainian refugees have fled. GlobalGiving’s local partners are bringing relief to terrified and displaced communities, and they need resources to continue their life-saving work.” Donations will help to provide shelter, food, clean water and health support, as well as access to education and economic assistance, to Ukrainian refugees.

— International Medical Corps (internationalmedicalcorps.org) says that it is already “on the ground in Ukraine, working with health agencies and local partners” to provide primary and emergency health services, mental health and psychosocial support services, gender-based violence services and COVID-19 prevention and awareness services, “to keep refugee and displaced populations safe from the pandemic.”

— And Unicef USA (unicefusa.org) says that “UNICEF is scaling up its emergency response in Ukraine as escalating conflict continues to pose an immediate and growing threat to the lives and well-being of the country’s 7.5 million children.” It’s also working with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to “mobilize support for children and families who have fled the country to escape the violence.”

— We would add one more: Mennonite Central Committee (mcc.org). That nonprofit, which has its U.S. office in Akron, says on its website that it is “assessing the changing situation with local partners to determine the appropriate response.” Its response will be focused on a longer-term scale-up “of existing programs that support vulnerable people and extending those services to internally displaced populations.” You can donate via the website or mail a check to MCC, PO Box 500, Akron PA 17501.

These are all very worthy causes. Please give if you are able.

If not, remember: The parishioners of St. Andrew welcome prayers for Ukraine.

“People are dying. Kids are dying,” said Oksana Dudko.

She noted: “Every bit of news makes my heart break in more pieces.”

Ours, too.