In the June 4 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, correspondent Gayle Johnson wrote movingly about Tasos Marinos, a 55-year-old Landisville father of four grown children who was nearly killed by COVID-19.

“He was extraordinarily sick,” recalled Dr. Jeremy McGarvey, a thoracic surgeon who monitored Marinos’ care at Lancaster General Hospital.

His lungs were so completely ravaged by the illness that he needed to be hooked up in May 2021 to an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine that functioned as his heart and lungs.

He underwent a double-lung transplant at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia in July 9, 2021. In all, he spent more than 15 months in hospitals in Lancaster and Philadelphia.

“The impact that COVID has had on so many lives is heartbreaking,” Marinos said. “So many people never made it out of the hospital or to the hospital.”

He nearly didn’t, either. And now he needs a new kidney to survive because his was damaged by the anti-rejection drugs he takes to protect his transplanted lungs.

As Johnson reported, “Marinos could receive a kidney from a living donor or from someone who has died. The problem, doctors say, is Marinos might not live long enough to receive a deceased donor’s organ, which can take anywhere from three to 12 years. Finding someone willing to donate a kidney greatly speeds up the process because a patient either will get that particular organ or receive another one if the original doesn’t match.”

So here’s our plea: Consider becoming an organ donor.

According to DonateLife America, more than 100,000 people are waiting for a lifesaving transplant; 17 people die each day waiting for one. And just one “organ, eye and tissue donor can save and heal more than 75 lives.”

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, where Marinos and his wife, Patty, have been longtime members, has been working to get out the word about his need for a kidney.

“It is difficult to ask someone to share a spare kidney,” Marinos said. “But my life depends on it.”

To connect as a possible donor, visit his National Kidney Registry site at lanc.news/tasos.

Or sign up as an organ donor by visiting donors1.org and clicking on the “Register to Save Lives” link. Donors also can register at organdonor.gov or donatelifepa.

We wish Tasos Marinos and all Lancaster County dads a very happy Father’s Day.