THE ISSUE: “Concerns about transparency and access so the public can provide timely input have been raised in the wake of changes for Hempfield school board meetings,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Ashley Stalnecker wrote in a March 19 article. Meetings of the full school board have been cut from twice a month to once a month. Additionally, “committee meetings were cut from four a month to two a month, with material involving two committees coming up at each meeting,” Stalnecker noted. School board President Grant Keener has also stated, “We reserve the right to take action at any time,” raising the importance of the committee meetings. “These situations have prompted expressions of concern from parents, a school board member and, when contacted by LNP | LancasterOnline, a lawyer with expertise in public meetings law,” Stalnecker reported.

A school board should conduct its business in a way that provides the district’s voters, students’ parents and taxpayers with reasonable access and opportunity for input on its decisions. They — and, most of all, the students — are the people on whose behalf the board is working.

It is possible to follow the letter of the laws that guide Pennsylvania school board meetings and the advertising of their agendas — but not the spirit of those laws.

That’s our concern with the situation in Hempfield. The board’s actions seem to run counter to the idea of prioritizing transparency and access.

The actions also go against these principles for governance and leadership laid out by the nonprofit Pennsylvania School Boards Association, which is “pledged to the highest ideals of local lay leadership for the public schools of the commonwealth:”

— “Engage the community by seeking input, building support networks, and generating action.”

— “Promote open, honest and respectful dialogue among the board, staff and community.”

Hempfield’s changes are not serving the causes of community engagement or open dialogue. They are, alarmingly, closer to suppression of public input.

Keener, who was elected board president for the first time in December, says the reduction in the number of meetings and the shifting of key discussions — and even votes — to committee meetings were done in the name of efficiency.

Efficient isn’t always better.

Hempfield taxpayer and activist Jamie Beth Cohen told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Stalnecker that reducing the number of monthly meetings by 50% also effectively reduces the available time for public comment by 50%.

“Is that legal? Sure. Is it good for the community? No,” Cohen said.

Cohen also lamented that packing two committee meetings into a single lengthy agenda can lead to meetings that run late into the night. That can represent a problem for those in the district who may have to get up early, as well as for those who have young children at home.

“We’re seeing the most controversial topics put at the end of those agendas,” Cohen said. “There’s a concern that that’s meant to stifle transparency.”

“Stifle” is the right word. And it’s a problem. These changes by the school board seem to indicate a desire to tackle weighty issues while under the least possible scrutiny.

And there are indeed weighty issues in Hempfield.

“An ongoing and controversial policy discussion regarding accommodations for transgender athletes occurred at a lengthy meeting designated for the building and grounds committee,” Stalnecker reported. “In addition, the board approved the district’s 2022-23 preliminary budget at a committee meeting, a break from the past practice of holding budget votes during full board meetings.”

Potential changes to Hempfield’s athletic participation policy have generated considerable debate within the district and led to at least one gathering of support for transgender student-athletes last summer.

Our stance remains what we wrote in July: “We believe in the right of transgender student-athletes to compete on the athletic team of the gender with which they identify. Creating a policy that would ban them from doing so would unduly harm those students.”

Whatever Hempfield’s school board decides, it must be done with the fullest transparency and opportunity for public input — not at the tail-end of an hourslong committee meeting.

Board member Jim Maurer wrote in a Jan. 25 statement that the district’s current athletic participation policy is lawful and added that “any policy enacted by this board which treats a student differently than the gender they identify with is not legal.”

We agree.

Furthermore, Maurer wrote that making policy decisions at unrelated committee meetings “may undermine the public confidence in the board’s commitment to transparency.”

We also agree with this. And that very point about transparency was also highlighted by Melissa Melewsky, media law attorney for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, in an interview with Stalnecker.

“The goal of the Sunshine Act, and the agenda requirement, is to allow people to have some expectation about what’s to be discussed,” Melewsky said. “If you put something completely unrelated to grounds on the (building and grounds committee) agenda, who would think to look there? That’s the functional equivalent of not providing information on it.”

Melewsky had a similar concern about the spirit of the Sunshine Act not being followed when the Hempfield school board voted 7-0 to approve the district’s 2022-23 preliminary budget with a 2% tax increase at a Feb. 16 policy and legal/education and programs combined committee meeting.

The preliminary budget vote was listed on that meeting’s agenda, but “it may be bad policy to handle tax issues at meetings where people do not expect that kind of issue to be addressed,” Melewsky said. “Folks won’t necessarily attend a committee meeting or check its agenda for a tax issue if the agency doesn’t typically address that kind of issue during the committee meetings.”

Following established expectations is important. We’re not necessarily against the Hempfield school board making changes for the sake of efficiency, but those changes must not come at the cost of reduced opportunity for public input or via measures that creep toward the edges of legally required transparency.

Those who run for school board should be prepared to handle the work the position entails, not seek to pack it into fewer meetings for their own convenience.

Hempfield should reconsider how it handles its meetings and planned votes moving forward.