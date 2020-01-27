THE ISSUE
“Lancaster-based LCBC church has paid off $2.5 million in medical debt for 1,546 individuals in Pennsylvania through RIP Medical Debt, a national nonprofit that enables donors to forgive medical debt,” staff writer Earle Cornelius reported for Thursday’s LNP | LancasterOnline. By using funds raised at the church’s 15 campuses in November, LCBC was able to help 826 individuals in Lancaster County, 520 in Cumberland County, 46 in York County and nine in Lebanon County.
“Wow. Wow wow wow. Amen to this group.”
That was the reaction of one commenter on LNP | LancasterOnline, and we think it nicely summarizes how we’re feeling about LCBC’s good deed.
In November, the church raised $602,000 through its Be Rich initiative, said stewardship director Donna Nicholson Stief.
“The Be Rich initiative, now in its seventh year, has raised nearly $2.6 million, all of which goes to nonprofits in communities served by the church and its campuses,” Cornelius wrote.
Raising $602,000 is a bit breathtaking.
Even more breathtaking: It only required $25,000 of that total to make a huge difference in the lives of 1,546 people.
And how could “only” $25,000 — less than the average price of a new car in the United States — do so much good?
It’s because the nonprofit that LCBC teamed up with, RIP Medical Debt, negotiates average payoffs of 100:1 on unpaid medical bills. So every dollar contributed essentially pays off $100 in debt.
“LCBC paid $25,000 to retire the $2.5 million of debt for Pennsylvanians who are at or below the poverty line and whose medical debt is a substantial portion of their annual income,” Cornelius wrote.
That’s the “wow wow wow” part, for sure.
Last summer, Cornelius explained in another LNP | LancasterOnline article about how two Pennsylvania churches coordinated with the national nonprofit LCBC is now working with. Bethany Evangelical Presbyterian Church and Manoa Community Church, both in Delaware County, became the first churches in the state to launch RIP Medical Debt campaigns to help those in need.
“Man, this would be really cool if the church in Delaware County — what I mean by that is all the churches — kind of team up,” the Rev. Paul Bammel of Bethany Evangelical Presbyterian Church told Cornelius. “Then people in our own community can see the churches coming together, unifying around the purpose of setting people free from their medical debt.”
It was those efforts in Delaware County, and the LNP | LancasterOnline article about them, that sparked LCBC to get involved with the program, too, Stief said.
According to RIP Medical Debt, Pennsylvanians’ medical debt as of last summer was nearly $2 billion. It is the kind of debt that can cripple families — and not just those struggling to make ends meet.
“The average emergency room bill is $12,000,” Scott Patton, RIP Medical Debt’s director of development, told Cornelius last summer, “and the average cost of cancer, even with insurance, is $150,000. Middle-class Americans can easily rack up bills that they, mathematically, will not be able to pay.”
RIP Medical Debt focuses primarily on those individuals and families who are in the most dire need of help. The ones with the least hope of ever getting out from under it. For those families, having the burden of medical debt removed can be life-changing.
“By forgiving this debt we strive to give struggling individuals, and their families, a fresh start,” RIP Medical Debt states on its website. “We hope to give those affected the ability to seek the continued medical care they need and help them back towards financial stability.”
Whether our nation’s health care system should allow so many families to fall into crushing medical debt and whether it should be the role of churches and other charitable organizations to assist those families are questions for another day.
For now, we applaud that LCBC, a church with a weekly attendance of 17,000, recognizes the good that can come from helping the most vulnerable individuals and families get out from under medical debt.
“The Bible says it’s better to give than to receive, and that truth is definitely alive in our congregation,” Stief told Cornelius.
And the Rev. Kevin Mahan, associate pastor at LCBC’s Manheim campus, had this to add: “People really want to see good deeds happen in our community. They want to see lives changed.”
That is indeed a wonderful reflection of who we are in Lancaster County.
To close with the words of another commenter on LNP | LancasterOnline, “Anybody can talk the talk, but your members gave generously to help others. Awesome!”