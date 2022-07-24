THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Ashley Stalnecker reported July 13, “In a move likely to have statewide implications, Hempfield School District’s board ... approved a policy limiting student-athlete participation to sports teams aligning with their sex at birth. Believed to be the first such policy adopted by a school board in Pennsylvania, Hempfield’s new rule may attract court challenges that will determine if such a policy can withstand legal and constitutional scrutiny. However, in a statement he attributed to the full board, board President Grant Keener said Hempfield is ‘confident in the legality of the policy.’ ” Conestoga Valley School District’s school board decided last week to “further research state and federal law on transgender athletes participating in sports before diving into a revision of its athletics policy,” Stalnecker reported in a separate article.

The debate over transgender student-athlete participation in high school sports is a complex and controversial one.

The scale of the issue, however, seems to be greatly exaggerated. And there seems to be a lack of compassion for transgender students.

The folks who want to restrict transgender kids — and these are kids, remember — to playing on sports teams aligned with their assigned sex at birth seem to believe there are hordes of transgender students plotting to take over high school sports. Some even seem to believe that student-athletes are choosing to be transgender to gain some sort of competitive advantage.

Here’s the reality: To come out as transgender, to ask others to accept one’s truest self, means to make oneself less safe in a world that still frequently disdains and harms transgender people. To take this path means to risk being rejected by one’s family and to suffer hardship and distress.

According to The Trevor Project’s 2022 national survey, “45% of LGBTQ youth seriously considered suicide in the past year, including more than half of transgender and nonbinary youth.”

For many teenagers, sports represent an escape hatch from anxiety and depression. Now school districts such as Hempfield are seeking to lock that escape hatch against the scant few transgender student-athletes who want to participate in high school sports.

And instead of seeking to be compassionate and inclusive — two values that are as important as any taught in athletics — these districts are leading with fear.

According to a September 2021 article on ESPN.com, “There is no data available that provides an exact number of transgender students in high school, let alone transgender student-athletes.” But a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study “published in 2019 estimated that 1.8% of high school students are transgender, meaning there are roughly 270,000 transgender students in U.S. high schools.” And “a report by the Human Rights Campaign found that only 14% of transgender boys and 12% of transgender girls play sports. Given all of those numbers, it’s statistically possible that there are some 35,000 transgender student-athletes in high school, which would mean 0.44% of high school athletes are transgender.”

Not even half of 1%.

And yet, transgender student participation in high school sports has drawn an outsize reaction.

Serious business

We understand that high school athletics are no longer casual business. Some parents now invest thousands of dollars in club sports and private training in the hope that their children will attract the attention of prestigious colleges. And some students need athletic scholarships to attend college. So there may be a lot at stake.

Some people argue that it’s unfair for a student-athlete who assigned male at birth, but now identifies as female, to play on a girls team after having benefited from the strengthening effects of testosterone in puberty. As a New York Times article noted in June, “Going through puberty as a male provides physical advantages that persist even after testosterone levels are suppressed.”

But what if the female transgender student has been taking medications that pause puberty and suppress testosterone production? What then?

No one wants to see a future in which high school student-athletes have to undergo regular testosterone level checks. Our suggestion is simple: Stop worrying so much. Policies banning transgender student-athletes from participating on teams that align with their gender identity are sledgehammers in search of a nail. Again, we are talking about a few — if that — students per school district. Transgender students are not going to throw off the competitive balance of an entire sports program. They are not going to diminish the prospects of their teammates. And they should not be consigned to outcast status by the district officials charged with ensuring their well-being. They deserve the same level of compassion as every other student.

Ollie Wenditz, 13, is a rising eighth grader who had hoped to play basketball for Hempfield. He was assigned female at birth. His mom, Lynn Wenditz, told the Hempfield school board that her son “hears these decisions you guys are making, these things you’re saying about him and everything that tells him he’s not good enough, that there’s something wrong with him.”

She said her son is “an amazing child. He’s smart. He’s clever. He’s kind. He’s loving. And he just wants to be treated like any other student in the school district.”

For his part, Ollie said it “would make me feel uncomfortable to be on the girls team because I am not a girl.”

He also said this: “I am genuinely so disgusted and hurt by this, and I’m not going to give up. I am going to keep fighting. I can’t believe they would strip me of my rights.”

It takes courage to speak out like this. We should try to understand why he felt it essential to do so.

‘Ready to fight’

Ollie’s rights, of course, are being questioned by the Hempfield school board and supporters of the district’s new policy.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Stalnecker reported, the policy has drawn sharp criticism from the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania and the Education Law Center, a nonprofit legal advocacy group.

“The foremost job of schools is to create a welcoming and supportive environment that gives every child the opportunity to learn and grow to their full potential,” Naiymah Sanchez, trans justice coordinator at the ACLU of Pennsylvania, said in a statement. “This discrimination is dangerous and cruel; the ACLU of Pennsylvania is ready to fight this policy if it is implemented.”

As Stalnecker reported, “Hempfield’s policy acknowledges that sex is a ‘protected class’ under Title IX, and states that ‘Title IX preserved sex-based distinctions for interscholastic athletics, since it was widely recognized that such distinctions were essential for providing competitive opportunities for girls.’ Hempfield wrote its policy using the advice of the Independence Law Center, a Harrisburg-based law firm with a history of opposing LGBTQ rights in favor of religious liberty.”

We expressed our dismay last July about the Independence Law Center’s involvement. As we wrote then, the partisan law center’s undoubted aim is to make a statement in the culture wars — instead of focusing on what’s best for Hempfield School District. “The district may not pay up front for its services,” we noted, “but it will pay in the long run. The school board is showing its hand in forging this affiliation, making it clear that it cares less about student well-being than about appeasing a vocal segment of the community.”

School board President Keener may have confidence in the policy’s legality, but we believe Hempfield is taking a serious risk. And given the responsibility of school directors to look after the fiduciary interests of their district, we think they’re playing fast and loose with taxpayers’ money.

Board member Jim Maurer, who voted against the policy with fellow school director Mike Donato, is smart to be concerned that the policy makes the district vulnerable to lawsuits and could impact federal funding through Title IX.

If that happens, the entire district will be hurt. But it will be transgender students who are hurt most of all.

GET HELP

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org, 800-273-8255. (Also, 988 has launched nationally as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.)

Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.

If you are LGBTQ: thetrevorproject.org/get-help/