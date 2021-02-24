THE ISSUE

Gov. Tom Wolf has proposed a $1.35 billion increase in basic education funding. To pay for that increase, he wants to raise personal income taxes on high earners, a proposal slammed by the Republican-controlled Pennsylvania General Assembly. According to his website, Wolf “wants all existing basic education funding, $6.2 billion, plus a $200 million increase this year,” to flow through the state’s fair funding formula. An “additional $1.15 billion will ensure that no school loses a single dollar in state resources from using the formula,” the governor’s website explains. Last year, only 11% of state funding ran through the formula, which “determines a district’s share of state dollars based on factors like enrollment, students learning English or experiencing poverty, and median household income,” as Spotlight PA explains. Pennsylvania still adheres to an education funding approach called “hold harmless.”

The phrase “hold harmless” is the only one we can think of that can make our eyes glaze over — but also infuriates us.

It’s a difficult phrase to understand and it’s misleading. Because in this context its effect is the opposite of what it suggests: Harm is caused to school districts when this policy is applied. It’s just that the harm is to underfunded and growing school districts, which tend to educate greater numbers of students of color. And for some reason they’re expected to have to wait for equitable funding.

And wait. And wait.

In a 2019 editorial, we defined “hold harmless” this way, and the definition still works: A hold harmless provision means that “schools, once granted a certain share of funding, must continue receiving at least that share. Even if their enrollments decline. Even if their needs can be met by a thriving tax base. Even if the needs of other schools far outpace theirs.”

In an article published last week, the nonpartisan newsroom Spotlight PA cited a January report from the nonprofit Public Citizens for Children and Youth, which indicated that an average shrinking district saw funding increase by $3,200 per student over the past three decades, while per-pupil funding in an average expanding district, meanwhile, has grown by just about $1,000. That report also found that “Black and Hispanic students bear the brunt of the systemic underfunding. More than 80% of the state’s Black and Hispanic students attend growing school districts.”

This is deeply unjust.

Interestingly, however, even the Wolf administration is hesitant to shift funding away from the school districts that have been benefiting from the “hold harmless” policy. Which is why the governor wants to raise taxes on high earners — so no district loses revenue, Greg Thall, a budget specialist for the Wolf administration, told Spotlight PA.

Fair funding

If all public school funding went through the fair funding formula, the School District of Lancaster’s funding would increase by 58%.

Columbia Borough School District’s would increase by 54%.

Manheim Township School District’s would increase by 117%.

Conestoga Valley School District’s funding would increase by a whopping 224%.

But Elizabethtown Area School District, Manheim Central School District and Solanco School District would see their funding drop by 11%, 15% and 32%, respectively.

That’s according to a Spotlight PA table based on a state House Appropriations Committee analysis of Pennsylvania Department of Education 2018-19 data.

We understand why Solanco wouldn’t want to take that kind of financial hit. It made us wince, quite frankly.

But the fair funding formula was created for a reason: Pennsylvania has been shortchanging some school districts for far too long, and this has perpetuated injustice.

Conestoga Valley Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski told LNP | LancasterOnline in an email earlier this month that applying the fair funding formula on only new monies “did nothing” to address educational inequity. “As such,” he said, “I would not consider this a ‘boost,’ but rather a long-overdue equitable distribution of state funding.”

When districts get inadequate funding from the state, they often need to raise property taxes, which can be an unfair burden for senior citizens on fixed incomes.

The fair funding formula was enacted in 2016 after a long process in which a bipartisan group of lawmakers heard from more than 110 school leaders, academics, business leaders, nonprofit groups and parents in 15 hearings around the commonwealth.

We’re not sure why they went to those lengths to create a formula they’ve only been willing to implement incrementally. At some point, lawmakers need to embrace the formula they created.

As Donna Cooper, executive director of Public Citizens for Children and Youth, told Spotlight PA, her organization’s analysis found that shrinking districts receive $590 million for students they no longer educate.

But even Cooper told Spotlight PA that she isn’t in favor of eliminating the “hold harmless” policy without offering support for the low-wealth, rural districts that have benefited from it.

Those students “really need an awful lot of educational input to be able to get to college and succeed, and maybe sadly have to move away from their communities because there aren’t jobs there,” she said.

No ‘magic wand’

So what’s the solution?

Lawmakers could finally deliver the charter school reform that school districts like Lancaster have been seeking for years. Such reform would be separate from fully implementing the fair funding formula, but it would keep school districts from having to pay outrageous tuition rates for resident students who choose cybercharter schools.

As Lancaster Superintendent Damaris Rau and school board President Edith Gallagher wrote in an op-ed last week for LNP | LancasterOnline, “Pennsylvania’s 25-year-old charter school law is failing children, parents and taxpayers.”

Rau and Gallagher ask state lawmakers to support the governor’s proposal that would establish a statewide cybercharter tuition rate that is in line with the actual expenses of delivering cybereducation.

This strikes us as reasonable.

But that is just a partial solution.

In our view, it’s time to put a one-year expiration date on the “hold harmless” policy, and stick to it.

State Sen. Scott Martin, R-Martic Township and chair of the Senate Education Committee, said he’s not a fan of “hold harmless” either.

“You should get reimbursed for the services that are provided,” he said in an interview Tuesday, and so funding levels should be commensurate with enrollments.

He’s also a realist who knows he has no “magic wand” that will eliminate “hold harmless.” But he said he’ll keep talking about it, because he knows “we’ll never have true equity until we address it.”

We realize it’s unlikely that “hold harmless” will be banished this year. Putting a one-year expiration date on it, however, would give school districts some time to prepare.

This is another harsh reality: Pennsylvania still ranks 47th in the nation for state K-12 public education funding.

So lawmakers need to start making some difficult decisions. They could tax high earners, as Wolf suggests, and be able to give shrinking school districts a cushion. Or they could eliminate “hold harmless” sooner rather than later and accept the political heat.

The one option they shouldn’t accept is asking students who’ve already waited too long for equity to wait even longer. Many of those students have suffered disproportionately during this pandemic. Enough is enough.