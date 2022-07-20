THE ISSUE

In the Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, reporter Sean Sauro examined a debate in West Hempfield Township over the township supervisors’ decision to permit an open field to be rezoned from agricultural to industrial to allow for the potential expansion of an e-commerce operation at Meadow Spring and Stony Battery roads. As Sauro reported, a nearly 50-acre property at 3451 Meadow Spring Road “has long been part of owner David Ginder’s grain-farming operation. The property is adjacent to a former QVC order-fulfillment center off Stony Battery Road. The building’s new owners at Saadia Group — a New York-based online retailer, wholesaler and manufacturing company — have expressed interest in purchasing Ginder’s farmland to expand their operation, supervisors said.”

The debate being waged in West Hempfield Township is being waged across Lancaster County.

How do we balance economic growth with the need to preserve what West Hempfield Township resident (and former supervisor candidate) Susan Dicklitch-Nelson correctly called “some of the most fertile land in America”?

She and other residents have decried the West Hempfield Township decision, maintaining, as Sauro reported, that “they just want to protect the bucolic farming community they chose to call home.”

But township and county officials say that the township and county lack industrial space, a lack that is inhibiting economic growth.

From Sauro’s reporting: “As of last summer, only about 4% of West Hempfield Township’s land was zoned for industrial use, according to data used to produce a State of Farmland Preservation report released by Lancaster Farmland Trust in 2021. About 57% was zoned for agriculture, with about 37% of that farmland permanently preserved. The township is about 17.2 square miles, according to its website.

“Across the county, numbers are similar, said Scott Standish, Lancaster County Planning Department’s executive director. Standish provided figures from 2018 that show the county is composed of 54.3% agricultural lands, versus only 0.7% industrial and 0.6% industrial/commercial.”

Having written so often of the essential efforts to preserve Lancaster County farmland, we admit to being surprised by these numbers.

“We just do not have enough industrial land right now,” Standish told Sauro. “Everything is built out in Lancaster County.”

And more than 95% of existing industrial space in the county is occupied, Lisa Riggs, president of the Economic Development Co. of Lancaster County — and an expert we trust — told Sauro.

“A lack of available space, experts say, can limit a municipality’s ability to attract new industry, and make it difficult for existing businesses to grow — key components for promoting a diverse economy in the county, where the population is expected to grow by as many as 100,000 people over the next two decades,” Sauro noted.

Riggs said the Economic Development Co. is “very concerned about the lack of available land to support ... growth.”

She said her nonprofit, which aims to promote business development and expansion within Lancaster County, “would much rather see those companies stay here, keep their growth here.”

We’d rather see that, too. Such growth will ensure that the wider local economy grows, too.

We also want to see farmland protected; it feeds us and helps to make Lancaster County the gem that it is. But it’s clearly not industrial development that is putting pressure on county farmland.

“(Collectively) across the county, we are still not achieving the density of growth that helps to limit the consumption of farmland for our growing communities,” said Jeff Swinehart, president and CEO of Lancaster Farmland Trust, a nonprofit that has done a stellar job of preserving county farmland by securing conservation easements that permanently limit land to agricultural uses.

Its government counterpart is the Lancaster County Agricultural Preserve Board.

As Sauro noted, “Protecting agricultural land, including through increased preservation, has been prioritized as part of a countywide comprehensive plan called Places2040.”

That can be better achieved if developers build more densely within designated urban growth areas, as Places2040 advises.

We’ve been championing increased housing density for years. Unfortunately, too many homeowners rebel when mixed-use dense housing developments, for instance, are proposed for their neighborhoods or even their municipalities. The result is that land that could be used in a smarter way becomes yet another sprawling development of single-family homes on oversized lots.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Tom Lisi reported last year, county planning officials set a 7.5 homes-per-acre goal in 2018. An analysis last year showed that “density levels of new developments between 2015 and 2019 remain stubbornly low, about 4.6 homes per acre,” Lisi wrote.

If we truly want to protect farmland — and we should — we ought to direct our energy toward meeting that goal.

The reality is that many of us want to see farmland preserved, but aren’t willing to make sacrifices to ensure that it is. And no one wants a warehouse in their backyard, but everyone wants their packages delivered the next day.

Something has to give.

West Hempfield Township officials say that before they approve any construction on the Ginder property, they will require vetting of issues such as stormwater runoff, which was a problem with the adjacent QVC facility. That facility was built before the township adopted its current stormwater ordinance, township manager Andrew Stern told Sauro.

We urge township officials to work with residents and heed their concerns. Dicklitch-Nelson said she fears the township plans to create a warehouse district in the neighborhood. Township officials should address this worry.

But if Lancaster County is going to continue to prosper, we need more industrial space. If we’re going to get it, while preserving farmland, the answer is smarter housing development across the county. Not prohibiting the industrial use of one open field.