THE ISSUE

“Four Conestoga Township supervisors have resigned in the last five years,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Jade Campos reported Wednesday in the “Lancaster Watchdog” column. “Timothy Byers served for nearly a year before stepping down in 2018. Bill Rankin resigned from his post in 2021. Rankin’s successor, Eric Doman, left the position last October. Ron Wagner, who filled Doman’s open seat, was the latest to resign in May. ... Wagner had served just five months of his one-year term when he left.” Wagner “blames supervisor Chairman John Berry for his own resignation and the others.” The turnover in leadership is another sign of what some residents say are the turmoil and infighting “that have brought the township to a standstill.”

Conestoga Township is supposed to be governed by a three-member board of supervisors. But resignations have turned what’s supposed to be a three-legged stool into a shaky and uneven structure.

As Campos reported in the “Lancaster Watchdog” column, “the third supervisor seems to stick around just long enough to learn the ropes before hitting the road.”

Former Supervisor Ron Wagner contends that Chairman John Berry, who has been a supervisor for nine years, is the problem. Berry doesn’t listen to the other supervisors, Wagner asserted. And as long as Berry is a supervisor, Wagner said, the township will be stuck in the “status quo.”

Berry may be overbearing. Dismissing a fellow supervisor’s idea for filling a board vacancy — as he recently did — probably isn’t the way to demonstrate collegiality. But Berry provided a plausible alternative explanation for why Conestoga Township can’t seem to keep a third supervisor: the time commitment required of an elected official.

This makes sense to us.

So, too, sadly, does Supervisor Robert Hershey Jr.’s view that “pettiness and animosity” from residents drive people out of public service. The reality is that in today’s polarized political atmosphere, people aren’t shy about expressing their displeasure and discontent.

Serving as a municipal elected official is a thankless job that offers few rewards — when the official serves with strong ethical principles. Not everyone does. (State Rep. David Zimmerman, for instance, was ordered by the Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission to pay a hefty fine for advancing, as an East Earl Township supervisor, a land deal in which he and his brother had a financial stake.)

These are not easy positions.

A township’s board of supervisors “enacts ordinances, adopts budgets, and levies taxes,” according to the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors.

Handling these responsibilities is not everyone’s idea of a good time. But when you take them on — either by winning elective office or agreeing to accept an appointment to fill a vacancy — you should complete your term. You should understand what you’re signing up for and you should fulfill your commitment.

Conestoga Township resident Maureen Fisco told the “Watchdog” that having only two supervisors on that municipality’s board is “super unsettling.” Progress in Conestoga Township seems to abruptly cease when a supervisor resigns, she noted. In the relatively short time she’s been actively observing the goings-on of local government, Fisco has seen two supervisors depart.

“We’re probably running out of people who are willing to get involved in this mess,” Fisco said.

And therein lies the problem not just for Conestoga Township but for other municipalities — and school boards — seeking reasonable, competent, selfless people to help govern. While the requirements to seek local office are minimal — you have to be a registered voter and to have lived in the municipality in which you’re running for at least a year, and you can’t have a public embezzlement, bribery or perjury conviction on your record — collecting signatures to get on the ballot and filing nomination papers are tedious tasks. And then there’s the business of actual governance.

We have implored citizens to consider running for local office, and we do so again today. Our communities need decent and honorable people willing to serve the public good. And municipal boardrooms around Lancaster County would benefit from more diversity.

Municipal boards and local political parties ought to be drawing potential candidates from wider pools, so it’s not the same guys who hunt together, or golf together, or socialize with one another, who are controlling local government.

In Conestoga Township, for instance, former Supervisor Wagner is Supervisor Hershey Jr.’s stepfather.

In 2018, just 20% of elected small-town municipal officials in Pennsylvania were women, according to a survey of municipalities conducted by the Center for Rural Pennsylvania. That is pathetic.

Review the first names of those who have gone through the revolving door of Conestoga Township government: Timothy, Bill, Eric, Ron. We’d say it was probably time to find a woman to fill the open supervisor seat, but Matthew Connelly — who is running unopposed in the general election to complete the remaining four years of Doman’s unexpired term — was appointed last week to fill it.

We’d strongly urge Connelly to finish the term if he wins in November. No one should take lightly the decision to run for office. Resigning when the going gets tough isn’t fair to voters or communities.

And if a colleague on the board is a problem, a mix of compromise and communication can be the cure — more elected officials should try it. And if that fails, the ultimate remedy lies with the voters. That’s how democracy works.