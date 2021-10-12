THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Nicole C. Brambila reported Saturday, “WellSpan Health, which operates in Pennsylvania eight hospitals — including WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital — and employs about 20,000 people, is implementing the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for its workers. WellSpan Health is requiring workers to receive their first COVID-19 dose — if taking a two-dose regimen — by Dec. 1 and their second dose by Jan. 5, 2022. Exemptions will be granted for religious and medical reasons. Employees who fail to meet the vaccine requirement or obtain an exemption will lose their jobs.”

Welcome, WellSpan, to COVID-19 reality, where it’s obvious that health care workers must be immunized against infectious illness in order to keep patients safe.

UPMC and Penn State Health: Please follow WellSpan and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and do the right thing by requiring your employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Lancaster General Health, of course, was the first health care system in Lancaster County to implement an employee vaccine mandate, and we are grateful for the leadership of Penn Medicine, which announced the mandate in May and set a compliance deadline of Sept. 1.

The mandate was effective. As Brambila reported in late September, “Roughly 2% of the 38,000 personnel employed by Penn Medicine — including Lancaster General Health staff — have received a religious or medical exemption to the health system's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The mandate helped Penn Medicine achieve 99% compliance across its six hospitals, according to the health system.” (More than 98% of Lancaster General Health employees were vaccinated as of last month, according to Brambila’s reporting.)

“A small percentage of employees chose to resign or were terminated from their positions for their decision not to comply with the policy,” Marcie Brody, a Lancaster General Health spokesperson, said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline.

Choices have consequences. And anyone who does not accept the now-considerable body of data showing that the COVID-19 vaccines available (for free) in the United States are safe and effective should not be working in health care.

As Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious diseases physician and senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told Brambila in August, “If you’re a health care worker and you don’t realize the value of the vaccine, I question your clinical judgment.”

We do, too. And we hope that those terminated from Lancaster General Health have found employment in jobs where they no longer will pose a risk to medically vulnerable people.

An attorney advising Lancaster General Health employees who are opposed to the vaccine mandate told Brambila that an unknown number of staff denied exemptions had filed complaints with the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. They are likely to strike out with those agencies. The EEOC has made it clear that federal laws “do not prevent an employer from requiring all employees physically entering the workplace to be vaccinated for COVID-19.”

For its part, WellSpan “continues to believe that vaccination is the single best way to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Ryan Coyle, a spokesman for that health system, told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Brambila in an email last week.

He is right, of course. And in no universe should health care workers be permitted, for nonsensical, political or unscientific reasons, to opt out of vaccination. The refusal of too many Americans to get vaccinated is a primary reason the highly transmissible delta variant has been allowed to flourish, to our detriment.

Coyle pointed to the fact that the majority of WellSpan patients admitted with COVID-19 and requiring breathing support (99%) or intensive care (90%) are unvaccinated.

The burden of caring for the unvaccinated falls to health care employees, the overwhelming majority of whom have worked heroically since March 2020 to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. It strikes us as deeply strange that some health care workers have chosen to be part of the problem, rather than part of the solution, by objecting to COVID-19 vaccination.

We were heartened last month when President Joe Biden announced that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services was taking action to require COVID-19 vaccinations for workers in health care settings — hospitals, long-term care facilities, dialysis centers, etc. — that receive Medicare or Medicaid reimbursement.

That announcement was made Sept. 9. Thirty-two days later, on Monday, Penn State Health spokesman Scott Gilbert said this in an email: “We are still working through the implications associated with President Biden’s plan. We expect further guidance on the requirements for health care workers to be issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and will respond accordingly. In the meantime, we are continuing to encourage vaccination among our employees and students and are providing them with access to vaccines.”

Amber Depew, a UPMC Lititz spokesperson, told Brambila on Friday that the health system has no plans yet to implement a staff vaccine mandate.

“UPMC follows all current governmental requirements and will continue its vaccine advocacy and outreach efforts, make vaccines easily and readily available for all,” Depew told LNP | LancasterOnline by text message. “We continue to monitor any governmental guidance and testing requirements where our employees live and work.”

Brambila noted that UPMC is the “largest nongovernmental employer in Pennsylvania,” with “more than 90,000 employees at 40 hospitals, including UPMC Lititz. UPMC has said its staff vaccination rate, across the system, is about 70%. Depew declined to provide an updated rate.”

So that would mean that roughly 3 in 10 UPMC employees are unvaccinated — a statistic that should concern UPMC patients, who must worry which of the workers drawing their blood, taking their vital signs, or performing their medical tests, are not inoculated against COVID-19 and therefore are more likely to pass the virus on to them.

We simply cannot understand why some health systems have been so slow to embrace the necessity of employee vaccine mandates. We realize that worker shortages extend to hospitals and long-term care facilities, but of what use is an employee who cannot safely be in the same room — serving food, for instance, or applying dressings to wounds or performing a medical examination — as a medically fragile patient? An unvaccinated employee can test negative for COVID-19 one day and then test positive the next day. So regular testing, though instructive, is not nearly as helpful as vaccination.

Hospital workers are required to sterilize the equipment they use. They cannot reuse syringes. They must follow strict infection control protocols. Vaccination is just one more infection control procedure that they should be required to follow.