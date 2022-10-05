THE ISSUE

“Two Hempfield School District staff members with roles relating to a controversial high school drag show last year began the 2022-23 school year with new job duties,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Ashley Stalnecker reported in Sunday’s “Lancaster Watchdog” column. “A French teacher who was the adviser for the high school club that hosted the drag show previously taught at two district schools but is now listed as teaching at one. And a former 10th-grade principal at the high school where the show was held is now listed as a middle school social studies teacher.” Three school employees were placed on administrative leave after Hempfield High School’s Gay Sexuality Alliance student club hosted a drag show with adult-age performers April 25. After the resulting investigation concluded, no individual’s employment status had changed, Stalnecker reported.

Reasonable people can disagree about whether a high school was the appropriate venue for a drag show.

But reasonable people ought to keep in mind that the drag show in question wasn’t a compulsory school assembly. It was an optional event held after school. Students had to choose to be there. Likewise, adults had to choose to be outraged about it.

And many adults made that choice, railing about Hempfield’s reputation and “the moral high ground” and “protecting all children.”

The drag show involved dancers who volunteered to perform for the after-school event. The dancers entered the school in their tight-fitting costumes and could be seen by students at dismissal. But the owner of the entertainment company whose dancers performed said they often wear about “seven layers” of skin-colored tights and stockings beneath their costumes.

This doesn’t surprise us, because the point of drag shows is not to titillate, but to liberate gender from rigid societal expectations. So drag costumes are exaggerated and stylized — dresses sparkle and cling, shoes are high-heeled, makeup is thickly and artfully applied, wigs are often bouffant and brightly hued.

There are drag kings, too, who are often women playing, as the website Vox explained, “with masculine identities: politicizing them, satirizing them, and having fun with them.”

As a BBC website explains, drag has its roots in Shakespearean theater, when men had to play female roles because women weren’t permitted to be on stage. “The word ‘drag’ is believed to have theatrical origins too,” that website explains. “The dresses men wore to play female characters would drag along the floor.”

Drag queens emerged as stars from the world of vaudeville, and flourished in clubs even as laws forbade homosexual relationships. In 1969, during the Stonewall uprising that served as the catalyst for the modern LGBTQ rights movement, a drag queen named Marsha P. Johnson led the protests against the police raids of gay bars in New York City.

Now, the reality TV series “RuPaul’s Drag Race” has helped to propel drag into the mainstream. And while being a drag queen or king does not equate to being gay or transgender, drag shows have become an inextricable part of LGBTQ culture.

Which brings us back to the drag show at Hempfield.

Leadership failure

We are relieved that no one lost employment as a result of this event. It seems to us that the intention of the Gay Sexuality Alliance faculty advisers was to offer a safe space to students for whom school isn’t always safe. (Mock the notion of safe spaces if you want, but we guarantee that if you or someone you love ever needs one, you will change your mind.)

Hempfield has instituted a new policy that requires a building principal to approve a club event featuring guest performers and also requires the presence of the principal or another district administrator at that event. This seems smart.

A district investigation into the drag show found there was insufficient oversight and supervision.

We agree that there was a failure of leadership. But not before the drag show. That came afterward, when school officials fed the school staff members involved with the drag show to the wolves. (We’re glad school officials at least made it clear that the investigation wasn’t about the school’s LGBTQ students or the Gay Sexuality Alliance.)

Events with drag performers had been held annually at the school since 2020, with no drama or outcry. The April event was approved and publicized through the usual school channels. And yet, after some parents and community members complained, the school district administration declared in a statement that it was “appalled at what took place.”

As student and Gay Sexuality Alliance member Miguel Angel Rosado told LNP | LancasterOnline, “I feel like the district took the wrong side when it came to pointing fingers when determining who’s at fault.”

Instead of seeking to calm the storm, district officials caved to the storm by making a big production about launching an investigation. We realize this is standard operating procedure for school districts, which are under siege from activists.

But we would have liked to have seen one Hempfield School District official stand up to calmly explain why a drag show wasn’t the cataclysmic event it was made out to be, and how, amid a national moral panic over LGBTQ issues, such events are valuable even when they are hard for some to understand.

Significance of drag

As Miguel Angel Rosado wrote in a column he co-authored for LNP | LancasterOnline, drag shows can be healing for LGBTQ individuals, illustrating that they don’t have to fit into narrowly prescribed gender roles.

“Drag to me means art: art that presents my gender expression with a blending and blurring of the boundaries of gender,” Rosado wrote.

And as Charlotte Observer opinion writer Paige Masten pointed out in a column for that newspaper after a local drag queen story hour sparked protests, putting “self-expression in the same category as strip clubs and R-rated movies implies that some people can only truly exist in the shadows.”

Masten wrote: “If there’s one thing we do need to shield children from, it’s the notion that it’s only OK to be yourself in private. That’s exactly the kind of twisted narrative that makes LGBTQ youth more likely to be victims of bullying, and why they experience much higher rates of depression and suicide.”

The aforementioned moral panic in the United States has been evident in the fevered debates over transgender student participation in school sports.

As with Hempfield’s new athletics policy, which requires student-athletes to participate in sports teams that align with their sex at birth, school officials are making decisions that seem to be based on an exaggerated and baseless fear of LGBTQ individuals.

There seems to be a fundamental lack of understanding at work here — and little effort to try to understand.

Once upon a time, adults shrieked about Elvis Presley’s gyrating hips and the Beatles’ long hair. Now adults are panicking about drag queens.

Rosado’s godmother, Aida Rivera, noted that she was 14 when she saw her first drag queen, who was roller-skating down a New Jersey block.

In the LNP | LancasterOnline column she co-authored with Rosado, Rivera recalled a relative screaming slurs at the drag queen, as her own heart sank with the knowledge that she could not come out as gay to her family. In high school, she wrote, “I began to hurt myself in different ways because I was convinced I would burn in hell for who I was,” and in her 20s, she noted, “I longed to be straight.”

“Drag was the first thing to bring me joy after my family shunned me,” Rivera wrote. “I went to a drag brunch and met amazing queens who allowed me to share my journey with them and they shared their journey with me. ... To me, they represented freedom.”

Rosado and Rivera concluded their column with these words: “Drag is a part of our history. It’s a part of our community. It’s not erotic; it’s not about sex. It’s about self-expression, freedom and self-discovery. There’s nothing sinful about it. A drag show might just save someone’s life.”

Again, the drag show at Hempfield was an optional event. We can choose to understand its intention — or not.

GET HELP

This editorial mentions mental health. If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

— National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org, 800-273-8255. (Also, 988 has launched nationally as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.)

— Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

— Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.

— If you are LGBTQ: thetrevorproject.org/get-help/