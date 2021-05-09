Thursday marked the start of National Nurses Week — an odd day on which to start such a week, perhaps, but there’s an excellent reason for this: The week begins May 6 and concludes May 12, which is Florence Nightingale’s birthday.

Nightingale was an English nurse who, in 1854, led a team of nurses to a military hospital in Turkey to care for British soldiers wounded on the front lines of the Crimean War.

We wrote last May that the week’s link to Nightingale was “more fitting than ever, as registered nurses are on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19.”

More than a year later, they remain on the COVID-19 front lines. And honestly, we’re not sure how our hospitals and other health care facilities would have fared in this pandemic without them.

They have held the hands of too many dying patients; they have conveyed loved ones’ last words to too many grief-stricken family members; they have cried at the end of too many emotionally and physically demanding shifts.

Our gratitude to them cannot be measured, but we offer our thanks just the same.

