THE ISSUE

In last week’s Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section, Shirley Hershey Showalter wrote about attending a Philadelphia gathering of Moms for Liberty on June 30: the “Joyful Warriors National Summit.” Showalter, an author, Lititz resident and former president of Goshen College in Indiana, noted that the conference’s speakers included Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and former President Donald Trump — a measure of the influence the far-right group may wield in the 2024 presidential race.

It’s mid-July, so we imagine the last things you want to think about right now are the 2024 presidential campaign and school board politics.

But it’s been reported that members of Moms for Liberty are planning to ramp up their influence in both of those arenas. Your best hope of countering that influence is at the local level — at meetings of your local school board and in November’s local elections — so you should formulate a strategy of your own.

Take a page out of Showalter’s book.

As she wrote last Sunday, “a group of us grandmas here in Lititz are getting together regularly out of concern for our schools, students and teachers in the Warwick School District who are under attack from parents who share the Moms for Liberty philosophy.”

Showalter and company call themselves Grandmas for Love, choosing to emphasize love over Moms for Liberty’s skewed version of freedom.

It’s freedom only for those who embrace Moms for Liberty’s extremist views — not for LGBTQ+ students and their parents, or families of color, and certainly not for educators who seek to teach the complete and truthful history of our nation, or for school librarians who champion students’ right to read diverse and challenging books.

Moms for Liberty cloaks its agenda in flowery language about parental rights, maternal love, the U.S. Constitution and stoking “the fires of liberty.” Founded in 2021 by three Florida mothers who found an audience for their angry rhetoric denouncing school mask mandates, the organization recently was labeled an antigovernment group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

In the Warwick School District, as LNP | LancasterOnline’s Brett Sholtis reported in March, teachers have been vilified as “groomers” — a term associated with child sexual abuse — and the school board has been asked to produce proof that Warwick educators aren’t teaching Marxism.

As Sholtis reported, two Republican candidates seeking seats on the Warwick school board in November — Amy Martin and Michael Brown — joined the private Facebook group of Moms for Liberty’s Lancaster County chapter in September 2021.

School director Emily Zimmerman also joined that Facebook group but told Sholtis that she’s not affiliated with Moms for Liberty; she left the Facebook group shortly before or after LNP | LancasterOnline contacted her.

Warwick isn’t the only county school district where the extremist, anti-public education ideology espoused by Moms for Liberty has found a foothold. Or where once-reasonable debates about curriculum have been overtaken by screaming matches about “woke indoctrination” and sexual content in library books. Or where transgender students have become collateral damage in a twisted and cruel culture war about so-called “gender ideology.”

In the Elizabethtown Area School District, where arguments over library books have raged since at least 2021, school board President Terry Seiders has received death threats and warnings that his house would be burned down. Unsurprisingly, but sadly, the longtime school director decided not to seek reelection.

The Hempfield school board has adopted a policy that will make it easier for district residents to have books that they deem inappropriate removed from the district’s libraries. It also worked with a Harrisburg-based religious rights law firm, the Independence Law Center, to craft its 2022 policy banning transgender athletes from competing on sports teams that align with their gender identity.

As Sholtis reported, Rachel Wilson-Snyder, a Warwick School District resident and the chair of Lancaster County’s Moms for Liberty chapter, was at a Hempfield school board meeting in early May, passing out flyers with information about which high school library books to oppose.

Hempfield’s library book policy was on the agenda that night. That meeting was fertile ground for Moms for Liberty’s toxic brand of book-banning activism.

It may be spreading in Lancaster County, but its success isn’t inevitable.

We are certain that the Moms for Liberty types are greatly outnumbered by county residents who value their public schools and their children’s teachers, residents who may be Republican but are appalled by un-American book bans and anti-LGBTQ+ bigotry.

As Showalter wrote last Sunday, “These other folks are not interested in a theocracy, with conservative Christians dictating curriculum for all students of diverse backgrounds or restricting student access to library books. They also don’t want chaos at school board meetings.”

They want their school boards to do what school boards are supposed to do: manage residents’ taxpayer dollars responsibly; ensure that district schools are equipped and maintained; and establish district goals so that the schools provide the “thorough and efficient” public education promised in the Pennsylvania Constitution.

If school boards are going to heed the voices of reason, more reasonable people must attend school board meetings and pay attention to what’s happening in their school districts, as the members of Grandmas for Love are doing in Warwick. We know that most parents are busy working and caring for their kids. So enlist grandparents and other family members in the cause. Coordinate with others and take turns showing up.

School board elections will be held in November. The stakes are incredibly high for local school districts.

We urge you to ask school board candidates if they’re aligned in any way with Moms for Liberty and other antigovernment groups, such as FreePA. Ask if they favor banning books; ask for their thoughts on President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s assertion that books and libraries are “essential to the functioning of a democratic society.” Ask them to explain their views on parental rights — if they believe that all parents, or only some, deserve to have a say in their children’s education.

Moms for Liberty isn’t taking the summer off. Parents and other taxpayers concerned about protecting their public schools from extremism shouldn’t either.