THE ISSUE
Major League Baseball, with the unanimous approval of its 30 team owners, proposed last month to sever its affiliations with 42 teams in the lower levels of the minor leagues at the end of the 2020 season, which would effectively eliminate those franchises and likely leave their cities without pro baseball. Three of those teams are in Pennsylvania — the Erie SeaWolves, State College Spikes, and Williamsport Crosscutters (an affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies). Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf wrote to MLB’s top officials Dec. 2 urging them to reconsider the proposal. There has also been criticism from members of Congress.
Baseball is America’s national pastime.
Baseball is our shared history, connecting generations. A family of Phillies fans, for example, is united over the long passage of time by its passion for Richie Ashburn, then Mike Schmidt, then Jimmy Rollins, and now Bryce Harper.
Baseball binds communities, bringing them together in a way other parts of the public sphere cannot. For a few hours at a time, folks can escape work and politics and just root, root, root for the home team.
We could go on waxing eloquently about baseball — just like James Earl Jones in “Field of Dreams” — but you get the point.
Baseball is wonderful.
But now, MLB owners — more than half of whom are billionaires — want to take affiliated professional baseball away from more than three dozen communities across America.
They say it’s in the name of efficiency and making life better for minor league players. As if it’s a binary choice between taking care of players and making a continued commitment to cities hosting teams. MLB asserted, in a statement to The New York Times, that it is focused on “upgrading the facilities to Major League standards, increasing player compensation, reducing travel time between affiliates for road games, improving transportation and hotel accommodations, increasing the number of off days, and providing better geographical affiliations between the (MLB teams) and affiliates.”
We’re not against improved efficiency. But must MLB quash the baseball dreams of 42 American communities to achieve it?
Minor league baseball isn’t a cash cow like the majors, but it still brings significant jobs and revenue to cities. Games bring people into our downtowns.
In his letter to MLB, Wolf stressed this economic aspect.
“The result of your proposal will be detrimental to not only players and employees of teams who will lose their jobs, but to the communities these teams call home,” Wolf wrote. “Minor League teams support local businesses and host various forms of charitable work for their communities.”
We agree. In Lancaster, we enjoy independent pro baseball in the form of the Barnstormers — and our community is so much the better for it.
Since the Barnstormers’ inaugural season in 2005, they “have stitched themselves into the fabric of Lancaster County life,” we wrote in 2015, adding, “The sight (each spring) of the Barnstormers taking to that beautiful green field in the city will be a balm to baseball fans here.”
The Barnstormers have also done much for our charity and community organizations over the years. Team officials understand that a baseball team can do much more than just hit home runs.
So imagine if someone just pulled the plug and the Barnstormers were gone. Imagine what the communities threatened with contraction must be feeling.
More than 100 members of the U.S. House, some Democrats and some Republicans, sent a letter last month to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred opposing the proposed contraction. The lawmakers’ letter contains a thinly veiled warning about MLB’s longstanding and lucrative antitrust exemption: “We want you to fully understand the impact this could have not only on the communities we represent, but also on the long-term support that Congress has always afforded our national pastime on a wide variety of legislative initiatives. For over a century, Congress has taken numerous actions specifically designed to protect, preserve, and sustain a system and structure for both Major and Minor League Baseball to flourish.”
Lawmakers in D.C. seem unable to agree on much else these days, but we like that there’s some bipartisan outrage over this threat to our national pastime.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a candidate for the Democratic nomination for president, met with Manfred last week and said he “and other members of Congress will be carefully monitoring the progress of negotiations on behalf of fans."
Indeed, what about the fans — specifically, the next generation of those fans? Should the billionaires be taking that into account? “Baseball is already struggling to attract new fans — especially younger ones,” Associated Press sports columnist Paul Newberry noted last month.
Minor League Baseball spokesman Jeff Lantz told the AP recently that negotiations on the MLB proposal are at an early stage. He said there is still time for the two sides to reach an agreement that “hopefully does not result in the reduction of teams.”
Wolf said “MLB needs to do the right thing and recognize the value of these community institutions that have been part of the league’s success.”
We agree.
We’re lucky in Lancaster that contraction wouldn’t affect us. But, as baseball fans, we want to see our national pastime played far and wide. There’s nothing like the joy of hearing “Play ball!” for the first time each spring. We want others to keep experiencing that joy, too.