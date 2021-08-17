THE ISSUE

Union Community Care organized a “Day of Healing” on Thursday, an event meant to kick off a year of healing for the Lancaster community, including front-line health care workers, Jackie Concepcion, the vice president of impact for Union Community Care, told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Gillian McGoldrick. She reported that more than 100 people attended the Long’s Park event, where they “mourned their loved ones and celebrated health care workers through prayer, musical performances and spoken-word poetry from local artists and clergy. Families were then invited to light luminaries for their family members who died.” Union Community Care is a federally qualified health center that provides health care to underserved communities in Lancaster, Denver, New Holland and Lebanon. According to the Lancaster County COVID-19 dashboard, 1,058 people had died of the disease in this county as of Monday.

We are deeply grateful to Union Community Care, first for providing health care to people in need, but also for giving people who are grieving loved ones lost to COVID-19 an opportunity to gather and honor their beloved dead.

Healing doesn’t come in a single day — grief’s demands aren’t met that easily — but the “Day of Healing” surely offered a measure of much-needed comfort. In a society in which grieving is often brushed aside and compartmentalized, it always helps when grief is acknowledged and given space in public to exist.

In their 2005 book “On Grief and Grieving,” Elisabeth Kübler-Ross and her co-author David Kessler wrote that time taken after a loss is essential to healing.

“You will not ‘get over’ the loss of a loved one; you will learn to live with it,” they wrote. “You will heal, and you will rebuild yourself around the loss you have suffered. You will be whole again, but you will never be the same. Nor should you be the same, nor would you want to.”

County resident Zandra Ruth Blowers, wife of the late Bob Blowers, took part in the “Day of Healing” with two of their six children, Tammy Yarnell and Samantha Ernst. In an interview with McGoldrick, the three talked about Bob, who died of COVID-19 on Dec. 22, 2020, after a 22-day stay in Lancaster General Hospital. He was 85 and he loved life, adventuring and Dunkin’ muffins.

“He was just a special kind of guy, a family guy,” Yarnell said.

His beautiful obituary confirms this: “Family was the pride and joy of his life. ... Humor was his language of love. ... Marriage was his life’s calling.”

Zandra Blowers said that when she went to confession a few weeks ago, she told the priest: “Father, I’m angry.”

And who can blame her, after she lost her husband of 63 years? As she told McGoldrick, “At one time I said, ‘Is God punishing the world?’ ”

We don’t believe this to be true, but we acknowledge that it might seem that way. Especially after a weekend in which Afghanistan fell to the Taliban amid the withdrawal of the U.S. military; a devastating earthquake struck Haiti; and COVID-19 continued to sicken people — children included — without mercy in the United States and elsewhere in the world.

Just about 55% of Lancaster County residents ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated. Combine that disappointing percentage with the highly transmissible delta variant and the results are rising hospitalizations and infection numbers here. As LNP | LancasterOnline reports, there were 36 COVID-19 patients at the county’s three hospitals as of Monday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. “Seven patients were in intensive care and five were on ventilators. That’s the most hospitalized COVID-19 patients here — and the most on ventilators — since May 19, according to health department data.

“The county is averaging 94 new COVID-19 cases per day, after remaining in single digits from mid-June to mid-July. The current rate is twice what it was just two weeks ago.”

COVID-19’s rebound made last week’s “Day of Healing” particularly poignant, as it was also meant to honor the health care workers who have been battling the pandemic for 18 months.

Health care workers are physically and emotionally drained after so many months of fighting to keep people from dying of COVID-19. How depressing it must be for them to see the infection and hospitalization numbers rising again. Especially when most of the current infections and hospitalizations of those 12 and older could have been prevented by vaccination.

We owe it to those health care workers to get vaccinated and, now that Lancaster County has been deemed an area of high COVID-19 transmission by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to mask up again in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

The imperative of getting as many people as possible vaccinated against COVID-19 is why Union Community Care hosted a pop-up vaccination clinic prior to the “Day of Healing.”

“(I’m feeling) a little bit of déjà vu, and a little bit of panic,” Anne-Marie Derrico, chief medical officer for Union Community Care, told McGoldrick. “But I have to remind myself that we do have (vaccines) and it’s not going to be like last year. But it’s also not going to be like last month, where everything was feeling very hopeful and relaxed.”

Indeed it’s not — we’re not going to be able to dodge the worst the delta variant could bring unless more people get vaccinated and heed the CDC masking recommendation. Given the resistance of some people to those measures, we fear we’re in for yet more sorrow, much of it now preventable.

Tragedy in Haiti

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck southwestern Haiti on Saturday, killing more than 1,400 people. The Washington Post reported that rescue workers and doctors “with little equipment worked feverishly Monday to save victims of the massive earthquake ... as a powerful storm threatened to unleash flooding and further snarl aid efforts.”

According to the Post, Tropical Depression Grace was expected to dump 5 to 10 inches of rain on the region by today. And “the U.S. National Hurricane Center warned that Grace, while downgraded from a tropical storm, could still cause flash flooding and mudslides in Haiti and the Dominican Republic.”

Marie-Helene L’Esperance, mayor of the harbor town of Pestel, told Haiti’s Pacific Radio that every “house was destroyed, there’s nowhere to live, we need shelters, medical help and especially water. We’ve had nothing for three days and injured victims are starting to die.”

Eleven years ago, an earthquake brought Haiti to its knees; five years ago, Hurricane Matthew brought more destruction. How much can one small, impoverished nation endure?

If you can, please consider helping Haiti by giving to a nonprofit organization such as DirectRelief, Save the Children, Americares or Mennonite Central Committee.