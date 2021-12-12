THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Colin Evans reported late last week, “Lancaster County is on the verge of setting a pandemic record for COVID-19 hospitalizations after the state Department of Health reported 173 patients in area hospitals Thursday, just shy of the 178 reported on Dec. 10, 2020. The 28 COVID-19 patients on ventilators tied the pandemic record set on Dec. 4, 2020, according to the state data. The unvaccinated continue to compose the vast majority of COVID-19 patients at Lancaster General, the county’s largest hospital.” As yet another variant — omicron — is detected in states including Pennsylvania, the U.S. is approaching the terrible milestone of 800,000 deaths; the number stood at 794,941 as of early Friday afternoon, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

It seems these days that we’re living in some strange universe in which there are two realities.

In the one, people are going about their lives, shopping for Christmas, planning holiday gatherings, blissfully unaware of what’s happening in the other reality.

In that other reality, hospital physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists and emergency medical technicians are working themselves into exhaustion, wondering how — nearly 21 months into a pandemic — too few people seem to be aware that a massive COVID-19 wave is threatening to overwhelm them.

Everyone’s tired of the pandemic, no one more than the health care professionals who have risked their physical and emotional health since March 2020 to keep people alive.

They don’t have the luxury of pretending that we have returned to some semblance of normalcy. Nothing is normal about hospitals once again filling with mostly unvaccinated COVID-19 patients, forcing those hospitals to cancel elective surgeries and to hold patients in need of beds in emergency departments.

Nothing is normal about witnessing so much avoidable death.

Coming to the aid

If you took typing — when typing was taught to high school students rather than learned on the tiny keyboards of smartphones — you may remember typing, over and over again, “Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of their country.”

Health care professionals must wonder what good men and women will come to their aid now.

One shot of hope came Friday when state Republican legislative leaders — including House Speaker Bryan Cutler of Drumore Township, Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward and House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff — sent a letter to Gov. Tom Wolf asking that the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Joint Task Force be reconvened.

State Sen. Ryan Aument, of West Hempfield Township, was among those appointed to that bipartisan task force, which helped to advance the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Pennsylvania.

“As the number of COVID-19 cases and number of hospitalized patients in every county of the Commonwealth continue to rise, we are hearing from many hospitals, health systems and constituents who are concerned,” the letter said. “Today, we are writing to respectfully request from you the reconvening of the COVID-19 Vaccine Joint Task Force so that we may again collaborate on the best mechanisms for sharing information and communicating solutions expediently with the entire General Assembly and our hospitals, health systems and constituents.” Gov. Wolf responded that the task force “never ceased” its work.

Whatever the case, we need a full-court press to encourage vaccination in Pennsylvania, where the fully vaccinated rate seems stuck below 60%. That means 4 in 10 Pennsylvanians are not fully vaccinated — which means they remain vulnerable to more serious infections, hospitalization and death.

We laud the Republican state leaders for at least turning their attention to this matter even if, according to reporting Friday afternoon, it seems they weren’t fully attuned to existing state vaccination promotion efforts.

Now we’d like to see a vaccination campaign at the county level.

Last year, Josh Parsons, chairman of the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners, focused on the county’s hospitalization numbers, insisting that hospital capacity was the key metric. Well, those numbers look grim now.

Parsons tweeted Thursday about attending an “inspirational” speech delivered in Bucks County by South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem “about freedom and defense of the Constitution!” Noem, you may recall, refused to implement COVID-19 mitigation measures and, as a result, her state experienced some of the nation’s worst COVID-19 numbers.

Parsons doesn’t approve of vaccine mandates. But that doesn’t mean that he cannot encourage vaccination.

His seeming emphasis on politics over public health is one reason we’ve been arguing for a county public health department staffed by medical experts. If those elected to public service aren’t entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring the general health and welfare of our population, what exactly are they responsible for? What are their duties?

Parsons could have gone to Bucks County to visit that county’s public health department, which continues to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics, providing initial doses and booster shots.

In Bucks County, 67.3% of the population ages 5 and older is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In Lancaster County, that figure stood at 56.2% as of early Friday afternoon, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Our county also had a COVID-19 positivity rate of 18.53% compared to Bucks County’s 9.78% rate.

We’re certain the differences aren’t entirely owed to that county’s health department. All we know is that now, as our county faces another surge, county officials here don’t seem to be particularly concerned about it.

The toll on nurses

Once again, we are leaving the heavy lifting to those who have done it throughout this pandemic.

As Priscilla Simmons, a registered nurse and professor emerita in the Department of Nursing at Eastern Mennonite University, wrote in last Sunday’s Perspective section, nurses “are leaving the bedside,” so worn out are they by the grueling work of providing COVID-19 care.

Simmons cited an American Association of Critical-Care Nurses survey of 6,000 acute and critical care nurses, which found that 66% — or two-thirds — have considered leaving their positions because of the pandemic.

That survey found that 67% fear infecting their families; and 92% believe the COVID-19 pandemic “has depleted nurses at their hospitals and, as a result, their careers will be shorter than they intended.”

Significantly, Simmons wrote, “76% of the nurses surveyed believe unvaccinated patients have destabilized nurses’ physical and mental well-being.”

She noted: “The ultimate problem with destabilized physical and mental well-being is that it can lead to compassion fatigue, which can, in turn, lead to moral distress.”

When a nurse is tapped out of compassion, that nurse finds it difficult “to provide the kind of care that is at the very core of her or his personal nursing philosophy,” Simmons explained. This “becomes intolerable, and some nurses see getting away from the bedside as their only option for preventing mental and emotional collapse.”

Simmons recommended providing more nurses with hazard pay. She also noted that passage of the Pennsylvania Patient Safety Act (state House Bill 106 and Senate Bill 240) would help. Unfortunately, the proposed legislation is languishing in committee. We ask Lancaster County lawmakers to support it and Cutler — who was an X-ray technologist earlier in his career — to work to bring it to the House floor.

According to the Pennsylvania State Nurses Association, the legislation would “limit the number of patients a nurse can be assigned, depending on the level of care required. The limits will be set by nurses, which ensures a minimum standard of care that every Pennsylvanian deserves.”

Wrote Simmons: “If nurses could be guaranteed a reasonable assignment — a number of patients for whom they could provide the nursing care they believe so deeply in providing — they would be much more likely to stay at the bedside.”

She also wrote this: “This immediate health care crisis, though, can be eased in one way — and it has been sung from the proverbial hilltops: Get vaccinated. It is exponentially safer than contracting COVID-19 and ending up being that person hovering on the brink of mechanical ventilation.”

Get vaccinated, boosted

In today’s Perspective section, medical professionals from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and Penn State Health explain why it’s so crucial that the unvaccinated avail themselves of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines that are available to Americans for free. And why it’s so important that those who are at least six months beyond their second Moderna or Pfizer dose, or two months beyond their single Johnson & Johnson dose, get a booster.

They explain the looming threat of the omicron variant and the clear and present danger that is the highly transmissible delta variant.

We are grateful for their expertise and their willingness to explain the stakes to readers.

Please heed what they have written.

This online version of the LNP | LancasterOnline Dec. 12 editorial was updated Friday afternoon, after the print version went to press, to reflect subsequent reporting on the status of the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Joint Task Force.