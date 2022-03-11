THE ISSUE: “In a move that will send a company’s profits directly to community programs, S. Dale High and his family have transferred their shares of High Industries to the High Foundation,” LNP | LancasterOnline's Lisa Scheid reported last week. “It means the foundation will receive the profits as well as control of the East Lampeter Township-based company. It will send more than $5 million annually to the foundation for programs that address poverty and build up communities where the multistate company does business, including Lancaster County, central Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio and Florida.” The High companies, headed by High Industries and High Real Estate Group, are involved in steel, concrete, real estate, construction and numerous other fields.

Company and community begin with the same three letters, but too often that’s where the relationship ends.

The family behind High Industries, however, has long seen company and community as being interwoven. And last week’s announcement is a praiseworthy example of an incredibly successful family business investing more of its profits back into the betterment of the communities where it has thrived.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Scheid explained, High Industries contributes about $2.5 million annually to the High Foundation, which was established in 1980.

“With ownership transferred to the foundation, it will receive in profits more than double the annual contribution,” Scheid reported.

That’s a wonderful kind of doubling down.

Even before the announcement, the High Foundation was one of the largest private foundations in the region. It has supported scholarships, classrooms and labs at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology. It also has supported the Water Street Mission, Lancaster Conservancy, Fulton Theatre, Historic Rock Ford and Assets Lancaster, Scheid noted.

The High Foundation’s website states that its focus is on the “impact areas” of education; health and human services; environmental stewardship; arts and culture; historic preservation and social enterprise. Since 1980, it has put millions toward those kinds of projects.

Additionally, there is the $65 million High Foundation Fund that was established at Lancaster County Community Foundation last fall.

But S. Dale High has consistently made the point that funding is only part of the process of community transformation.

“Resources are not where major initiatives begin,” he said at a 2018 news conference detailing $600,000 in High Foundation grants to agencies working within the Southwest neighborhood of Lancaster city. “They begin with a vision. They begin with a group that cares deeply and is conscientiously involved. We don’t have the ability to lead this effort; we are only happy to be a catalyst and be with you and endorse what you desire to do.”

It’s a noble, humble perspective from the head of a family that has brought so much good to the county.

Indeed, Lancaster County is fortunate to have multiple philanthropic families that have focused on improving life here.

In 2014, The Steinman Foundation was created through the merger of separate private foundations that had been established in 1951 by brothers James Hale Steinman and John Frederick Steinman. Contributions over many years by LNP Media Group (the parent company of LNP | LancasterOnline and other publications) and its affiliates have funded more than $100 million in local grants that have focused on early childhood education and development; economic and workforce development; and local journalism and media literacy.

“The Steinman family has been committed to this local newspaper’s production since 1866, when Andrew Jackson Steinman became co-publisher and editor of the Lancaster Intelligencer & Journal, a forerunner of LNP | LancasterOnline,” we wrote in a 2020 editorial. “In an industry that has seen local newspapers devoured and stripped of their assets by hedge funds, turning local communities into news deserts, Lancaster County is fortunate to have newspapers owned by a family committed to journalism.”

The High Foundation is employing a model of philanthropy used by The Steinman Foundation — taking the profits from a for-profit entity and channeling them to the nonprofit. Last week’s announcement was made possible through an agreement by S. Dale High and his family members to transfer their shares of High Industries to the High Foundation

“Suzanne High, who is vice chair of the foundation (and High’s daughter), said the family wholly supported the move as a continuation of her father’s transformative and innovative leadership,” Scheid reported.

The restructuring allows the charitable foundation to become the majority shareholder of High Industries. “Profits from the business will return to the foundation and essentially will be managed, grown and distributed into the community,” Scheid explained.

This quote is attributed to S. Dale High on the High Foundation’s website: “We are on this earth for a purpose that is larger than our own interests. That purpose is to strive to make the world a better place ... beginning in our community.”

We’re fortunate to live in a county where so many of us would agree with those words. That the High family has had the ability to put so much meaningful philanthropy behind that philosophy is very special indeed.