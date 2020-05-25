THE ISSUE

Memorial Day has its roots in 1868. Three years after the Civil War ended, the leader of an organization of Union veterans established Decoration Day as a time for the nation to decorate the graves of the war dead with flowers. After World War I, the day was expanded to honor those who have died while serving in the United States armed forces. In 1971, Memorial Day was declared a federal holiday by an act of Congress. After having been observed on May 30 from 1868 through 1970, Congress established that it would thereafter be observed on the last Monday in May.

Today is a Memorial Day the likes of which we have never seen.

No patriotic parades of the sort we’d recognize.

No major ceremonies in our cemeteries.

No rousing concerts with big crowds.

This day comes at a time when everything has been somber and subdued for months. At a time of the coronavirus’s upheaval of America and the world.

Perhaps, in a way, that makes it easier to spend time today thinking about the ultimate sacrifices that so many have made while serving in the United States military. What many of us have endured this spring is so comparatively little, compared to giving your life for your country.

We can think about that during today’s National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m.

“Let’s take the time ... to recognize and remember the sacrifices that our military and their families have made over many generations to secure freedom around the world,” U.S. Army National Guard Brig. Gen. David E. Wood wrote last year for LNP | LancasterOnline.

Wood makes a good point about the families of the fallen. They are missing their loved ones today and every day.

Reader Thomas Simpson of Lancaster city sent us a Memorial Day poem that was penned long ago by his great-uncle, Robert Emmett Simpson. Robert was born in 1870, two years after the first Decoration Day, and died in 1962, a year in which more than 50 American service members were killed in the Vietnam War.

Thomas Simpson notes that his great-uncle was a teacher for 44 years, an author and “a civic leader in the Churchtown area of Lancaster County.” He included a snapshot of elderly Robert Emmett Simpson dressed in a sharp-looking suit and holding two handfuls of American flags.

This is the poem:

Memorial Day, Memorial Day,

What does it mean to you?

Are you filled with a sense of gratitude

for souls that were stanch and true?

Will you spend the day in rollicking fun

Just fritter the day away.

Does your frivolous soul demand of you

That you spend the day in play.

Oh, pause awhile in a solemn mood

and think of the debt we owe

To those who stood the brunt of war

The anguish, the pain, the woe.

Reverently place where the soldier lies

The flag he helped to save,

And breathe a prayer of gratitude

As you bend over the soldier's grave.

Those words are as relevant now as they were then. Today, in our own ways in this unprecedented moment, we should honor and reflect upon those who made the greatest sacrifice for this great nation.