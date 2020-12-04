THE ISSUE

Lancaster County saw its fourth-highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period Thursday, according to the latest data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. An additional 378 people had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 17,758 to date. The county's record one-day case count is 482, set Nov. 27. Pennsylvania reported 10,956 new positive cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours, bringing the state's overall positive case count to 386,837. On Wednesday, only seven intensive care unit beds were open in Lancaster County out of the 80 available, a review of state data showed.

Six months into the pandemic, in a Sept. 20 editorial, we suggested that we all needed to figure out our priorities, to decide what mattered most.

A Lancaster Watchdog story reported in the Sunday edition by LNP | LancasterOnline’s Nicole C. Brambila suggests that we still haven’t gotten our priorities right.

Brambila went to Spooky Nook Sports on Nov. 21 to observe a girls basketball tournament taking place at that Manheim facility.

The tournament for girls grades five through eight attracted 53 teams from across the state and as far away as Maryland and New York (it was one of about a dozen events held at the Nook that day).

The Nook’s basketball courts were buzzing with the sights and sounds of girls playing ball.

Fifty or so young athletes and spectators gathered around one basketball court, where Tracy Blake’s 12-year-old daughter was competing in a game that matched one Philadelphia team against another.

Said Blake: “The game has to go on, in my opinion.”

No. No, it doesn’t.

And, in fact, it should not have gone on.

We understand that the Nook — billed as the largest indoor sports facility in North America — is a business that needs customers. And it’s a business that bolsters the local economy.

But we are in a pandemic. Our hospitals are filling with not just COVID-19 patients but others who need intensive care. Hospital workers who have been risking their lives for months taking care of COVID-19 patients are exhausted — and steeling themselves for a post-Thanksgiving wave of still more COVID-19 patients, atop the surge with which they’re already dealing.

We are facing a terrible winter, because we didn’t manage to establish better priorities months ago. And we’re all interconnected: A business’s operations both depend on its community and affect that community. Especially now. We all have a responsibility to consider what impact our actions may have on others.

Why on earth was it necessary for children to travel to Lancaster County from other states, cities and towns to play basketball at a time when such travel is being strongly discouraged?

Why did Spooky Nook Sports think it was OK to host that tournament?

And will it host another? Jim Launer, the company’s chief operations officer, told LNP | LancasterOnline in June that he wasn’t sure whether the Nook would hold “a big tournament again the rest of 2020,” but as Brambila noted, it wasn’t clear what Launer considers a large event.

We don’t know the answers to these questions because LNP | LancasterOnline tried repeatedly to reach out to representatives of the Nook over several days last week, via email, phone and Facebook, and no one responded. Not even Nook owner Sam Beiler, who owes it to Lancaster County residents to answer the concerns some have raised about the Nook hosting that tournament.

Because a tournament as sizable as that one doesn’t just impact its players and Nook staff. The family members who traveled from elsewhere to watch the games likely stopped at Lancaster County businesses and interacted with county residents. They certainly interacted with Nook employees, who then went home to their families.

If mask-wearing wasn’t being enforced at the Nook — and that seems to have been the case — then the potential for COVID-19 infection seems significant.

Four days before that tournament, as COVID-19 cases rose perilously in Pennsylvania, state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine issued an order requiring that face masks be worn inside buildings — even in residences — when individuals from different households come together.

“While the bleachers had been removed to encourage social distancing, only a handful of these young athletes and their coaches wore masks on the court,” Brambila noted.

Blake was interviewed with her face mask tucked under her chin, where it was of no use whatsoever. The referees told Brambila they were instructed that athletes were required to wear masks during play, but that they were not to “police” the new order.

It was irresponsible not just to hold the tournament but to take a lax approach to mask-wearing, which is mandated by state order for a reason: Until vaccines are widely distributed, masks and social distancing are our most effective weapons against infection.

Sure, children ages 10 to 14 may not be superspreaders of COVID-19, but they’re not immune. And the parents and coaches with whom they traveled to Lancaster County quite easily could have spread the virus, especially if they were yelling and cheering, unmasked — or not properly masked — on the sidelines.

Again, we’re talking about a tournament for children. These girls are not being scouted by the WNBA. They can afford to sit out a while during a pandemic. (To be clear, we’d think the same of a tournament for boys.)

This was a low-stakes, high-risk event. And the risk was to residents of Lancaster County.

We have to be smarter than this. We’ve got to get our priorities straight. And the operators of Spooky Nook Sports ought to answer the questions being asked of them — being responsive to community concerns is always important, but never more so than now.

Our opponent is not the Nook; our opponent is the novel coronavirus. Unfortunately, we keep offering that opponent too many opportunities to beat us.