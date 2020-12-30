THE ISSUE

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, which dates to 1885 and is located on Locust Street in Columbia, is in dire shape. “Faced with a growing list of repairs and a lack of funds, the church is struggling to keep its doors open,” LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Carole Deck explained in a Dec. 19 news story. The church building is additionally home to the Columbia Food Bank, which assists those struggling with food insecurity in Columbia, Mountvile, West Hempfield Township and Manor Township.

St. Paul’s could use some major help right now. And not just to ensure its continued future as a place of worship and sanctuary in the Columbia area, but, crucially, because it houses a nonprofit organization whose services are needed more than ever in these difficult times.

If repairs aren’t done soon, the Rev. Patrick Peters told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Deck recently, the building will need to be vacated due to safety concerns.

“The most urgent structural repair needing to be done is the roof,” said Peters, a priest at St. Paul’s.

The roof is leaking significantly now after more than a century of keeping the elements at bay. That represents a threat to both the interior and the exterior of the building.

The necessary roof repairs are estimated to cost $300,000. “This involves replacing ridge caps, flashings, valleys and gutters on the 135-year-old gabled slate roof,” Deck wrote, adding that “the main problem appears to be the masonry wall under the capstones on the roof peaks, which will need to be rebuilt.”

The church leadership has been working to get additional estimates this month, though it’s not clear if a less costly solution exists.

Within the membership, there is debate about whether it might be better to raze the current building “and use the salvageable material to build a smaller church to meet the needs of today’s smaller congregation,” Deck reported.

But spending on demolition and new construction would come with a significant cost, too. No solution is fiscally easy.

The situation surrounding St. Paul’s has left things somewhat up in the air for the Columbia Food Bank, which is located in the parish hall and uses a large room on the second floor for storage. Its outreach to the hungry has been an ongoing blessing for the surrounding community.

According to the Columbia Food Bank’s website, it had its genesis in the middle of the 20th century as a ministry of Episcopal Church Women that “served free, hot lunches to people of the community six days a week on the second floor of the parish hall.”

That mission grew over the years.

“Over time, it became evident that many of the people who came for lunch did not have enough food to start or end the day,” the food bank’s website notes. “In essence, they lived in hunger — men, women, and children. In order to help these people, the (Episcopal Church Women) started sending them home with groceries after each lunch.”

And with that progression, the Columbia Food Bank was born.

In 2014, it officially separated from the church and became a nonprofit organization, though one that is still operates from the 1885 building.

In this pandemic year, the Columbia Food Bank — like all food banks — has become more important to vulnerable families suffering from the economic fallout of COVID-19.

In a letter published in LNP | LancasterOnline last month, Danielle Peters, who became director of the Columbia Food Bank in 2006, thanked the community for collecting and donating more than 10,000 pounds of food in the annual “Scouting for Food” drive, noting that it was greatly needed “in these worst of times.”

Community members, Peters wrote, understand that food insecurity means being hungry and scared, “hollow” and “empty.” It means a child might not have something as simple as a banana when he or she wants one.

For children, in particular, we are seeing a crisis of hunger nationwide.

“More than 50 million people living in America, including 17 million children, are likely to experience food insecurity by the end of the year, according to Feeding America, the country’s largest anti-hunger organization,” NBC News reported this week. “That amounts to 1 in 6 Americans and 1 in 4 children — an increase of nearly 50% over last year.”

Lancaster County residents and businesses do a tremendous job of supporting county and regional food banks, with last month’s Extraordinary Give being just one example of that support.

And we believe that part of supporting food banks during a crisis should be making sure they have a safe, stable roof over their heads.

So it would be a double win for the Columbia area to see individuals or an organization step up and help St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and the Columbia Food Bank.

“We would be very grateful and humble to donors who want to provide financial help or gifts-in-kind for repairs,” Bev Euculano, the church treasurer and 68-year member of St. Paul’s, told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Deck.

“We would welcome a helping hand,” the Rev. Peters added. “I still have faith there may be a solution.”

As do we. It would be a heartening way to start 2021.